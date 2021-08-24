Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -2

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc

Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021.

12 months ended Dec 2019 Financial Summary 15 months ended Mar 2021 Restated10 Total Revenue (USDm) 1 79.4 70.4 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 2 26.8 70.4 Cruise Revenue Ex IFRIC 12 (USDm)3 17.5 63.0 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 1.2 46.1 Cruise EBITDA (USDm) 5 (1.7) 44.4 Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)6 (6.7) 39.7 Operating Profit (USDm) (72.4) 1.9 Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) (122.7) (24.5) Loss from continuing operations (107.6) (25.1) Profit from discontinued operations 12.9 9.9 Profit/(Loss) after tax (USDm) (94.7) (15.2) Underlying (loss)/profit for the period (USDm) 7 (11.1) 27.3 EPS (c) (148.4) (45.3) Adjusted EPS (c) 8 (17.6) 43.5 DPS (c) n/a 19.9 Net Debt 378.3 389.1 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16 Finance Lease 312.4 324.3 Cash and cash equivalents 170.6 63.8 KPIs Passengers (m PAX) 9 1.3 5.3 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 166.9 154.2 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Covid-19 crisis has caused unprecedented disruption to both, global economies and the global travel sector. The cruise industry effectively shut down for the first time in its history. However, GPH's flexible business model and our decisive actions to reduce costs early in the crisis means we have successfully navigated through this crisis.

Cruise volumes remain low versus historical standards, however activity levels are increasing. In May 2021 there were just 48 cruise ships in service, in August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships. GPH currently expects a steady increase in cruise ship calls and passenger volumes over the remainder of the year.

Looking further out, passenger demand remains high and I am delighted that our recently completed financing agreement with Sixth Street provides us with the financial flexibility to grow our cruise port network as the industry emerges from the crisis."

Financial highlights

-- Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Under IFRIC-12 the expenditure for certainconstruction activities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group'srevenue. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjustedrevenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

-- Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the AdjustedEBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherentflexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019 (whereno IFRIC-12 construction revenue was reported), reflecting the global shutdown of the global cruise industry inresponse to the pandemic.

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only. Handling TEU Throughput of 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousandtonnes, Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

-- The operating loss of USD72.4m in the period primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDAas well Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation ofUSD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of Port operating rights, and USD31.0m of Specific adjusting items.

-- Loss from continuing operations was USD122.7m, after a tax income principally due to a recognition ofdeferred tax assets, the loss from continuing operations was USD107.6m. Profit from discontinued operations wasUSD12.9m

-- Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. Pre-IFRS 16net debt is composed of USD483.0m gross debt (USD388.2m as of 31.12.2019) less Cash & cash equivalents of USD170.6m(USD63.8m)

Operating highlights

-- The unprecedented disruption to the global travel sector caused by Covid-19 meant that the cruiseindustry and our cruise ports effectively shut down in Q2 2020. While some ports and regions reopened in the summerof 2020 it is only now in the summer of 2021 that the industry is starting to meaningfully reopen. We welcomed just1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed ports in the reporting period. The majority of these passengersarrived in Q1 2020. Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, passenger volumes for the period 1 April2020 to 31 March 2021 were only 69 thousand across the portfolio.

-- In January 2021, we announced the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value ofUSD140m, effectively creating a pure play cruise operator. As a result, our financial results for the 15-monthreporting period and comparative period, is reported excluding the impact of Port Akdeniz from the consolidation.The performance of Port Akdeniz is shown as a discontinued operation

-- After the end of the reporting period GPH entered into a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for upto USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loanfacilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up toUSD75.0m, which will be used to provide flexible growth capital for GPH to pursue expansion opportunities at adynamic juncture in the global cruise industry.

-- After the signing of the new loan agreement, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together withexisting cash resources, were used to repay early the full outstanding amount of the 8.125% senior unsecuredEurobond, due November 2021, issued by GPH's wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.

Outlook & current trading

By the end of the reporting period, only a small number of cruise lines were operational, sailing limited itineraries in a small number of geographic regions, including Asia and Europe. However, there has been a significant increase in activity since the end of the reporting period.

In May 2021, the CDC updated its policy on cruising, laying the foundations for a return to cruising from US ports before the end of June 2021. This was a watershed moment for the important North American and Caribbean cruise markets. With cruise lines requiring a 90-day lead time to get ships crewed and ready, the pick-up in cruises from mainland US ports is expected to occur in August and September.

This pick-up in activity can be seen in the planned itineraries of the major cruise lines. According to Cruise Industry News, in May 2021 there was just 48 cruise ships with a combined capacity of just 51,070 passengers in service. In August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships with a combined passenger capacity of 276,336, marginally below 50% of the global fleet and a 150% increase from June.

Perhaps more importantly, demand for cruising remains strong, with the major cruise lines continuing to report strong levels of demand. From a GPH perspective, we continue to see new reservations coming across most of our network and we are encouraged by the current cruise line reservation trends for 2022.

Taranto is already expected to have a record year and the pipeline of potential new cruise port opportunities is very encouraging. The effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator and the signing a five-year loan agreement with growth funding, means we look to the future with renewed optimism and excitement.

Global Ports Holding will hold a capital markets presentation in Q4 2021 in which it will present on the outlook for the business, including financial expectations for the reporting period to end March 2023.

Notes - For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to the section at the end of this document. 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Adjusted Revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 revenue for Nassau Cruise Port 3. Cruise Revenue is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio excluding IFRIC-12 revenuefor Nassau Cruise Port 4. Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation;amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 5. EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata NetProfit of equity accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Pelican Peak, and the contributionfrom management agreements 6. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 7. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expensein relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchangetransactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated asunderlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 8. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number ofshares 9. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludesequity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon Singapore and Venice. 10. Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

Business Review

As the Covid-19 crisis that began in Asia during the first quarter of the reporting period started to spread, we reacted quickly. The Board and Senior Management took several significant actions to protect the balance sheet, preserve cash, and secure the long-term future of the Group.

Actions taken included employment measures such as work week, salary and benefit reductions, where possible. A small redundancy programme was also carried out. During the Reporting Period, the Group benefited from various incentive and support schemes announced by the governments in our countries of operation to help alleviate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

These schemes included programs such as partial payment of employee costs and related tax liabilities by the government. We also applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security costs.

Flexible cost base

The seasonal nature of the cruise industry means that our cruise ports have always contended with daily, weekly and monthly changes in their resourcing needs. Therefore, our cost base has been structured to be inherently flexible, with third parties and contractors used to manage much of the volume related work across our cruise and commercial ports. This means that most of our costs rise and fall with volume, with third parties and contractors utilised to best match each ports' resourcing needs day-to-day.

This outsourced model means that a high percentage of our costs automatically expand and contract in line with activity levels. The flexibility of this model played a pivotal role in protecting the business and preserving cash during the Covid-19 crisis.

Our Cost of Sales, excluding depreciation and adjusted for the change in cruise port perimeter (Antigua and Nassau only partially accounted for in 2019) and excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, contracted 47% - which compares to a revenue contraction on the same basis of 73% compared to 2019. The extent of the decline demonstrates the flexibility of our business model and cost base.

Waivers and deferrals

In response to the shutdown of the cruise industry, we engaged with our banking partners across the Group regarding our current financial liabilities and covenant compliance, ultimately agreeing on deferrals and waivers where needed.

Our banking and financing partners understood the unique nature of Covid-19 and its impact on our business and demonstrated trust in the long-term sustainability of the GPH cruise port business. Some of the project finance facilities of the Group contain maintenance covenants, and where required banks agreed to waive covenant compliance at no cost to the Group. For some of the bank loans at OpCo level our financing partners agreed to reduce the debt service by allowing payment of interest in kind or the deferral of debt service.

We also engaged with our port authority and local government partners regarding our concession fee liabilities, agreeing on several deferrals or waivers of concession fees.

Capital expenditure

All but essential capital expenditure was suspended across our portfolio during the period, with only committed CAPEX at our new ports in the Caribbean continuing. We invested USD16.0m in Antigua, funded through the drawdown of a bank loan from a syndicate of regional lenders.

In Antigua, the initial investment phase was completed in the period, the port infrastructure has been expanded and the port now has five berths, up from four. The new fifth pier means that once planned dredging is complete, Antigua Cruise Port will be able to a handle the largest cruise ships in the world.

In Nassau, we commenced the construction phase of the project during the period, investing USD60.8m during the period. This investment was funded by the USD124.5m proceeds of the bond offering in June 2020. The marine works in Nassau are expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021 and work recently commenced on the second phase of the program, the landside works.

The committed investments in Nassau Cruise Port are progressing as planned. The financing of the remaining works will be provided by additional debt and equity capital, to be raised as needed. As a first step in June 2021, Nassau Cruise Port raised USD40m additional non-recourse financing from an institutional US-based investor, with a final maturity of 20 years.

Sale of Port Akdeniz

In January 2021, we completed the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value of USD140m. After deducting the net debt and debt-like items of Port Akdeniz, the equity value was USD115m before transaction-related costs and expenses, with QTerminals withholding USD11.5m which is expected to be released in Q4-2021. The net cash inflow in the reporting period for the Group after deducting expenses and costs related to the sale, and net of cash disposed of was USD99.9m.

The disposal meant that GPH effectively became effectively a pure-play global cruise port operator. The board is currently considering its options regarding Port of Adria, the Group's remaining commercial port, including a potential disposal.

New loan agreement and Eurobond refinancing

On 7 April 2021, the Company launched a tender offer for the Eurobond notes, paying an average price of USD899.4 for each USD1,000 principal of the notes, and spending USD44.7m in total, reducing the outstanding nominal amount of the Eurobond to USD200.3m at the time.

On 14 May 2021, the Company entered a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm, Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two-term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m.

In July 2021, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together with existing cash resources, were used to redeem the outstanding amount of the 8.125% Eurobond in full.

As part of the financing arrangement with Sixth Street and following a General Meeting on 9 June 2021, the Company issued warrants to Sixth Street representing 9.0% of GPH's fully-diluted share capital exercisable for a subscription price equal to the nominal value per share. The utilisation of the USD75m growth facility will result in the issuing of warrants representing up to an additional 3.75% on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will become exercisable by Sixth Street upon certain specific events, including the acceleration, repayment in full or termination of the loan, de-listing of GPH or a change of control.

The additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m provides the financial flexibility to support our ambitions to be the cruise port operator of choice for leading cruise port stakeholders all over the world. We look forward to using this capital to continue to expand the business and take advantage of the current significant pipeline of growth opportunities.

