Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -12

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021 24-Aug-2021 / 07:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021.

12 months ended Dec 2019 Financial Summary 15 months ended Mar 2021 Restated10 Total Revenue (USDm) 1 79.4 70.4 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 2 26.8 70.4 Cruise Revenue Ex IFRIC 12 (USDm)3 17.5 63.0 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 1.2 46.1 Cruise EBITDA (USDm) 5 (1.7) 44.4 Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)6 (6.7) 39.7 Operating Profit (USDm) (72.4) 1.9 Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) (122.7) (24.5) Loss from continuing operations (107.6) (25.1) Profit from discontinued operations 12.9 9.9 Profit/(Loss) after tax (USDm) (94.7) (15.2) Underlying (loss)/profit for the period (USDm) 7 (11.1) 27.3 EPS (c) (148.4) (45.3) Adjusted EPS (c) 8 (17.6) 43.5 DPS (c) n/a 19.9 Net Debt 378.3 389.1 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16 Finance Lease 312.4 324.3 Cash and cash equivalents 170.6 63.8 KPIs Passengers (m PAX) 9 1.3 5.3 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 166.9 154.2 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Covid-19 crisis has caused unprecedented disruption to both, global economies and the global travel sector. The cruise industry effectively shut down for the first time in its history. However, GPH's flexible business model and our decisive actions to reduce costs early in the crisis means we have successfully navigated through this crisis.

Cruise volumes remain low versus historical standards, however activity levels are increasing. In May 2021 there were just 48 cruise ships in service, in August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships. GPH currently expects a steady increase in cruise ship calls and passenger volumes over the remainder of the year.

Looking further out, passenger demand remains high and I am delighted that our recently completed financing agreement with Sixth Street provides us with the financial flexibility to grow our cruise port network as the industry emerges from the crisis."

Financial highlights

-- Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Under IFRIC-12 the expenditure for certainconstruction activities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group'srevenue. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjustedrevenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

-- Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the AdjustedEBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherentflexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019 (whereno IFRIC-12 construction revenue was reported), reflecting the global shutdown of the global cruise industry inresponse to the pandemic.

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only. Handling TEU Throughput of 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousandtonnes, Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

-- The operating loss of USD72.4m in the period primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDAas well Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation ofUSD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of Port operating rights, and USD31.0m of Specific adjusting items.

-- Loss from continuing operations was USD122.7m, after a tax income principally due to a recognition ofdeferred tax assets, the loss from continuing operations was USD107.6m. Profit from discontinued operations wasUSD12.9m

-- Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. Pre-IFRS 16net debt is composed of USD483.0m gross debt (USD388.2m as of 31.12.2019) less Cash & cash equivalents of USD170.6m(USD63.8m)

Operating highlights

-- The unprecedented disruption to the global travel sector caused by Covid-19 meant that the cruiseindustry and our cruise ports effectively shut down in Q2 2020. While some ports and regions reopened in the summerof 2020 it is only now in the summer of 2021 that the industry is starting to meaningfully reopen. We welcomed just1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed ports in the reporting period. The majority of these passengersarrived in Q1 2020. Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, passenger volumes for the period 1 April2020 to 31 March 2021 were only 69 thousand across the portfolio.

-- In January 2021, we announced the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value ofUSD140m, effectively creating a pure play cruise operator. As a result, our financial results for the 15-monthreporting period and comparative period, is reported excluding the impact of Port Akdeniz from the consolidation.The performance of Port Akdeniz is shown as a discontinued operation

-- After the end of the reporting period GPH entered into a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for upto USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loanfacilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up toUSD75.0m, which will be used to provide flexible growth capital for GPH to pursue expansion opportunities at adynamic juncture in the global cruise industry.

-- After the signing of the new loan agreement, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together withexisting cash resources, were used to repay early the full outstanding amount of the 8.125% senior unsecuredEurobond, due November 2021, issued by GPH's wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.

Outlook & current trading

By the end of the reporting period, only a small number of cruise lines were operational, sailing limited itineraries in a small number of geographic regions, including Asia and Europe. However, there has been a significant increase in activity since the end of the reporting period.

In May 2021, the CDC updated its policy on cruising, laying the foundations for a return to cruising from US ports before the end of June 2021. This was a watershed moment for the important North American and Caribbean cruise markets. With cruise lines requiring a 90-day lead time to get ships crewed and ready, the pick-up in cruises from mainland US ports is expected to occur in August and September.

This pick-up in activity can be seen in the planned itineraries of the major cruise lines. According to Cruise Industry News, in May 2021 there was just 48 cruise ships with a combined capacity of just 51,070 passengers in service. In August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships with a combined passenger capacity of 276,336, marginally below 50% of the global fleet and a 150% increase from June.

Perhaps more importantly, demand for cruising remains strong, with the major cruise lines continuing to report strong levels of demand. From a GPH perspective, we continue to see new reservations coming across most of our network and we are encouraged by the current cruise line reservation trends for 2022.

Taranto is already expected to have a record year and the pipeline of potential new cruise port opportunities is very encouraging. The effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator and the signing a five-year loan agreement with growth funding, means we look to the future with renewed optimism and excitement.

Global Ports Holding will hold a capital markets presentation in Q4 2021 in which it will present on the outlook for the business, including financial expectations for the reporting period to end March 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -2-

Notes - For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to the section at the end of this document. 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Adjusted Revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 revenue for Nassau Cruise Port 3. Cruise Revenue is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio excluding IFRIC-12 revenuefor Nassau Cruise Port 4. Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation;amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 5. EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata NetProfit of equity accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Pelican Peak, and the contributionfrom management agreements 6. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 7. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expensein relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchangetransactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated asunderlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 8. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number ofshares 9. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludesequity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon Singapore and Venice. 10. Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: For media enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations Global Ports Holding Martin Brown Ceylan Erzi Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

A copy of this report will be available on our website www.globalportsholding.com today from 0700hrs (BST).

Business Review

As the Covid-19 crisis that began in Asia during the first quarter of the reporting period started to spread, we reacted quickly. The Board and Senior Management took several significant actions to protect the balance sheet, preserve cash, and secure the long-term future of the Group.

Actions taken included employment measures such as work week, salary and benefit reductions, where possible. A small redundancy programme was also carried out. During the Reporting Period, the Group benefited from various incentive and support schemes announced by the governments in our countries of operation to help alleviate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

These schemes included programs such as partial payment of employee costs and related tax liabilities by the government. We also applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security costs.

Flexible cost base

The seasonal nature of the cruise industry means that our cruise ports have always contended with daily, weekly and monthly changes in their resourcing needs. Therefore, our cost base has been structured to be inherently flexible, with third parties and contractors used to manage much of the volume related work across our cruise and commercial ports. This means that most of our costs rise and fall with volume, with third parties and contractors utilised to best match each ports' resourcing needs day-to-day.

This outsourced model means that a high percentage of our costs automatically expand and contract in line with activity levels. The flexibility of this model played a pivotal role in protecting the business and preserving cash during the Covid-19 crisis.

Our Cost of Sales, excluding depreciation and adjusted for the change in cruise port perimeter (Antigua and Nassau only partially accounted for in 2019) and excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, contracted 47% - which compares to a revenue contraction on the same basis of 73% compared to 2019. The extent of the decline demonstrates the flexibility of our business model and cost base.

Waivers and deferrals

In response to the shutdown of the cruise industry, we engaged with our banking partners across the Group regarding our current financial liabilities and covenant compliance, ultimately agreeing on deferrals and waivers where needed.

Our banking and financing partners understood the unique nature of Covid-19 and its impact on our business and demonstrated trust in the long-term sustainability of the GPH cruise port business. Some of the project finance facilities of the Group contain maintenance covenants, and where required banks agreed to waive covenant compliance at no cost to the Group. For some of the bank loans at OpCo level our financing partners agreed to reduce the debt service by allowing payment of interest in kind or the deferral of debt service.

We also engaged with our port authority and local government partners regarding our concession fee liabilities, agreeing on several deferrals or waivers of concession fees.

Capital expenditure

All but essential capital expenditure was suspended across our portfolio during the period, with only committed CAPEX at our new ports in the Caribbean continuing. We invested USD16.0m in Antigua, funded through the drawdown of a bank loan from a syndicate of regional lenders.

In Antigua, the initial investment phase was completed in the period, the port infrastructure has been expanded and the port now has five berths, up from four. The new fifth pier means that once planned dredging is complete, Antigua Cruise Port will be able to a handle the largest cruise ships in the world.

In Nassau, we commenced the construction phase of the project during the period, investing USD60.8m during the period. This investment was funded by the USD124.5m proceeds of the bond offering in June 2020. The marine works in Nassau are expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021 and work recently commenced on the second phase of the program, the landside works.

The committed investments in Nassau Cruise Port are progressing as planned. The financing of the remaining works will be provided by additional debt and equity capital, to be raised as needed. As a first step in June 2021, Nassau Cruise Port raised USD40m additional non-recourse financing from an institutional US-based investor, with a final maturity of 20 years.

Sale of Port Akdeniz

In January 2021, we completed the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value of USD140m. After deducting the net debt and debt-like items of Port Akdeniz, the equity value was USD115m before transaction-related costs and expenses, with QTerminals withholding USD11.5m which is expected to be released in Q4-2021. The net cash inflow in the reporting period for the Group after deducting expenses and costs related to the sale, and net of cash disposed of was USD99.9m.

The disposal meant that GPH effectively became effectively a pure-play global cruise port operator. The board is currently considering its options regarding Port of Adria, the Group's remaining commercial port, including a potential disposal.

New loan agreement and Eurobond refinancing

On 7 April 2021, the Company launched a tender offer for the Eurobond notes, paying an average price of USD899.4 for each USD1,000 principal of the notes, and spending USD44.7m in total, reducing the outstanding nominal amount of the Eurobond to USD200.3m at the time.

On 14 May 2021, the Company entered a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm, Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two-term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m.

In July 2021, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together with existing cash resources, were used to redeem the outstanding amount of the 8.125% Eurobond in full.

As part of the financing arrangement with Sixth Street and following a General Meeting on 9 June 2021, the Company issued warrants to Sixth Street representing 9.0% of GPH's fully-diluted share capital exercisable for a subscription price equal to the nominal value per share. The utilisation of the USD75m growth facility will result in the issuing of warrants representing up to an additional 3.75% on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will become exercisable by Sixth Street upon certain specific events, including the acceleration, repayment in full or termination of the loan, de-listing of GPH or a change of control.

The additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m provides the financial flexibility to support our ambitions to be the cruise port operator of choice for leading cruise port stakeholders all over the world. We look forward to using this capital to continue to expand the business and take advantage of the current significant pipeline of growth opportunities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -3-

Cruise - Review

15 months ended Mar 2021 12 months ended Dec 2019 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 70.1 63.0 Ex-IFRIC-12 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 17.5 63.0 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (1.7) 44.4 Total Passengers (m) 1.3 5.3 Creuers (Barcelona and Malaga) Cruise Revenue (USDm) 1.9 31.3 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (2.7) 20.5 Nassau Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 58.8 2.5 Ex-IFRIC 12 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 6.2 2.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.4 1.8 Valletta Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 4.2 13.9 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 2.1 8.0 Ege Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 0.9 6.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (0.4) 4.6 Antigua Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 2.8 1.8 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.6 1.2 Other Cruise Cruise Revenue (USDm) 1.5 7.1 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (1.7) 8.3

-- We welcomed 1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed portfolio ports in the reporting period. Themajority of this passenger volume was generated in Q1-2020 prior to the emergence of Covid-19 as a global pandemic.Q1 of the calendar year is part of the high season for our Caribbean ports in Nassau and Antigua, which joined theGroup towards the end of 2019. After Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, total traffic for the period 1 April 2020 to31 March 2021 was only 69 thousand passengers across the portfolio.

-- Cruise revenue was USD70.1m, due to the application of IFRIC-12 for Nassau Cruise Port the CAPEX incurredfor this project is accounted for as operating expenses and revenue. In the reporting period IFRIC-12 constructionrevenue increased Cruise revenue by USD52.6m. The expenditure for the construction activities is recognised asoperating expenses. IFRIC-12 has no impact on cash generation. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 constructionrevenue Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, reflecting global shutdown of the global cruise industry in response to thepandemic.

-- Revenue during the first quarter 2020 was USD11.0m - despite the near complete shut-down of the cruisetraffic during the remainder of the Reporting Period, the Group still generated USD6.5m of Cruise revenues.

-- Cruise EBITDA was -USD1.7m, this relatively modest EBITDA loss reflects the flexible cost base inherent inthe business model and the actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Successful bid for a 20-year concession for Taranto Cruise Port, Italy. Shortly after the period end theconcession agreement was signed and operations started.

-- Our joint venture partner, Baleària Group was selected for a 35-year concession for Valencia port, Spain,with GPH to manage the cruise port operations. The final concession agreement for this port is expected to besigned before the end of the current period.

-- Despite the impact of Covid-19, our significant investment plans for our new Caribbean ports continued.In June 2020, GPH raised USD124.5m through a bond offering to invest in Nassau Cruise Port and USD60.8m was investedinto Nassau Cruise Port in the period, with the focus on the marine works, which will increase the port's berthingcapacity. In Antigua USD16.0m was invested to complete the fifth pier of the port.

-- Phase two of the Nassau Cruise Port project is now underway, this phase will involve completing themarine works, which includes material purchases, an expansion of the berthing capacity of the port, and upgrades toexisting infrastructure. In 2021, phase two will see the completion of the landside works, including the newarrivals terminal and plaza, Junkanoo Museum, retail Market Place, amphitheatre, and other food and beverage andentertainment spaces. The project will also see the port integrated into Bay Street with the expectation that itwill serve as a catalyst for the wider development of downtown Nassau. Transforming not just Nassau Cruise Portinto one of the iconic cruise destinations in the world but also transforming the experience for cruise passengers,locals and the cruise lines, while generating local jobs and driving economic growth.

Commercial - Review

Commercial 15 months ended Mar 2021 12 months ended Dec 2019 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Commercial Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 General Cargo ('000 tonnes) 166.9 154.2 Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only.

-- TEU Throughout 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousand tonnes

-- Commercial revenue was USD9.3m in the reporting period -- Commercial EBITDA of USD2.9m. compared to USD 1.7 million in 2019. Covid 19 also impacted commercialvolumes at Port of Adria, not all growth plans could be realised. Nevertheless, Port of Adria showed a solidperformance with 34% growth in EBITDA compared to 2019 (adjusted for the different length of the two reportingperiods).

-- As a result of the sale of Port Akdeniz and the effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator,the Board of Global Ports Holding is considering its options in regard to Port of Adria, including its potentialsale.

Financial Overview

Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjusted revenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the Adjusted EBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherent flexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

Cruise revenue was USD70.1m, excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019, reflecting the impact of the global shutdown of the global cruise industry in response to the pandemic.

With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operations consist of Port of Adria only. Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

Unallocated expenses

Unallocated expenses, which consist of Holding Company costs, were USD7.9m for the Reporting Period compared to USD6.4m for the shorter Reporting Period for the year to end December 2019. In addition, during 2019 the unallocated EBITDA included income from management contracts.

Adjusted for the difference in months and excluding the impact from management contracts, the Unallocated expenses declined 26% reflecting the saving measures taken by management starting Q2-2020 partially offset by higher consulting expenses including audit fees.

Operating loss

The operating loss of USD72.4m primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDA as well as increased Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation of USD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of port operating rights, and USD31.0m of specific adjusting items.

Specific adjusting items in operating loss

Specific adjusting items primarily reflects USD12.0m of impairment losses related to Port of Adria and Venice Cruise Port, USD11.1m of project expenses, which comprised of expenses for the Eurobond refinancing including the proposed Scheme of Arrangement and expenses for a major Caribbean project incurred mainly during the early part of the Reporting Period and USD8.5m of provisions.

Finance Costs

The Group's net finance charge in the Reporting Period was USD50.8m compared to USD31.9m in 2019. In addition to the impact of the longer reporting period, the increase was driven primarily by an increase in non-cash foreign exchange losses. The Finance charge of USD80.8m primarily comprised of a USD39.0m impact from TL fluctuation against other currencies, which resulted in significant non-cash losses, when revaluing the Eurobond debt as this was issued by a Turkish Lira denominated, 100% owned subsidiary, along with non-cash revaluations on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities of USD1.2m and interest expense on loans and borrowings of USD30.3m.

Finance income of USD30.0m compromised comprised a USD29.4m impact of non-cash revaluations on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated assets. Interest expenses of USD35.3m compares to USD28.5m in 2019 an increase primarily driven by additional borrowing at Nassau in form of the bond raised in June 2020 and Antigua project finance loan drawdowns, offset by scheduled repayment of other borrowings and the impact of discontinued operations.

Taxation

The Group's effective tax rate was 13.2% for the Reporting Period compared to 26.3% in 2019. Global Ports Holding is a multinational group and is liable for taxation in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. As a result of the loss before tax of USD122.1m, the Group generates a tax income of USD15.1m, mainly driven by a non-cash Deferred tax benefit, compared to a tax expense of USD0.6m in 2019. The Group pays corporate tax due to specific components being profitable; however, due to group tax relief restrictions, losses created on other components cannot necessarily be utilised at the consolidated level. On a cash basis, the Group's income taxes paid amounted to USD0.4m compared to USD3.8m in 2019.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -4-

Underlying loss for the period

Underlying loss for the period was USD11.1m primarily reflecting the loss after tax adjusted for port operating rights amortisation expense of USD25.1m, unhedged portion of investment hedging on Global Liman USD39.0m, impairment losses of USD12.0m and non-cash provisional expenses USD9.5m.

Earnings per share

The Group's Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was a loss of -141.2c (FY 2019: 45.3c), this decrease is in line with the decreases in loss/profit for the year attributable to owners of the company to -USD80.3m. Underlying earnings per share is underlying loss/profit divided by weighted average number of shares. Adjusted earnings per share of was -17.6c.

Cash flow and investment

The group generated an Adjusted EBITDA USD-6.7m in the Reporting Period. Change in working capital in the period generated a cash inflow of USD24.5m, offset by other operating outflows of USD7.8m which mainly comprised of cash portion of Project Expenses included in Specific adjusting items, contributing to a positive Operating cash flow of USD9.9m.

Net interest expense of USD31.4m, reflects the cash costs of the outstanding gross debt mainly driven by the Eurobond of Global Liman. Net capital expenditure including advances, primarily reflects the continued investment into Antigua Cruise Port, USD16.0m and Nassau Cruise Port, USD56.8m.

The change in Gross Debt due to cashflows of USD104.9m is mainly due to successful issuance of the Nassau bond of USD124.5m during the reporting period, offset by repayment of existing debt outstanding in Nassau at the time. With respect to other outstanding debt of the Group, the only other borrowing which has shown a material increase during the reporting period is the Antigua bank financing funding CAPEX in Antigua. Other borrowings were repaid in line with their respective repayment profile.

Major positive cash contribution was derived from the sale of Port Akdeniz (net inflow of USD99.9m excluding the deferred compensation) and the positive cash flow generated from this port until the sale closed of USD24.4m.

Cash flow (USDm) 15 months end Mar 2021 Operating (loss) /Profit (72.4) Depreciation and Amortisation 34.2 Specific Adjusting Items 31.0 Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA (6.7) Working capital 24.5 Other (7.8) Operating Cash flow 9.9 Net interest expense (31.4) Tax paid (0.4) Net capital expenditure incl. advances (93.7) Free cash flow (115.7) Investments (2.9) Change in Gross Debt 104.9 Dividends 1.4 Disposals 99.9 Cash flow from discontinued operations 24.4 Net Cash flow 112.1

Debt

Gross debt at 31 March 2021 was USD548.9m compared to USD453.0m at 31 December 2019. Excluding IFRS-16 finance leases gross debt at 31 March 2021 was USD483.0m compared to USD388.2m at 31 December 2019. The increase in the gross debt pre IFRS-16 finance lease liabilities was primarily driven by the USD124.5m new bond issued in Nassau for investment into the port and the drawdown on the banking facility for invent investment into Antigua Cruise Port, partially offset by scheduled repayment of other borrowings and the sale of Port Akdeniz, which had USD34.3m of borrowings outstanding as of 31 December 2019.

Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. This decrease was driven by the movement in gross debt described above, more than offset by the net proceeds from the sale of Port Akdeniz in the reporting period. After period end, GPH refinanced the USD250m Eurobond due in November 2021, through a combination of proceeds from Port Akdeniz sale and a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75.0m, which remains undrawn as of today.

Dividend

In light of the significant impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Group the board elected to suspend the dividend in March 2020. Although the outlook is improving there continues to be significant uncertainty, therefore the board will not be recommending the payment of a final dividend for 2021 at the Company's forthcoming AGM.

15 Month period ended Year ended Note 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Revenue 5 79,399 70,398 Cost of sales 6 (98,090) (48,152) Gross (loss) / profit (18,691) 22,246 Other income 8 2,878 1,663 Selling and marketing expenses (1,622) (2,054) Administrative expenses 7 (20,211) (13,063) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (1,339) (300) Other expenses 8 (33,369) (6,632) Operating (loss) / profit (72,354) 1,860 Finance income 9 30,047 7,274 Finance costs 9 (80,814) (39,223) Net finance costs (50,767) (31,949) Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees 12 465 5,580 Loss before tax (122,656) (24,509) Tax income / (expense) 15,061 (588) Loss from continuing operations (107,595) (25,097) Profit from discontinued operations 4 12,906 9,878 Loss for the period / year (94,689) (15,219) (Loss) / Profit for the period / year attributable to: Owners of the Company (80,313) (18,558) Non-controlling interests (14,376) 3,339 (94,689) (15,219)

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

15 month period Year ended ended Note 31 December 31 March 2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (156) (40) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to 39 9 profit or loss (117) (31) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences 65,014 14,774 Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 469 335 Cash flow hedges - realized amounts transferred to income statement (244) (246) Equity accounted investees - share of OCI (872) -- Losses on a hedge of a net investment (45,209) (24,725) 19,158 (9,862) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period / year, net of income 19,041 (9,893) tax Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period / year (75,648) (25,112) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (64,987) (26,757) Non-controlling interests (10,661) 1,645 (75,648) (25,112) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (127.8) (29.5)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -5-

(cents per share) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (148.4) (45.3) (cents per share) - continuing operations

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

As at 31 March As at 31 December Note 2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Non-current assets Property and equipment 10 126,858 130,511 Intangible assets 10 331,910 424,618 Right of use assets 18 87,469 81,123 Investment property 19 2,198 2,139 Goodwill 13,485 13,485 Equity-accounted investments 12 18,776 26,637 Due from related parties 20 8,125 6,811 Deferred tax assets 11,137 2,179 Other non-current assets 2,638 4,577 602,596 692,080 Current assets Trade and other receivables 26,162 31,022 Due from related parties 20 324 771 Other investments 63 71 Other current assets 12,371 3,916 Inventories 903 1,393 Prepaid taxes 238 1,846 Cash and cash equivalents 13 170,599 63,780 210,660 102,799 Total assets 813,256 794,879 - Current liabilities 15 295,200 62,691 Loans and borrowings Other financial liabilities 2,925 4,536 Trade and other payables 39,236 21,367 Due to related parties 20 1,253 1,317 Current tax liabilities 157 2,725 Provisions 7,640 2,043 346,411 94,679 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 253,734 390,299 Other financial liabilities 55,249 50,394 Trade and other payables 12 -- Deferred tax liabilities 49,323 84,715 Provisions 21,221 18,175 Employee benefits 344 869 Derivative financial liabilities 399 485 380,282 544,937 Total liabilities 726,693 639,616 Net assets 86,563 155,263 Equity Share capital 14 811 811 Legal reserves 14 6,014 13,144 Share based payment reserves 14 239 239 Hedging reserves 14 (41,951) (220,029) Translation reserves 14 58,779 213,715 Retained earnings (12,151) 61,053 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 11,741 68,933 Non-controlling interests 74,822 86,330 Total equity 86,563 155,263

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Share Legal based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 1 January 811 13,144 239 (220,029) 213,715 61,053 68,933 86,330 155,263 2020 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (80,313) (80,313) (14,376) (94,689) the period Other comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (117) 15,326 3,715 19,041 the period Total comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (80,430) (64,987) (10,661) (75,648) the period Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Transfer to legal 14(b) -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- -- -- reserves Dividends 14(c) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (237) (237) Total contributions -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- (237) (237) and distributions Changes in ownership interest Equity injection 3(ii) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 483 483 Acquisition of minority 3(i) -- -- -- -- -- 96 96 (1,801) (1,705) shareholding Acquisition of subsidiary with -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 708 708 non-controlling interest Disposal of 4 -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,854 7,699 -- 7,699 subsidiary Total changes in -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,950 7,795 (610) 7,185 ownership interest Total transactions with owners of the -- (7,130) -- 223,934 (216,235) 7,226 7,795 (847) 6,948 Company Balance at 31 March 811 6,014 239 (41,951) 58,779 (12,151) 11,741 74,822 86,563 2021

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Legal Share based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 1 811 13,030 -- (195,393) 197,247 108,981 124,676 91,045 215,721 January 2019 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (18,558) (18,558) 3,339 (15,219) the year Other comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (24,636) 16,468 (31) (8,199) (1,694) (9,893) the year Total comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (24,636) 16,468 (18,589) (26,757) 1,645 (25,112) the year Transactions with owners of the Company Transactions with non-controlling -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6 6 interest Transfer to legal 14 -- 114 -- -- -- (114) -- -- -- reserves (b) i Equity settled share-based payment -- -- 239 -- -- -- 239 -- 239 expenses Dividends 14 -- -- -- -- -- (29,225) (29,225) (6,366) (35,591) (c) Total contributions -- 114 239 -- -- (29,339) (28,986) (6,360) (35,346) and distributions Total transactions with owners of the -- 114 239 (24,636) 16,468 (47,928) (55,743) (4,715) (60,458) Company Balance at 31 811 13,144 239 (220,029) 213,715 61,053 68,933 86,330 155,263 December 2019

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -6-

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Year ended 15 month Period ended 31 March Note 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated * Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period / year (94,689) (15,219) Adjustments for: Depreciation of PPE, and RoU assets, and amortization 10, 11, 18, 34,209 25,906 expense 19 Impairment losses on intangible / tangible assets 11 3,941 -- Impairment losses on investments 12 8,410 -- Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 12 (465) (5,580) Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 4 (9,071) -- Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment -- (17) Finance costs (excluding foreign exchange differences) 36,867 23,645 Finance income (excluding foreign exchange differences) (626) (225) Foreign exchange differences on finance costs and income, 14,526 6,006 net Income tax (benefit) / expense (15,417) 588 Employment termination indemnity reserve 50 33 Equity settled share-based payment expenses -- 239 Provision charges 7,739 544 Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and (14,526) 35,920 liabilities Changes in: - trade and other receivables 5,922 (11,106) - other current assets 3,480 (1,011) - related party receivables (397) (6,619) - other non-current assets 2,508 280 - trade and other payables 14,386 (10,645) - related party payables (65) 591 - Post-employment benefits paid (32) (22) - provisions (1,350) 8,585 Cash generated by operations before benefit and tax payments 9,926 15,973 Income taxes paid (442) (3,781) Net cash generated from operating activities 9,484 12,192 Cash inflows from operating activities on discontinued 27,163 24,927 operations Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment 10 (27,913) (12,757) Acquisition of intangible assets 11 (56,557) (8,110) Acquisition of a lease asset -- (21,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 392 33 Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of 4 99,943 -- Bank interest received 153 147 Dividends from equity accounted investees 1,647 2,849 Proceeds from sale of other investments in FVTPL instruments -- 13,184 Investment in equity accounted investee (570) (61) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (2,816) (5) Advances given for fixed assets (9,668) -- Net cash (used in)/from investing activities 4,611 (25,720) Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (1,560) (3,287) Financing activities Equity injection by minorities to subsidiaries 482 7 Dividends paid to equity owners 14(c) -- (29,225) Dividends paid to NCIs 14(c) (237) (5,062) Interest paid (31,545) (26,164) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 161,096 42,021 Repayment of borrowings (52,318) (16,864) Payment of lease liabilities (3,922) (2,720) Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 73,556 (38,007) Cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (1,167) 17,242 Net increase / (decrease in cash and cash equivalents 112,087 (12,653) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash (5,268) (3,396) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13 63,780 79,829 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 15-month period / year 13 170,599 63,780

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 1 Basis of preparation

Global Ports Holding PLC is a public company incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 34 Brook Street 3rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. Global Ports Holding PLC is the parent company of Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. and its subsidiaries (the "Existing Group"). The majority shareholder of the Company is Global Yatirim Holding.

The financial information for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 contained in this News Release was approved by the Board on 23 August 2021. These condensed Financial Statements for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. They have been prepared in accordance with EU endorsed International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") but do not comply with the full disclosure requirements of these standards. The financial information set out above does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 or for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Statutory financial statements for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, which have been prepared on a going concern basis, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The auditor has reported on those financial statements. Their report was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Accounting policies

With the exception of those changes described below the accounting policies adopted of these Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those described on pages 140 - 160 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

In 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, the Group has implemented the decisions taken by IASB, published on May 2020, easing to provide lessees with an exemption from assessing whether a COVID-19-related rent concession is a lease modification. On issuance, the practical expedient was limited to rent concessions for which any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before 30 June 2021, but period was extended by IASB since the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing and significant. The Group has applied this interpretation in the financial period started at 1 January 2020. The impact of that application is limited and caused the Group to recognise an additional USD 682 thousand of other income.

Going concern

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -7-

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Commercial and Cruise business models on pages 10 to 13. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial review on pages 35 to 41. In addition, Notes 3 and 37 to the financial statements include the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments and hedging activities; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Group's portfolio consists of investments in or management of 19 cruise ports and one commercial port in 12 countries which diversifies economic and political risks. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully because of the benefits of diversification.

The principal events and conditions identified by the Group that have the most significant impact on the going concern of the Group are:

(a) the passenger levels that will be observed during the Going Concern assessment period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Annual Report and Accounts in view of the COVID-19 situation and the associated effect on Group revenues and cash position;

(b) the stability of commercial operations and cargo/container volumes at Port of Adria related to macro-economic factors such as trade tariffs and their associated impact on global economies, and

(c) maintaining liquidity based on current debt facilities along with covenant compliance on those facilities.

The Covid-19 outbreak that spread across the globe and preventive actions that have been taken into place to respond to the outbreak causes disruptions to business activities in all countries and affect the economic conditions adversely, both locally and globally. As a result of this outbreak, Group has faced significant amount of cancellation in cruise calls throughout the reporting period in its Cruise business. Management has taken major actions such as cancellation of dividend payments, postponement of wages of Board of Directors, reduction in consultancies, cessation of marketing activities and travels unless necessary, and stopping new port investments expect those required.

The Group has benefited from various incentives and exceptions announced by the governments of the operating countries, to eliminate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. These incentives and exceptions are supportive programs such as paying a certain part of the personnel salaries and related tax liabilities by the government and delaying the debts to the public or banks. Group applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security cuts. In this way, personnel expenses were reduced, and the cash flow balance was maintained through the deferral of payments, including tax payments, regarding personnel salaries.

The Group has successfully addressed the refinancing of the Group's USD 250 million Eurobond issued by Global Liman with a maturity of 14 November 2021. In May 2021, the Group has entered a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD 261.3 million with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street to refinance the remaining Eurobond in full. The Sixth Street loan agreement reached financial close and the Eurobond has been refinanced in full at the end of July 2021. Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, the Company will have the ability to select from a range of interest payment options including an all-cash interest rate, a cash interest rate of LIBOR +5.25% plus PIK rate, or a PIK only rate of LIBOR +8.5% up until December 2022. The loan repayment is repaid with a bullet payment at final maturity in year 2026. Accordingly, the Group, at its discretion, will not be required to make any debt service (principal or interest) until year-end 2022 for this loan facility.

Additionally, management has contacted to the banks related to its current financial liabilities, and covenant compliance for Port of Adria has been waived and postponed until early 2022, and covenants compliance for Valletta Cruise Port and Barcelona Port Investment has been waived until 2021 year-end.

As of the date of this report, Cruise operations have restarted again since the closing of cruise operations in March 2020. The expectation of the sector, underpinned by agreement on health protocols with relevant authorities to contain the risk of spread of Covid-19, is a gradual revamp of cruise operations all over the world until a return to operation of the all cruise ships by the end of the year 2021. The Group, in conjunction with the leading companies of the cruise industry, has carried out a detailed traffic study which concluded that the Group's cruise ports will recover in 2022, adhering to the initial forecast with a slow acceleration after the restart of operation late 2020 in Europe and in the second quarter of 2021 in the Caribbean.

The Group believes it is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the fact that there is still a material impact of Covid-19 on current operations. The recovery of the cruise sector is supported by the positive economic outlook, increasing vaccination rates which together with other measures have led to a sharp decrease in Covid-19 cases in the key cruise source markets and the established of adequate health and safety protocols for cruise operations.

In view of the above the Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to 31 December 2022. In order to stress test the financial position of the Group, management has considered a plausible but severe downside scenario. The following key, severe but plausible, assumptions were used in preparing this analysis:

-- A severe but plausible low case in the number of cruise passengers arriving at all ports in the GPHportfolio for a period to 31 December 2022 with a corresponding impact on passenger revenues and ports' variableexpenses being a 20% reduction of the base case. The base case assumes a moderate return over 2021 to pre COVID-19pandemic levels through 2022.

-- A severe but plausible low case for the Port of Adria commercial port which is that the trading levelsexperienced in 2021 do not improve throughout the forecast period.

The Directors have also been mindful of an even more severe scenario, considered implausible, of a fall to zero in the number of cruise passengers arriving at all ports in the GPH portfolio for a six-month period to 31 March 2022 with a corresponding impact on passenger revenues and ports' variable expenses.

The conclusion from these scenarios, even the identified implausible scenario, is that the Group will continue to have sufficient cash resources for the period of assessment. However, as described above, certain of the Group's non-recourse financial liabilities (with a total nominal outstanding amount of USD 29.3 million as of 31 March 2021) have covenants associated with them that will be tested within the next 12 months. In the base case and implausible scenario these covenants may not be met, and future waivers of forecast covenant breaches have not yet been requested and thus not yet received. The Group does not foresee any issues to receive further waivers, if and when needed, with the relevant banks regarding covenant compliance based on its past experience of receiving such waivers as mentioned above and the long track record of working together with these banks.

In view of this uncertainty surrounding future waivers of potential covenant breaches the Group has received written indication from the parent company Global Yatirim Holding (GIH) that it would provide financial and other support to the Group, including not seeking repayment of amounts currently made available, for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of this Annual Report should it be necessary to enable the Group to meet the aforementioned financial liabilities in case waivers are not received and such financial liabilities cannot be refinanced if that happens, and continue to trade. The Directors, having considered the information described herein have a reasonable expectation that the Group and the Parent company have adequate resources to continue in operational existence. Thus they believe that it remains appropriate to prepare the consolidated and parent company financial statements on a going concern basis. 2 Segment reporting a. Products and services from which reportable segments derive their revenues

The Group operates various cruise and commercial ports and all revenue is generated from external customers such as cruise liners, ferries, yachts, individual passengers, container ships and bulk and general cargo ships. b. Reportable segments

Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance.

The Group has identified two main segments, commercial and cruise businesses. Under each main segment, Group had presented its operations on port basis as an operating segment, as each port represents a set of activities which generates revenue and the financial information of each port is reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision-maker in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Spanish Ports are aggregated due to the Group's operational structure. The Group's chief operating decision-maker is the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), who reviews the management reports of each port at least on a monthly basis. Following the disposal of Port Akdeniz, the only port within the commercial segment is Port Adria.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -8-

The CEO evaluates segmental performance on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding the effects of specific adjusting income and expenses comprising project expenses, bargain purchase gains and reserves, board member leaving fees, employee termination payments, unallocated expenses, finance income, finance costs, and including the share of equity-accounted investments which are fully integrated into GPH cruise port network ("Adjusted EBITDA" or "Segmental EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA is considered by Group management to be the most appropriate profit measure for the review of the segment operations because it excludes items which the Group does not consider to represent the operating cash flows generated by underlying business performance. The share of equity-accounted investees has been included as it is considered to represent operating cash flows generated by the Group's operations that are structured in this manner. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued)

The Group has the following operating segments under IFRS 8:

-- BPI ("Creuers" or "Creuers (Barcelona and Málaga)"), VCP ("Valetta Cruise Port"), Ege Liman ("EgePorts-Kusadasi"), Bodrum Liman ("Bodrum Cruise Port"), Ortadogu Liman (Cruise port operations) (sold in January2021; see note 4), POH, Nassau Cruise Port ("NCP"), Antigua Cruise Port ("GPH Antigua"), Lisbon Cruise Terminals,SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Port"), Venezia Investimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment" or"Venice Cruise Port"), La Spezia Cruise Facility Srl. ("La Spezia"), Balearic Handling SLA ("Balearic"), and ShoreHandling SLA ("Shore") which fall under the Group's cruise port operations.

-- Port of Adria ("Port of Adria-Bar") and Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations) ("PortAkdeniz-Antalya") (sold in January 2021; see note 4) which both fall under the Group's commercial port operations.

The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are BPI, VCP, Ege Liman, Nassau Cruise Port, Antigua Cruise Port, Port of Adria (Commercial port operations) and Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations).

Bodrum Cruise Port, Italian Ports, Port of Adria (Cruise Operations), Ortadogu Liman (Cruise operations), Shore, Balearic and Equity accounted investees are not exceeding the quantitative threshold, have been included in Other Cruise Ports.

Global Liman, BPI, Global BV, GP Melita, POH, GP Netherlands, Global Depolama, GP Med, GPH Americas, and GPH Bahamas do not generate any revenues and therefore is presented as unallocated to reconcile to the consolidated financial statements results.

Assets, revenue and expenses directly attributable to segments are reported under each reportable segment.

Any items which are not attributable to segments have been disclosed as unallocated. 2 Segment reporting (continued)

b) Reportable segments (continued) i. Segment revenues, results and reconciliation to profit before tax

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue, results and reconciliation to profit before tax by reportable segment:

(*) Please refer to glossary of alternative performance measures (APM).

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port Total Elimination of USD '000 BPI VCP Liman Cruise Cruise Cruise Cruise Liman of Commercial Discontinued Total Port Port Ports (**) Adria operations 15 month ended 31 March 2021 Revenue 1,886 4,217 905 58,746 2,781 1,546 70,081 33,465 9,318 42,783 (33,465) 79,399 Segmental (2,740) 2,054 (391) 432 627 (1,680) (1,698) 22,833 2,852 25,685 (22,833) 1,154 EBITDA Unallocated (7,879) expenses Adjusted EBITDA (6,725) Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation and (34,209) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (30,955) (*) Finance income 30,047 Finance costs (80,814) Profit before (122,656) income tax Year ended 31 December 2019 Revenue 31,278 13,872 6,549 2,492 1,753 7,102 63,046 47,486 7,352 54,838 -- 117,884 Segmental 20,461 8,027 4,590 1,808 1,169 8,309 44,364 37,369 1,708 39,077 -- 83,441 EBITDA Unallocated (6,426) expenses Adjusted EBITDA 77,015 Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation and (47,737) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (8,391) (*) Finance income 8,082 Finance costs (42,333) Profit before (13,364) income tax

The Group did not have inter-segment revenues in any of the periods shown above. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) ii. Segment assets and liabilities

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the years ended:

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port of Total BPI VCP Liman Cruise Port Cruise Port Cruise Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Total USD '000 Ports 31 March 2021 Segment assets 134,164 121,511 37,024 198,831 52,436 11,159 555,125 -- 67,587 67,587 622,712 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 18,776 18,776 -- -- -- 18,776 investees Unallocated 175,251 assets Total assets 816,736 Segment 63,260 64,194 7,767 206,314 54,572 11,522 407,629 -- 42,535 42,535 450,164 liabilities Unallocated 276,529 liabilities Total 726,693 liabilities 31 December 2019 Segment assets 151,938 117,434 46,283 79,794 30,283 14,711 440,443 231,789 72,844 304,633 745,076 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 26,637 26,637 -- -- -- 26,637 investees Unallocated 23,166 assets Total assets 794,879 Segment 68,591 60,430 9,918 79,583 29,777 12,153 260,452 72,367 38,474 110,841 371,293 liabilities Unallocated 268,323 liabilities Total 639,616 liabilities 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iii. Other segment information

The following table details other segment information for the years ended:

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port of Total BPI VCP Liman Cruise Cruise Cruise Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Unallocated Total USD '000 Port Port Ports 15 months ended 31 March 2021 Depreciation and (15,313) (3,881) (3,511) (2,945) (1,557) (2,563) (29,769) -- (4,060) (4,060) (380) (34,209) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 expenditures Total additions to 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 non-current assets (*) 12 months ended 31 December 2019 Depreciation and (11,696) (3,102) (2,857) (1,027) (204) (3,501) (22,387) (21,832) (3,141) (24,973) (377) (47,737) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 1,571 1,615 46 7,850 7,681 222 18,985 3,311 1,596 4,907 76 23,968 expenditures Total additions to 1,571 1,615 46 7,850 7,681 222 18,985 3,311 1,596 4,907 76 23,968 non-current assets (*)

(*) Non-current assets exclude those relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investees). 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iv. Geographical information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -9-

The Port operations of the Group are managed on a worldwide basis, but operational ports and management offices are primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda and Italy. The geographic information below analyses the Group's revenue and non-current assets by countries. In presenting the following information, segment revenue has been based on the geographic location of port operations and segment non-current assets were based on the geographic location of the assets.

15 month-period ended Year ended Revenue 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) * Restated Turkey 1,479 9,535 Montenegro 9,318 7,380 Malta 4,217 13,872 Spain 1,981 31,278 Bahamas 58,746 2,492 Antigua & Barbuda 2,781 1,753 Italy 468 3,838 Croatia 409 250 79,399 70,398

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

As at As at Non-current assets 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Turkey 44,518 222,615 Spain 123,714 129,114 Malta 118,985 115,467 Montenegro 65,267 70,080 Bahamas 5,123 69,213 Antigua & Barbuda 138,376 40,494 Italy 65,355 5,863 UK 8,509 7,474 Croatia 2,833 2,944 Unallocated 29,916 28,816 602,596 692,080

Non-current assets relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investments) are presented as unallocated. v. Information about major customers

IFRIC 12 construction revenue relates entirely to ongoing construction at Nassau Cruise Port. Excluding IFRIC 12 revenue, the Group did not have a single customer that accounted for more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue in any of the periods presented. 3 Transactions with owners of the company i. Changes in ownership interest

The Group has acquired minority shares of Malaga Port at 23 January 2020. 20% of total shares of Malaga Port owned by Malaga Port Authority acquired by Creuers. Total consideration paid for 20% shares amounted to Eur 1,540 thousand (USD 1,707 thousand). Minority interest regarding this 20% shares of Malaga Port as of 31 December 2019 was 1,853 thousand, which was reversed for finalization of acquisition accounting.

The Group has taken over all shares of Ravenna Passenger Terminal at 5 July 2020. Ravenna Passenger Terminal's equity was negative after the year end 2019 accounts. Accordingly, a raise on equity was compulsory for regulatory reasons. None of the minority shareholders accepted to inject equity to the Company, and current equity of EUR 50 thousand (USD 57 thousand) offset against retained earning losses. The Group decided to keep the company operative, so accepted to inject new equity of EUR 20 thousand (USD 23 thousand) and offset remaining losses of EUR 57 thousand (USD 64 thousand). As a result of this transaction, the Group become only shareholder of Ravenna Passenger Terminal. Minority interest provided for 46% shares of the Port as of 31 December 2019 was USD 52 thousand losses, resulting a decrease in equity attributable to owners of the company amounting to USD 50 thousand and translation reserves by USD 2 thousand. ii. Contributions and distributions

The Group's subsidiary Bodrum Cruise Port, the directors decided to increase paid in capital of the Company by TRY 7,924 thousand (USD 1,208 thousand) from TRY 18,000 thousand (USD 12,726 thousand) to TRY 25,924 thousand (USD 13,933 thousand). Minority shareholders paid USD 483 thousand of total share capital increase. 4 Discontinued operation

Following a strategic review the Group has announced in July 2019 that is will focus on cruise operations and has launched a disposal process for certain assets. As a result of such disposal process, the Group has, following a period of exclusive negotiations, entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") on 21 October 2020 to sell Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri ("Port Akdeniz") to QTerminals W.L.L. ("QTerminals" or "Purchaser"), a Qatari commercial port operating company, for an enterprise value of USD 140 million. After the approval of QTerminals' application by the Competition Authority, fulfilment of all prerequisites for the sale transaction and obtaining the necessary legal approvals, the sale was completed on January 25, 2021.

As a result of the adjustments made according to the net debt position of Port Akdeniz and debt-like items, the equity value sales price was realized as USD 115,159 thousand. Q Terminals has paid USD 103,643 thousand of the total amount in cash, and the balance amounting to USD 11,516 thousand has been withheld by the Purchaser will be paid in the fourth quarter 2021. In case any claims would arise under this agreement, the Group may cover those claims related to the sales transaction, after the full sales price is obtained on the last quarter of 2021, if applicable.

Port Akdeniz is classified as a discontinued operation because it represents a separate major line of business and geographic area of operations. Port Akdeniz was not previously classified as held-for-sale or as a discontinued operation. The comparative consolidated statement of profit or loss has been restated to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. 4 Discontinued operation (continued) a. Results of discontinued operation

2021 2019 Revenue 33,465 47,486 Cost of sales (31,192) (31,731) Gross profit 2,273 15,755 Other income 1,090 1,837 Selling and marketing expenses (25) (55) Administrative expenses (2,415) (2,141) Other expense (2,763) (1,948) Operating profit (1,840) 13,448 Finance income 11,830 1,283 Finance costs (11,803) (3,585) Net finance costs 27 (2,302) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees -- -- Results from operating activities (1,813) 11,146 Income tax benefit/ (expense) 5,648 (1,268) Results from operating activities, net of tax 3,835 9,878 Gain on sale of discontinued operation 9,071 -- 12,906 9,878 Basic and diluted earnings per share 20.5 15.7 (cents per share)

The profit from the discontinued operation of USD 12,906 thousand (2019: USD 9,878 thousand) is attributable entirely to the owners of the Company. Of the loss from continuing operations of USD 84,582 thousand (2019: USD 24,509 thousand), an amount of USD 71,208 thousand is attributable to the owners of the Company (2019: USD 28,436 thousand). b. Effect of disposal on the financial position of the Group

In thousands of USD As at Closing Date Property and equipment (25,166) Intangible assets (127,719) Other long-term assets (13) Inventories (458) Trade and other receivables (1,969) Related party receivables (3,481) Cash and cash equivalents (3,700) Loans and borrowings 28,172 Trade and other payables 7,107 Provisions 2,666 Deferred tax liabilities 25,782 Current tax liabilities 390 Net assets and liabilities (98,389) Sales price 115,159 Net asset value of disposal group (98,389) Hedge accounting disposal (133,265) Disposal of translation created on consolidation 125,566 Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 9,071 Consideration received, satisfied in cash 103,643 Cash and cash equivalents disposed of (3,700) Net cash inflows 99,943 5 Revenue

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, revenue comprised the following:

BPI VCP EP NCP ACP Others Cruise Port of Commercial Consolidated Adria 2019 2019 (USD '000) 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2021 Restated* Restated* Point in time Container -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6,985 5,090 6,985 5,090 6,985 5,090 revenue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -10-

Landing fees 1,139 26,829 528 5,852 12 2,585 5,044 2,450 2,018 1,473 516 3,108 9,257 42,297 -- -- -- -- 9,257 42,297 Port service 210 1,733 894 1,093 82 2,071 27 18 -- -- 500 570 1,713 5,485 324 229 324 229 2,037 5,714 revenue Cargo revenue -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,441 1,505 1,441 1,505 1,441 1,505 Domestic 22 406 -- -- 8 47 215 -- -- -- 2 20 247 473 70 15 70 15 317 488 water sales Income from duty free -- -- 376 4,001 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 376 4,001 -- -- -- -- 376 4,001 operations Other revenue 64 351 333 384 241 733 851 24 48 8 236 1,062 1,773 2,562 18 -- 18 -- 1,791 2,562 Over time Rental income 451 1,959 2,084 2,542 562 1,113 -- -- 716 272 293 724 4,106 6,610 480 513 480 513 4,586 7,123 IFRIC 12 Construction -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- revenue Habana Management -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,618 -- 1,618 -- -- -- -- -- 1,618 fee Total Revenues as 1,886 31,278 4,215 13,872 905 6,549 58,746 2,492 2,782 1,753 1,547 7,102 70,081 63,046 9,318 7,352 9,318 7,352 79,399 70,398 reported in note 2

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

The following table provides information about receivables, contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers;

Year ended 15 months period ended 31 December 2019 Revenue 31 March 2021 Restated * (USD '000) (USD '000) Receivables, which are included in 'trade and other receivables' 5,129 15,212 Contract assets 839 1,172 Contract liabilities (318) (427) 5,650 15,957

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

The contract assets primarily relate to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on Commercial services provided to vessels and management agreements. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when the rights become unconditional. This occurs when the Group issues an invoice to the customer.

The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers for services not yet been provided. These amounts will be recognised as revenue when the services has provided to customers and billed, which was based on the nature of the business less than one week period.

The amount of USD 967 thousand recognised in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period has been recognised as revenue for the period ended 31 March 2021.

The amount of revenue recognised in the period ended 31 March 2021 from performance obligations satisfied (or partially satisfied) in previous periods is USD 839 thousand. This is mainly due to the nature of operations.

No information is provided about remaining performance obligations at 31 March 2021 that have an original expected duration of one year or less, as allowed by IFRS 15. 6 Cost of sales

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, cost of sales comprised the following:

2019 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* IFRIC-12 Construction expenses 51,557 -- Depreciation and amortization expenses 30,783 23,980 Personnel expenses (**), (***) 7,675 10,853 Insurance expense 4,221 930 Repair and maintenance expenses 1,173 1,503 Security expenses 1,053 2,882 Commission fees to government authorities and pilotage expenses (1,246) 1,781 Cost of inventories sold 247 2,884 Replacement provision 793 673 Other expenses 1,834 2,666 Total 98,090 48,152

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

** 394 thousand USD (2019: 3,474 thousand USD) of total personnel expenses are related to outsourced personnel expenses.

*** The Group has benefited from various supportive programs on personnel salaries and related tax liabilities announced by the governments of the operating countries amounting to USD 1,495 thousand as a decrease from Groups salary expenses, to eliminate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. Group applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security cuts. 7 Administrative expenses

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, administrative expenses comprised the following:

2019 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Personnel expenses 9,544 6,091 Depreciation and amortization expenses 3,419 1,920 Consultancy expenses 3,969 2,008 Representation and travel expenses 363 502 Other expenses 2,916 2,542 Total 20,211 13,063

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. 8 Other income and other expenses

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, other income comprised the following:

2019 2021 USD'000 USD'000 Restated* IFRS 16 gain from concession fee waivers 682 -- Foreign currency income from operations 768 18 Insurance income -- 587 Gain on sale of fixed assets -- 17 Other 1,428 1,041 Total 2,878 1,663

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, other expenses comprised the following:

2019 2021 USD'000 USD'000 Restated* Project expenses 11,098 5,146 Provisions ** 7,111 71 Indemnity payments 549 -- Impairment loss on Equity Accounted investments 8,369 -- Impairment loss on intangible assets 3,587 Impairment losses on other assets 41 262 Recovery from insurance -- 346 Other 2,614 807 Total 33,369 6,632

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

** Provisions booked under Other expenses composed of Nassau Ancillary contribution provision, legal provision and other provisions. 9 Finance income and costs

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -11-

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, finance income comprised the following:

2019 2021 Finance income (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Other foreign exchange gains 29,422 5,362 Interest income on related parties 469 -- Interest income on banks and others 54 143 Interest income from housing loans 30 3 Interest income from debt instruments 72 1,766 Total 30,047 7,274

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The income from financial instruments within the category financial assets at amortized cost is USD 553 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 146 thousand). Income from financial instruments within the category fair value through profit and loss is 72 thousand (31 December 2019: 1,766 thousand).

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, finance costs comprised the following:

2019 2021 Finance costs (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Interest expense on loans and borrowings 30,339 24,914 Foreign exchange losses from Eurobond 39,038 5,222 Foreign exchange losses on other loans and borrowings 1,224 3,888 Interest expense on leases 4,912 2,405 Foreign exchange losses on equity translation ** 1,238 414 Other foreign exchange losses 2,447 474 Loan commission expenses 933 960 Unwinding of provisions during the year 408 355 Letter of guarantee commission expenses 17 198 Other interest expenses 88 235 Other costs 170 158 Total 80,814 39,223

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

** Ege Ports and Bodrum Cruise Port have functional currency of USD while their books are required to be kept as per Turkish Companies Law "VUK 213" article 215 in TL. All equity transactions are made in TL and transaction incurred during the year are being translated to USD resulting to foreign exchange differences on the profit or loss account.

The interest expense for financial liabilities not classified as fair value through profit or loss is USD 35,251 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 27,319 thousand). 10 Property and equipment

Movements of property and equipment for the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposals Transfers business combination operation (*) translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 127,921 2,464 -- 25,054 363 (23,212) 3,376 135,966 improvements Machinery and 56,080 1,302 (350) 1,295 229 (38,492) 938 21,002 equipment Motor 17,896 291 -- 345 -- (6,535) 14 12,011 vehicles Furniture and 11,337 1,646 (289) 8 -- (2,123) 213 10,792 fixtures Construction 9,759 24,496 -- (27,282) -- -- (139) 6,834 in progress Land 92 1 -- (6) -- -- -- 87 improvement Total 223,085 30,200 (639) (586) 592 (70,362) 4,402 186,692 Accumulated 1 Depreciation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 depreciation January expense Disposals Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 39,438 4,576 -- -- -- (8,238) 489 36,265 improvements Machinery and 34,570 1,645 (321) -- -- (28,186) 301 8,009 equipment Motor 11,431 1,447 -- -- -- (3,241) (4) 9,633 vehicles Furniture and 7,093 853 (240) -- -- (1,657) (181) 5,868 fixtures Land 42 16 -- -- -- -- 1 59 improvement Total 92,574 8,537 (561) -- -- (41,322) 606 59,834 Net book 130,511 126,858 value

(*) Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation". 10 Property and equipment (continued)

Movements of property and equipment for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Leasehold improvements 122,482 2,597 (2) 4,431 (1,587) 127,921 Machinery and 55,159 1,147 (30) 227 (423) 56,080 equipment Motor vehicles 17,858 126 (6) -- (82) 17,896 Furniture and fixtures 9,666 1,931 (18) -- (242) 11,337 Construction in 4,388 9,987 -- (4,658) 42 9,759 progress Land improvement 67 25 -- -- -- 92 Total 209,620 15,813 (56) -- (2,292) 223,085 Accumulated 1 January Depreciation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December depreciation 2019 expense differences 2019 Leasehold improvements 33,586 6,022 -- -- (170) 39,438 Machinery and 30,326 4,385 (31) (6) (104) 34,570 equipment Motor vehicles 10,041 1,386 -- 6 (2) 11,431 Furniture and fixtures 6,278 859 (6) -- (38) 7,093 Land improvement 38 4 -- -- -- 42 Total 80,269 12,656 (37) -- (314) 92,574 Net book value 129,351 130,511 10 Property and equipment (continued)

As at 31 March 2021, the net book value of machinery and equipment purchased through leasing amounts to USD 5 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 1,511 thousand), the net book value of motor vehicles purchased through leasing amounts to USD 2,993 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 6,810 thousand), and furniture and fixtures purchased through leasing totally depreciated (31 December 2019: USD 7 thousand). In 2021, no capital expenditure was made through finance leases (31 December 2019: nil).

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, according to the "TOORA" and "BOT" tender agreements signed with the related Authorities, at the end of the agreement periods, real estate with their capital improvements will be returned as running, clean, free of any liability and free of charge. The details of the pledge or mortgage on property and equipment regarding the loans and borrowings are explained on Note 17.

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021, borrowing costs amounting USD 2,286 thousand capitalised into property and equipment (31 December 2019: none).

As at 31 March 2021, the insured amount of property and equipment amounts to USD 288,261 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 295,721 thousand). 11 Intangible assets

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -12-

Movements of intangible assets for the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposal Transfers business combination operation * translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 668,576 65,606 (919) 586 -- (304,993) 12,765 441,621 rights Customer 3,937 -- -- -- 1,446 -- 99 5,482 relationships Software 1,343 94 -- -- -- (803) 31 665 Other 706 427 (51) -- -- -- 151 1,233 intangibles Total 674,562 66,127 (970) 586 1,446 (305,796) 13,046 449,001 Accumulated 1 Amortisation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 amortisation January expense ** Disposal Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 244,922 24,350 (249) -- -- (160,794) 3,391 111,620 rights Customer 3,693 400 -- -- -- -- 2 4,095 relationships Software 797 167 -- -- -- (633) 168 499 Other 532 321 (51) -- -- -- 75 877 intangibles Total 249,944 25,238 (300) -- -- (161,427) 3,636 117,091 Net book 424,618 331,910 value

* Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation"

** USD 3.587 thousand is impaired on Port of Adria Port operating rights. Details explained under recoverability of intangible assets. 11 Intangible assets (continued)

Movements of intangible assets for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Port operation rights 605,115 70,028 (393) -- (6,174) 668,576 Customer relationships 3,937 -- -- -- -- 3,937 Software 1,268 88 -- -- (13) 1,343 Other intangibles 713 58 -- -- (65) 706 Total 611,033 70,174 (393) -- (6,252) 674,562 Accumulated 1 January Amortisation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December amortisation 2019 expense differences 2019 Port operation rights 214,227 32,012 (79) 7 (1,245) 244,922 Customer relationships 3,365 328 -- -- -- 3,693 Software 646 156 -- -- (5) 797 Other intangibles 434 144 -- (7) (39) 532 Total 218,672 32,640 (79) -- (1,289) 249,944 Net book value 392,361 424,618

Movements of intangible assets for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Port operation rights 605,115 70,028 (393) -- (6,174) 668,576 Customer relationships 3,937 -- -- -- -- 3,937 Software 1,268 88 -- -- (13) 1,343 Other intangibles 713 58 -- -- (65) 706 Total 611,033 70,174 (393) -- (6,252) 674,562 Accumulated 1 January Amortisation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December amortisation 2019 expense differences 2019 Port operation rights 214,227 32,012 (79) 7 (1,245) 244,922 Customer relationships 3,365 328 -- -- -- 3,693 Software 646 156 -- -- (5) 797 Other intangibles 434 144 -- (7) (39) 532 Total 218,672 32,640 (79) -- (1,289) 249,944 Net book value 392,361 424,618 11 Intangible assets (continued)

The details of Port operation rights as at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 December 2019 USD '000 Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Period Period Creuers del Port de 92,442 111 months 100,336 126 months Barcelona Cruceros Malaga 10,838 137 months 11,400 152 months Valletta Cruise Port 62,561 548 months 61,299 563 months Port of Adria 15,562 273 months 19,623 288 months Port Akdeniz -- -- 144,198 104 months Ege Ports 10,197 144 months 11,240 159 months Bodrum Cruise Port 2,411 564 months 2,657 579 months Nassau Cruise Port 132,112 317 months 68,488 332 months Cagliari Cruise Port 1,897 69 months 2,201 84 months Catania Cruise Port 1,981 81 months 2,173 96 months Ravenna Cruise Port -- -- 39 12 months

All port operating rights have arisen as a result of IFRS 3 Business combinations, except Barcelona Port Investments, Ravenna Cruise Port, Catania Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port, which arose as a result of applying IFRIC 12. Each port represent a separate CGU as per IAS 36.

For the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, borrowing costs amounting USD 9,569 thousand capitalised into intangible assets (31 December 2019: none).

Project expenses directly attributable to the creation of the port right of USD 7,500 thousand (2019: USD 7,125 thousand) have also been capitalized as part of the port operating rights.

Recoverability of intangible assets

Management prepared formal forecasts for cruise port and commercial port operation for their remaining concession period, which are used to estimate their Value In Use ("VIU"). VIU calculations require subjective judgements based on a wide range of variables at a point in time including future passenger numbers or commercial volumes. Any significant decrease in variables used for value in use calculation is assessed as an impairment indicator. Due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's trade, an indicator of impairment has been identified for all cruise ports within the Group (2019: Port of Akdeniz was the only port with an indicator of impairment; no impairment was recognised). For Nassau Cruise Port, the Group estimates the recoverable amount using a fair value less costs to sell method, using a level 3 valuation technique based on forecast future cash flows. If the recoverable amount of an investment is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the investment is reduced to its recoverable amount and an impairment loss is recognised in the income statement. Each port represents a separate CGU.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)