First futures contract on a Crypto ETP in Europe launching 13 September 2021

BTCE is the world's most heavily traded Crypto ETP

Eurex is the largest derivatives exchange in Europe

ETC Group www.etc-group.com ), Europe's leading specialist provider of innovative, digital asset-backed securities, announces that Eurex, Europe's largest derivatives exchange, will list Bitcoin ETN Futures on 13 September 2021 based on its flagship product BTCetc. This will be the first time futures contracts are available for investors on a Crypto ETP in Europe.

Bitcoin ETN Futures is based on ETC Group's BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (ticker: BTCE), which launched on Deutsche Börse XETRA in June 2020. Since then it has been listed on multiple European exchanges, and is currently the world's most heavily traded crypto ETP, with the narrowest spreads1. The new futures contract will be traded in Euros and physically delivered in BTCE, which is 100% backed by bitcoin and can be readily redeemed by any investor for the underlying bitcoin.

Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group said: "The announcement that Eurex will list a futures contract based on BTCE is a game changer, it firmly establishes BTCE as the benchmark Bitcoin ETP and go-to product for Bitcoin price discovery. We see the selection of BTCE by Europe's largest derivatives exchange as recognition of the quality of the product and its world beating liquidity. Also, because BTCE is fully-fungible with the underlying bitcoin, it means physical settlement of the futures contract is enabled through BTCE's standard creation/redemption mechanism."

Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board said "Given the growing institutional demand for secure exposure to Bitcoin, we are delighted to begin listing these Bitcoin ETN futures on our regulated trading and clearing infrastructure at Eurex. This move will allow a greater number of market participants to trade and hedge Bitcoin, with this new future being treated in the same way as any other derivatives contract in terms of central clearing, netting, and risk management."

This set-up allows investors to track the price development of Bitcoin in a fully regulated on-exchange environment and based on a transparent price discovery of the underlying BTCE. Structured in a similar way as physical Gold ETCs, with an equivalent physical redemption mechanism in place, BTCE's primary listing trades on Deutsche Börse's ETN trading segment since 18th June 2020. Bitcoin ETN futures are centrally cleared like any other derivatives traded on Eurex. Eurex's standard clearing, netting, and risk management processes thereby come into effect, mitigating counterparty risk, and reducing operational costs for market participants.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk.

Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc

ETC Group www.etc-group.com is specialized in developing innovative digital asset-backed securities such as BTCetc (BTCE) and ETHetc (ZETH) which are currently listed on Deutsche Börse, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group is backed by a number of major London-based financial institutions. Shareholders include firms such as XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of electronic market-making firm XTX Markets. ETC Group's securities are marketed by HANetf.

1 Note ETC Group's most traded according to Bloomberg markets in the period 30.01-31.07.2021, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/etfs

