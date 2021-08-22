A not so good week for the ATX TR after last weeks All-time-High. News came from Andritz, Frequentis, UBM, FACC, VIG, Mayr-Melnhof, Uniqa, Vienna Airport, Semperit and SBO. Best stock of the week was Verbund, which reached first time in history 90 Euros. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,51% to 7.124,79 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 30,34%. Up to now there were 104 days with a positive and 58 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,51% away, from the low 30,34%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,33%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 9,29% in front of Zumtobel 6,29% and Rosenbauer 3,05%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -9,03% in front of voestalpine -5,7% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...