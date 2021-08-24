DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc

Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021.

12 months ended Dec 2019 Financial Summary 15 months ended Mar 2021 Restated10 Total Revenue (USDm) 1 79.4 70.4 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 2 26.8 70.4 Cruise Revenue Ex IFRIC 12 (USDm)3 17.5 63.0 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 1.2 46.1 Cruise EBITDA (USDm) 5 (1.7) 44.4 Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)6 (6.7) 39.7 Operating Profit (USDm) (72.4) 1.9 Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) (122.7) (24.5) Loss from continuing operations (107.6) (25.1) Profit from discontinued operations 12.9 9.9 Profit/(Loss) after tax (USDm) (94.7) (15.2) Underlying (loss)/profit for the period (USDm) 7 (11.1) 27.3 EPS (c) (148.4) (45.3) Adjusted EPS (c) 8 (17.6) 43.5 DPS (c) n/a 19.9 Net Debt 378.3 389.1 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16 Finance Lease 312.4 324.3 Cash and cash equivalents 170.6 63.8 KPIs Passengers (m PAX) 9 1.3 5.3 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 166.9 154.2 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Covid-19 crisis has caused unprecedented disruption to both, global economies and the global travel sector. The cruise industry effectively shut down for the first time in its history. However, GPH's flexible business model and our decisive actions to reduce costs early in the crisis means we have successfully navigated through this crisis.

Cruise volumes remain low versus historical standards, however activity levels are increasing. In May 2021 there were just 48 cruise ships in service, in August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships. GPH currently expects a steady increase in cruise ship calls and passenger volumes over the remainder of the year.

Looking further out, passenger demand remains high and I am delighted that our recently completed financing agreement with Sixth Street provides us with the financial flexibility to grow our cruise port network as the industry emerges from the crisis."

Financial highlights

-- Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Under IFRIC-12 the expenditure for certainconstruction activities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group'srevenue. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjustedrevenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

-- Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the AdjustedEBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherentflexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019 (whereno IFRIC-12 construction revenue was reported), reflecting the global shutdown of the global cruise industry inresponse to the pandemic.

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only. Handling TEU Throughput of 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousandtonnes, Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

-- The operating loss of USD72.4m in the period primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDAas well Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation ofUSD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of Port operating rights, and USD31.0m of Specific adjusting items.

-- Loss from continuing operations was USD122.7m, after a tax income principally due to a recognition ofdeferred tax assets, the loss from continuing operations was USD107.6m. Profit from discontinued operations wasUSD12.9m

-- Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. Pre-IFRS 16net debt is composed of USD483.0m gross debt (USD388.2m as of 31.12.2019) less Cash & cash equivalents of USD170.6m(USD63.8m)

Operating highlights

-- The unprecedented disruption to the global travel sector caused by Covid-19 meant that the cruiseindustry and our cruise ports effectively shut down in Q2 2020. While some ports and regions reopened in the summerof 2020 it is only now in the summer of 2021 that the industry is starting to meaningfully reopen. We welcomed just1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed ports in the reporting period. The majority of these passengersarrived in Q1 2020. Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, passenger volumes for the period 1 April2020 to 31 March 2021 were only 69 thousand across the portfolio.

-- In January 2021, we announced the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value ofUSD140m, effectively creating a pure play cruise operator. As a result, our financial results for the 15-monthreporting period and comparative period, is reported excluding the impact of Port Akdeniz from the consolidation.The performance of Port Akdeniz is shown as a discontinued operation

-- After the end of the reporting period GPH entered into a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for upto USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loanfacilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up toUSD75.0m, which will be used to provide flexible growth capital for GPH to pursue expansion opportunities at adynamic juncture in the global cruise industry.

-- After the signing of the new loan agreement, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together withexisting cash resources, were used to repay early the full outstanding amount of the 8.125% senior unsecuredEurobond, due November 2021, issued by GPH's wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.

Outlook & current trading

By the end of the reporting period, only a small number of cruise lines were operational, sailing limited itineraries in a small number of geographic regions, including Asia and Europe. However, there has been a significant increase in activity since the end of the reporting period.

In May 2021, the CDC updated its policy on cruising, laying the foundations for a return to cruising from US ports before the end of June 2021. This was a watershed moment for the important North American and Caribbean cruise markets. With cruise lines requiring a 90-day lead time to get ships crewed and ready, the pick-up in cruises from mainland US ports is expected to occur in August and September.

This pick-up in activity can be seen in the planned itineraries of the major cruise lines. According to Cruise Industry News, in May 2021 there was just 48 cruise ships with a combined capacity of just 51,070 passengers in service. In August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships with a combined passenger capacity of 276,336, marginally below 50% of the global fleet and a 150% increase from June.

Perhaps more importantly, demand for cruising remains strong, with the major cruise lines continuing to report strong levels of demand. From a GPH perspective, we continue to see new reservations coming across most of our network and we are encouraged by the current cruise line reservation trends for 2022.

Taranto is already expected to have a record year and the pipeline of potential new cruise port opportunities is very encouraging. The effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator and the signing a five-year loan agreement with growth funding, means we look to the future with renewed optimism and excitement.

Global Ports Holding will hold a capital markets presentation in Q4 2021 in which it will present on the outlook for the business, including financial expectations for the reporting period to end March 2023.

