Global Ports Holding PLC: Financial results for -19

Global Ports Holding Plc

Financial results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited results for the fifteen months ended 31 March 2021.

12 months ended Dec 2019 Financial Summary 15 months ended Mar 2021 Restated10 Total Revenue (USDm) 1 79.4 70.4 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 2 26.8 70.4 Cruise Revenue Ex IFRIC 12 (USDm)3 17.5 63.0 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 1.2 46.1 Cruise EBITDA (USDm) 5 (1.7) 44.4 Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)6 (6.7) 39.7 Operating Profit (USDm) (72.4) 1.9 Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) (122.7) (24.5) Loss from continuing operations (107.6) (25.1) Profit from discontinued operations 12.9 9.9 Profit/(Loss) after tax (USDm) (94.7) (15.2) Underlying (loss)/profit for the period (USDm) 7 (11.1) 27.3 EPS (c) (148.4) (45.3) Adjusted EPS (c) 8 (17.6) 43.5 DPS (c) n/a 19.9 Net Debt 378.3 389.1 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16 Finance Lease 312.4 324.3 Cash and cash equivalents 170.6 63.8 KPIs Passengers (m PAX) 9 1.3 5.3 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 166.9 154.2 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Covid-19 crisis has caused unprecedented disruption to both, global economies and the global travel sector. The cruise industry effectively shut down for the first time in its history. However, GPH's flexible business model and our decisive actions to reduce costs early in the crisis means we have successfully navigated through this crisis.

Cruise volumes remain low versus historical standards, however activity levels are increasing. In May 2021 there were just 48 cruise ships in service, in August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships. GPH currently expects a steady increase in cruise ship calls and passenger volumes over the remainder of the year.

Looking further out, passenger demand remains high and I am delighted that our recently completed financing agreement with Sixth Street provides us with the financial flexibility to grow our cruise port network as the industry emerges from the crisis."

Financial highlights

-- Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Under IFRIC-12 the expenditure for certainconstruction activities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group'srevenue. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjustedrevenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

-- Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the AdjustedEBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherentflexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019 (whereno IFRIC-12 construction revenue was reported), reflecting the global shutdown of the global cruise industry inresponse to the pandemic.

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only. Handling TEU Throughput of 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousandtonnes, Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

-- The operating loss of USD72.4m in the period primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDAas well Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation ofUSD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of Port operating rights, and USD31.0m of Specific adjusting items.

-- Loss from continuing operations was USD122.7m, after a tax income principally due to a recognition ofdeferred tax assets, the loss from continuing operations was USD107.6m. Profit from discontinued operations wasUSD12.9m

-- Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. Pre-IFRS 16net debt is composed of USD483.0m gross debt (USD388.2m as of 31.12.2019) less Cash & cash equivalents of USD170.6m(USD63.8m)

Operating highlights

-- The unprecedented disruption to the global travel sector caused by Covid-19 meant that the cruiseindustry and our cruise ports effectively shut down in Q2 2020. While some ports and regions reopened in the summerof 2020 it is only now in the summer of 2021 that the industry is starting to meaningfully reopen. We welcomed just1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed ports in the reporting period. The majority of these passengersarrived in Q1 2020. Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, passenger volumes for the period 1 April2020 to 31 March 2021 were only 69 thousand across the portfolio.

-- In January 2021, we announced the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value ofUSD140m, effectively creating a pure play cruise operator. As a result, our financial results for the 15-monthreporting period and comparative period, is reported excluding the impact of Port Akdeniz from the consolidation.The performance of Port Akdeniz is shown as a discontinued operation

-- After the end of the reporting period GPH entered into a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for upto USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loanfacilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up toUSD75.0m, which will be used to provide flexible growth capital for GPH to pursue expansion opportunities at adynamic juncture in the global cruise industry.

-- After the signing of the new loan agreement, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together withexisting cash resources, were used to repay early the full outstanding amount of the 8.125% senior unsecuredEurobond, due November 2021, issued by GPH's wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.

Outlook & current trading

By the end of the reporting period, only a small number of cruise lines were operational, sailing limited itineraries in a small number of geographic regions, including Asia and Europe. However, there has been a significant increase in activity since the end of the reporting period.

In May 2021, the CDC updated its policy on cruising, laying the foundations for a return to cruising from US ports before the end of June 2021. This was a watershed moment for the important North American and Caribbean cruise markets. With cruise lines requiring a 90-day lead time to get ships crewed and ready, the pick-up in cruises from mainland US ports is expected to occur in August and September.

This pick-up in activity can be seen in the planned itineraries of the major cruise lines. According to Cruise Industry News, in May 2021 there was just 48 cruise ships with a combined capacity of just 51,070 passengers in service. In August 2021, this is expected to accelerate to 190 cruise ships with a combined passenger capacity of 276,336, marginally below 50% of the global fleet and a 150% increase from June.

Perhaps more importantly, demand for cruising remains strong, with the major cruise lines continuing to report strong levels of demand. From a GPH perspective, we continue to see new reservations coming across most of our network and we are encouraged by the current cruise line reservation trends for 2022.

Taranto is already expected to have a record year and the pipeline of potential new cruise port opportunities is very encouraging. The effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator and the signing a five-year loan agreement with growth funding, means we look to the future with renewed optimism and excitement.

Global Ports Holding will hold a capital markets presentation in Q4 2021 in which it will present on the outlook for the business, including financial expectations for the reporting period to end March 2023.

Notes - For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to the section at the end of this document. 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Adjusted Revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 revenue for Nassau Cruise Port 3. Cruise Revenue is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio excluding IFRIC-12 revenuefor Nassau Cruise Port 4. Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation;amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 5. EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata NetProfit of equity accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Pelican Peak, and the contributionfrom management agreements 6. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 7. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expensein relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchangetransactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated asunderlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 8. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number ofshares 9. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludesequity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon Singapore and Venice. 10. Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

Business Review

As the Covid-19 crisis that began in Asia during the first quarter of the reporting period started to spread, we reacted quickly. The Board and Senior Management took several significant actions to protect the balance sheet, preserve cash, and secure the long-term future of the Group.

Actions taken included employment measures such as work week, salary and benefit reductions, where possible. A small redundancy programme was also carried out. During the Reporting Period, the Group benefited from various incentive and support schemes announced by the governments in our countries of operation to help alleviate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

These schemes included programs such as partial payment of employee costs and related tax liabilities by the government. We also applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security costs.

Flexible cost base

The seasonal nature of the cruise industry means that our cruise ports have always contended with daily, weekly and monthly changes in their resourcing needs. Therefore, our cost base has been structured to be inherently flexible, with third parties and contractors used to manage much of the volume related work across our cruise and commercial ports. This means that most of our costs rise and fall with volume, with third parties and contractors utilised to best match each ports' resourcing needs day-to-day.

This outsourced model means that a high percentage of our costs automatically expand and contract in line with activity levels. The flexibility of this model played a pivotal role in protecting the business and preserving cash during the Covid-19 crisis.

Our Cost of Sales, excluding depreciation and adjusted for the change in cruise port perimeter (Antigua and Nassau only partially accounted for in 2019) and excluding the impact of the discontinued operations, contracted 47% - which compares to a revenue contraction on the same basis of 73% compared to 2019. The extent of the decline demonstrates the flexibility of our business model and cost base.

Waivers and deferrals

In response to the shutdown of the cruise industry, we engaged with our banking partners across the Group regarding our current financial liabilities and covenant compliance, ultimately agreeing on deferrals and waivers where needed.

Our banking and financing partners understood the unique nature of Covid-19 and its impact on our business and demonstrated trust in the long-term sustainability of the GPH cruise port business. Some of the project finance facilities of the Group contain maintenance covenants, and where required banks agreed to waive covenant compliance at no cost to the Group. For some of the bank loans at OpCo level our financing partners agreed to reduce the debt service by allowing payment of interest in kind or the deferral of debt service.

We also engaged with our port authority and local government partners regarding our concession fee liabilities, agreeing on several deferrals or waivers of concession fees.

Capital expenditure

All but essential capital expenditure was suspended across our portfolio during the period, with only committed CAPEX at our new ports in the Caribbean continuing. We invested USD16.0m in Antigua, funded through the drawdown of a bank loan from a syndicate of regional lenders.

In Antigua, the initial investment phase was completed in the period, the port infrastructure has been expanded and the port now has five berths, up from four. The new fifth pier means that once planned dredging is complete, Antigua Cruise Port will be able to a handle the largest cruise ships in the world.

In Nassau, we commenced the construction phase of the project during the period, investing USD60.8m during the period. This investment was funded by the USD124.5m proceeds of the bond offering in June 2020. The marine works in Nassau are expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021 and work recently commenced on the second phase of the program, the landside works.

The committed investments in Nassau Cruise Port are progressing as planned. The financing of the remaining works will be provided by additional debt and equity capital, to be raised as needed. As a first step in June 2021, Nassau Cruise Port raised USD40m additional non-recourse financing from an institutional US-based investor, with a final maturity of 20 years.

Sale of Port Akdeniz

In January 2021, we completed the sale of Port Akdeniz to QTerminals W.L.L. for an enterprise value of USD140m. After deducting the net debt and debt-like items of Port Akdeniz, the equity value was USD115m before transaction-related costs and expenses, with QTerminals withholding USD11.5m which is expected to be released in Q4-2021. The net cash inflow in the reporting period for the Group after deducting expenses and costs related to the sale, and net of cash disposed of was USD99.9m.

The disposal meant that GPH effectively became effectively a pure-play global cruise port operator. The board is currently considering its options regarding Port of Adria, the Group's remaining commercial port, including a potential disposal.

New loan agreement and Eurobond refinancing

On 7 April 2021, the Company launched a tender offer for the Eurobond notes, paying an average price of USD899.4 for each USD1,000 principal of the notes, and spending USD44.7m in total, reducing the outstanding nominal amount of the Eurobond to USD200.3m at the time.

On 14 May 2021, the Company entered a five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm, Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two-term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m.

In July 2021, the net proceeds of the initial facility, together with existing cash resources, were used to redeem the outstanding amount of the 8.125% Eurobond in full.

As part of the financing arrangement with Sixth Street and following a General Meeting on 9 June 2021, the Company issued warrants to Sixth Street representing 9.0% of GPH's fully-diluted share capital exercisable for a subscription price equal to the nominal value per share. The utilisation of the USD75m growth facility will result in the issuing of warrants representing up to an additional 3.75% on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will become exercisable by Sixth Street upon certain specific events, including the acceleration, repayment in full or termination of the loan, de-listing of GPH or a change of control.

The additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75m provides the financial flexibility to support our ambitions to be the cruise port operator of choice for leading cruise port stakeholders all over the world. We look forward to using this capital to continue to expand the business and take advantage of the current significant pipeline of growth opportunities.

Cruise - Review

15 months ended Mar 2021 12 months ended Dec 2019 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 70.1 63.0 Ex-IFRIC-12 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 17.5 63.0 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (1.7) 44.4 Total Passengers (m) 1.3 5.3 Creuers (Barcelona and Malaga) Cruise Revenue (USDm) 1.9 31.3 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (2.7) 20.5 Nassau Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 58.8 2.5 Ex-IFRIC 12 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 6.2 2.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.4 1.8 Valletta Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 4.2 13.9 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 2.1 8.0 Ege Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 0.9 6.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (0.4) 4.6 Antigua Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 2.8 1.8 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.6 1.2 Other Cruise Cruise Revenue (USDm) 1.5 7.1 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (1.7) 8.3

-- We welcomed 1.3m passengers to our consolidated and managed portfolio ports in the reporting period. Themajority of this passenger volume was generated in Q1-2020 prior to the emergence of Covid-19 as a global pandemic.Q1 of the calendar year is part of the high season for our Caribbean ports in Nassau and Antigua, which joined theGroup towards the end of 2019. After Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, total traffic for the period 1 April 2020 to31 March 2021 was only 69 thousand passengers across the portfolio.

-- Cruise revenue was USD70.1m, due to the application of IFRIC-12 for Nassau Cruise Port the CAPEX incurredfor this project is accounted for as operating expenses and revenue. In the reporting period IFRIC-12 constructionrevenue increased Cruise revenue by USD52.6m. The expenditure for the construction activities is recognised asoperating expenses. IFRIC-12 has no impact on cash generation. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 constructionrevenue Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, reflecting global shutdown of the global cruise industry in response to thepandemic.

-- Revenue during the first quarter 2020 was USD11.0m - despite the near complete shut-down of the cruisetraffic during the remainder of the Reporting Period, the Group still generated USD6.5m of Cruise revenues.

-- Cruise EBITDA was -USD1.7m, this relatively modest EBITDA loss reflects the flexible cost base inherent inthe business model and the actions taken to reduce costs.

-- Successful bid for a 20-year concession for Taranto Cruise Port, Italy. Shortly after the period end theconcession agreement was signed and operations started.

-- Our joint venture partner, Baleària Group was selected for a 35-year concession for Valencia port, Spain,with GPH to manage the cruise port operations. The final concession agreement for this port is expected to besigned before the end of the current period.

-- Despite the impact of Covid-19, our significant investment plans for our new Caribbean ports continued.In June 2020, GPH raised USD124.5m through a bond offering to invest in Nassau Cruise Port and USD60.8m was investedinto Nassau Cruise Port in the period, with the focus on the marine works, which will increase the port's berthingcapacity. In Antigua USD16.0m was invested to complete the fifth pier of the port.

-- Phase two of the Nassau Cruise Port project is now underway, this phase will involve completing themarine works, which includes material purchases, an expansion of the berthing capacity of the port, and upgrades toexisting infrastructure. In 2021, phase two will see the completion of the landside works, including the newarrivals terminal and plaza, Junkanoo Museum, retail Market Place, amphitheatre, and other food and beverage andentertainment spaces. The project will also see the port integrated into Bay Street with the expectation that itwill serve as a catalyst for the wider development of downtown Nassau. Transforming not just Nassau Cruise Portinto one of the iconic cruise destinations in the world but also transforming the experience for cruise passengers,locals and the cruise lines, while generating local jobs and driving economic growth.

Commercial - Review

Commercial 15 months ended Mar 2021 12 months ended Dec 2019 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 9.3 7.4 Commercial Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 2.9 1.7 General Cargo ('000 tonnes) 166.9 154.2 Throughput ('000 TEU) 60.4 48.2

-- With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operationsconsist of Port of Adria only.

-- TEU Throughout 60.4 thousand tonnes and general cargo of 166.9 thousand tonnes

-- Commercial revenue was USD9.3m in the reporting period -- Commercial EBITDA of USD2.9m. compared to USD 1.7 million in 2019. Covid 19 also impacted commercialvolumes at Port of Adria, not all growth plans could be realised. Nevertheless, Port of Adria showed a solidperformance with 34% growth in EBITDA compared to 2019 (adjusted for the different length of the two reportingperiods).

-- As a result of the sale of Port Akdeniz and the effective creation of a pure-play cruise port operator,the Board of Global Ports Holding is considering its options in regard to Port of Adria, including its potentialsale.

Financial Overview

Total consolidated revenues were USD79.4m in the period. Excluding the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue, which has no impact on cash generation, adjusted revenue was USD26.8m. Management believe adjusted revenue is a better indicator of the performance of the business.

Segmental EBITDA was USD1.2m and Adjusted EBITDA was -USD6.7m. This relatively small loss at the Adjusted EBITDA level, despite the near complete shutdown of our cruise ports for most of the period, reflects the inherent flexibility of our business model and the swift and decisive actions taken to reduce costs.

Cruise revenue was USD70.1m, excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue, Cruise revenue was USD17.5m, compared to USD63m during 2019, reflecting the impact of the global shutdown of the global cruise industry in response to the pandemic.

With the performance of Port Akdeniz reported as a discontinued operation, commercial port operations consist of Port of Adria only. Commercial revenue was USD9.3m and Commercial EBITDA was USD2.9m in the reporting period.

Unallocated expenses

Unallocated expenses, which consist of Holding Company costs, were USD7.9m for the Reporting Period compared to USD6.4m for the shorter Reporting Period for the year to end December 2019. In addition, during 2019 the unallocated EBITDA included income from management contracts.

Adjusted for the difference in months and excluding the impact from management contracts, the Unallocated expenses declined 26% reflecting the saving measures taken by management starting Q2-2020 partially offset by higher consulting expenses including audit fees.

Operating loss

The operating loss of USD72.4m primarily reflects the impact of Covid-19 on Adjusted EBITDA as well as increased Specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA after depreciation and amortisation of USD34.2m, of which USD25.1m is amortisation of port operating rights, and USD31.0m of specific adjusting items.

Specific adjusting items in operating loss

Specific adjusting items primarily reflects USD12.0m of impairment losses related to Port of Adria and Venice Cruise Port, USD11.1m of project expenses, which comprised of expenses for the Eurobond refinancing including the proposed Scheme of Arrangement and expenses for a major Caribbean project incurred mainly during the early part of the Reporting Period and USD8.5m of provisions.

Finance Costs

The Group's net finance charge in the Reporting Period was USD50.8m compared to USD31.9m in 2019. In addition to the impact of the longer reporting period, the increase was driven primarily by an increase in non-cash foreign exchange losses. The Finance charge of USD80.8m primarily comprised of a USD39.0m impact from TL fluctuation against other currencies, which resulted in significant non-cash losses, when revaluing the Eurobond debt as this was issued by a Turkish Lira denominated, 100% owned subsidiary, along with non-cash revaluations on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities of USD1.2m and interest expense on loans and borrowings of USD30.3m.

Finance income of USD30.0m compromised comprised a USD29.4m impact of non-cash revaluations on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated assets. Interest expenses of USD35.3m compares to USD28.5m in 2019 an increase primarily driven by additional borrowing at Nassau in form of the bond raised in June 2020 and Antigua project finance loan drawdowns, offset by scheduled repayment of other borrowings and the impact of discontinued operations.

Taxation

The Group's effective tax rate was 13.2% for the Reporting Period compared to 26.3% in 2019. Global Ports Holding is a multinational group and is liable for taxation in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. As a result of the loss before tax of USD122.1m, the Group generates a tax income of USD15.1m, mainly driven by a non-cash Deferred tax benefit, compared to a tax expense of USD0.6m in 2019. The Group pays corporate tax due to specific components being profitable; however, due to group tax relief restrictions, losses created on other components cannot necessarily be utilised at the consolidated level. On a cash basis, the Group's income taxes paid amounted to USD0.4m compared to USD3.8m in 2019.

Underlying loss for the period

Underlying loss for the period was USD11.1m primarily reflecting the loss after tax adjusted for port operating rights amortisation expense of USD25.1m, unhedged portion of investment hedging on Global Liman USD39.0m, impairment losses of USD12.0m and non-cash provisional expenses USD9.5m.

Earnings per share

The Group's Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was a loss of -141.2c (FY 2019: 45.3c), this decrease is in line with the decreases in loss/profit for the year attributable to owners of the company to -USD80.3m. Underlying earnings per share is underlying loss/profit divided by weighted average number of shares. Adjusted earnings per share of was -17.6c.

Cash flow and investment

The group generated an Adjusted EBITDA USD-6.7m in the Reporting Period. Change in working capital in the period generated a cash inflow of USD24.5m, offset by other operating outflows of USD7.8m which mainly comprised of cash portion of Project Expenses included in Specific adjusting items, contributing to a positive Operating cash flow of USD9.9m.

Net interest expense of USD31.4m, reflects the cash costs of the outstanding gross debt mainly driven by the Eurobond of Global Liman. Net capital expenditure including advances, primarily reflects the continued investment into Antigua Cruise Port, USD16.0m and Nassau Cruise Port, USD56.8m.

The change in Gross Debt due to cashflows of USD104.9m is mainly due to successful issuance of the Nassau bond of USD124.5m during the reporting period, offset by repayment of existing debt outstanding in Nassau at the time. With respect to other outstanding debt of the Group, the only other borrowing which has shown a material increase during the reporting period is the Antigua bank financing funding CAPEX in Antigua. Other borrowings were repaid in line with their respective repayment profile.

Major positive cash contribution was derived from the sale of Port Akdeniz (net inflow of USD99.9m excluding the deferred compensation) and the positive cash flow generated from this port until the sale closed of USD24.4m.

Cash flow (USDm) 15 months end Mar 2021 Operating (loss) /Profit (72.4) Depreciation and Amortisation 34.2 Specific Adjusting Items 31.0 Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA (6.7) Working capital 24.5 Other (7.8) Operating Cash flow 9.9 Net interest expense (31.4) Tax paid (0.4) Net capital expenditure incl. advances (93.7) Free cash flow (115.7) Investments (2.9) Change in Gross Debt 104.9 Dividends 1.4 Disposals 99.9 Cash flow from discontinued operations 24.4 Net Cash flow 112.1

Debt

Gross debt at 31 March 2021 was USD548.9m compared to USD453.0m at 31 December 2019. Excluding IFRS-16 finance leases gross debt at 31 March 2021 was USD483.0m compared to USD388.2m at 31 December 2019. The increase in the gross debt pre IFRS-16 finance lease liabilities was primarily driven by the USD124.5m new bond issued in Nassau for investment into the port and the drawdown on the banking facility for invent investment into Antigua Cruise Port, partially offset by scheduled repayment of other borrowings and the sale of Port Akdeniz, which had USD34.3m of borrowings outstanding as of 31 December 2019.

Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD312.4m at 31 March 2021 compared to USD324.3m at 31 December 2019. This decrease was driven by the movement in gross debt described above, more than offset by the net proceeds from the sale of Port Akdeniz in the reporting period. After period end, GPH refinanced the USD250m Eurobond due in November 2021, through a combination of proceeds from Port Akdeniz sale and a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD261.3m with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD186.3m and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD75.0m, which remains undrawn as of today.

Dividend

In light of the significant impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Group the board elected to suspend the dividend in March 2020. Although the outlook is improving there continues to be significant uncertainty, therefore the board will not be recommending the payment of a final dividend for 2021 at the Company's forthcoming AGM.

15 Month period ended Year ended Note 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Revenue 5 79,399 70,398 Cost of sales 6 (98,090) (48,152) Gross (loss) / profit (18,691) 22,246 Other income 8 2,878 1,663 Selling and marketing expenses (1,622) (2,054) Administrative expenses 7 (20,211) (13,063) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (1,339) (300) Other expenses 8 (33,369) (6,632) Operating (loss) / profit (72,354) 1,860 Finance income 9 30,047 7,274 Finance costs 9 (80,814) (39,223) Net finance costs (50,767) (31,949) Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees 12 465 5,580 Loss before tax (122,656) (24,509) Tax income / (expense) 15,061 (588) Loss from continuing operations (107,595) (25,097) Profit from discontinued operations 4 12,906 9,878 Loss for the period / year (94,689) (15,219) (Loss) / Profit for the period / year attributable to: Owners of the Company (80,313) (18,558) Non-controlling interests (14,376) 3,339 (94,689) (15,219)

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

15 month period Year ended ended Note 31 December 31 March 2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (156) (40) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to 39 9 profit or loss (117) (31) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences 65,014 14,774 Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 469 335 Cash flow hedges - realized amounts transferred to income statement (244) (246) Equity accounted investees - share of OCI (872) -- Losses on a hedge of a net investment (45,209) (24,725) 19,158 (9,862) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period / year, net of income 19,041 (9,893) tax Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period / year (75,648) (25,112) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (64,987) (26,757) Non-controlling interests (10,661) 1,645 (75,648) (25,112) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (127.8) (29.5)

(cents per share) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (148.4) (45.3) (cents per share) - continuing operations

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

As at 31 March As at 31 December Note 2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Non-current assets Property and equipment 10 126,858 130,511 Intangible assets 10 331,910 424,618 Right of use assets 18 87,469 81,123 Investment property 19 2,198 2,139 Goodwill 13,485 13,485 Equity-accounted investments 12 18,776 26,637 Due from related parties 20 8,125 6,811 Deferred tax assets 11,137 2,179 Other non-current assets 2,638 4,577 602,596 692,080 Current assets Trade and other receivables 26,162 31,022 Due from related parties 20 324 771 Other investments 63 71 Other current assets 12,371 3,916 Inventories 903 1,393 Prepaid taxes 238 1,846 Cash and cash equivalents 13 170,599 63,780 210,660 102,799 Total assets 813,256 794,879 - Current liabilities 15 295,200 62,691 Loans and borrowings Other financial liabilities 2,925 4,536 Trade and other payables 39,236 21,367 Due to related parties 20 1,253 1,317 Current tax liabilities 157 2,725 Provisions 7,640 2,043 346,411 94,679 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 253,734 390,299 Other financial liabilities 55,249 50,394 Trade and other payables 12 -- Deferred tax liabilities 49,323 84,715 Provisions 21,221 18,175 Employee benefits 344 869 Derivative financial liabilities 399 485 380,282 544,937 Total liabilities 726,693 639,616 Net assets 86,563 155,263 Equity Share capital 14 811 811 Legal reserves 14 6,014 13,144 Share based payment reserves 14 239 239 Hedging reserves 14 (41,951) (220,029) Translation reserves 14 58,779 213,715 Retained earnings (12,151) 61,053 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 11,741 68,933 Non-controlling interests 74,822 86,330 Total equity 86,563 155,263

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Share Legal based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 1 January 811 13,144 239 (220,029) 213,715 61,053 68,933 86,330 155,263 2020 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (80,313) (80,313) (14,376) (94,689) the period Other comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (117) 15,326 3,715 19,041 the period Total comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (80,430) (64,987) (10,661) (75,648) the period Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Transfer to legal 14(b) -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- -- -- reserves Dividends 14(c) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (237) (237) Total contributions -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- (237) (237) and distributions Changes in ownership interest Equity injection 3(ii) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 483 483 Acquisition of minority 3(i) -- -- -- -- -- 96 96 (1,801) (1,705) shareholding Acquisition of subsidiary with -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 708 708 non-controlling interest Disposal of 4 -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,854 7,699 -- 7,699 subsidiary Total changes in -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,950 7,795 (610) 7,185 ownership interest Total transactions with owners of the -- (7,130) -- 223,934 (216,235) 7,226 7,795 (847) 6,948 Company Balance at 31 March 811 6,014 239 (41,951) 58,779 (12,151) 11,741 74,822 86,563 2021

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Legal Share based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 1 811 13,030 -- (195,393) 197,247 108,981 124,676 91,045 215,721 January 2019 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (18,558) (18,558) 3,339 (15,219) the year Other comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (24,636) 16,468 (31) (8,199) (1,694) (9,893) the year Total comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (24,636) 16,468 (18,589) (26,757) 1,645 (25,112) the year Transactions with owners of the Company Transactions with non-controlling -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6 6 interest Transfer to legal 14 -- 114 -- -- -- (114) -- -- -- reserves (b) i Equity settled share-based payment -- -- 239 -- -- -- 239 -- 239 expenses Dividends 14 -- -- -- -- -- (29,225) (29,225) (6,366) (35,591) (c) Total contributions -- 114 239 -- -- (29,339) (28,986) (6,360) (35,346) and distributions Total transactions with owners of the -- 114 239 (24,636) 16,468 (47,928) (55,743) (4,715) (60,458) Company Balance at 31 811 13,144 239 (220,029) 213,715 61,053 68,933 86,330 155,263 December 2019

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

Year ended 15 month Period ended 31 March Note 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated * Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period / year (94,689) (15,219) Adjustments for: Depreciation of PPE, and RoU assets, and amortization 10, 11, 18, 34,209 25,906 expense 19 Impairment losses on intangible / tangible assets 11 3,941 -- Impairment losses on investments 12 8,410 -- Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 12 (465) (5,580) Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 4 (9,071) -- Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment -- (17) Finance costs (excluding foreign exchange differences) 36,867 23,645 Finance income (excluding foreign exchange differences) (626) (225) Foreign exchange differences on finance costs and income, 14,526 6,006 net Income tax (benefit) / expense (15,417) 588 Employment termination indemnity reserve 50 33 Equity settled share-based payment expenses -- 239 Provision charges 7,739 544 Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and (14,526) 35,920 liabilities Changes in: - trade and other receivables 5,922 (11,106) - other current assets 3,480 (1,011) - related party receivables (397) (6,619) - other non-current assets 2,508 280 - trade and other payables 14,386 (10,645) - related party payables (65) 591 - Post-employment benefits paid (32) (22) - provisions (1,350) 8,585 Cash generated by operations before benefit and tax payments 9,926 15,973 Income taxes paid (442) (3,781) Net cash generated from operating activities 9,484 12,192 Cash inflows from operating activities on discontinued 27,163 24,927 operations Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment 10 (27,913) (12,757) Acquisition of intangible assets 11 (56,557) (8,110) Acquisition of a lease asset -- (21,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 392 33 Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of 4 99,943 -- Bank interest received 153 147 Dividends from equity accounted investees 1,647 2,849 Proceeds from sale of other investments in FVTPL instruments -- 13,184 Investment in equity accounted investee (570) (61) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (2,816) (5) Advances given for fixed assets (9,668) -- Net cash (used in)/from investing activities 4,611 (25,720) Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (1,560) (3,287) Financing activities Equity injection by minorities to subsidiaries 482 7 Dividends paid to equity owners 14(c) -- (29,225) Dividends paid to NCIs 14(c) (237) (5,062) Interest paid (31,545) (26,164) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 161,096 42,021 Repayment of borrowings (52,318) (16,864) Payment of lease liabilities (3,922) (2,720) Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 73,556 (38,007) Cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (1,167) 17,242 Net increase / (decrease in cash and cash equivalents 112,087 (12,653) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash (5,268) (3,396) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13 63,780 79,829 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 15-month period / year 13 170,599 63,780

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 1 Basis of preparation

Global Ports Holding PLC is a public company incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 34 Brook Street 3rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. Global Ports Holding PLC is the parent company of Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. and its subsidiaries (the "Existing Group"). The majority shareholder of the Company is Global Yatirim Holding.

The financial information for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 contained in this News Release was approved by the Board on 23 August 2021. These condensed Financial Statements for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. They have been prepared in accordance with EU endorsed International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") but do not comply with the full disclosure requirements of these standards. The financial information set out above does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 or for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Statutory financial statements for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, which have been prepared on a going concern basis, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The auditor has reported on those financial statements. Their report was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Accounting policies

With the exception of those changes described below the accounting policies adopted of these Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those described on pages 140 - 160 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

In 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, the Group has implemented the decisions taken by IASB, published on May 2020, easing to provide lessees with an exemption from assessing whether a COVID-19-related rent concession is a lease modification. On issuance, the practical expedient was limited to rent concessions for which any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before 30 June 2021, but period was extended by IASB since the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing and significant. The Group has applied this interpretation in the financial period started at 1 January 2020. The impact of that application is limited and caused the Group to recognise an additional USD 682 thousand of other income.

Going concern

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Commercial and Cruise business models on pages 10 to 13. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial review on pages 35 to 41. In addition, Notes 3 and 37 to the financial statements include the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments and hedging activities; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Group's portfolio consists of investments in or management of 19 cruise ports and one commercial port in 12 countries which diversifies economic and political risks. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully because of the benefits of diversification.

The principal events and conditions identified by the Group that have the most significant impact on the going concern of the Group are:

(a) the passenger levels that will be observed during the Going Concern assessment period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Annual Report and Accounts in view of the COVID-19 situation and the associated effect on Group revenues and cash position;

(b) the stability of commercial operations and cargo/container volumes at Port of Adria related to macro-economic factors such as trade tariffs and their associated impact on global economies, and

(c) maintaining liquidity based on current debt facilities along with covenant compliance on those facilities.

The Covid-19 outbreak that spread across the globe and preventive actions that have been taken into place to respond to the outbreak causes disruptions to business activities in all countries and affect the economic conditions adversely, both locally and globally. As a result of this outbreak, Group has faced significant amount of cancellation in cruise calls throughout the reporting period in its Cruise business. Management has taken major actions such as cancellation of dividend payments, postponement of wages of Board of Directors, reduction in consultancies, cessation of marketing activities and travels unless necessary, and stopping new port investments expect those required.

The Group has benefited from various incentives and exceptions announced by the governments of the operating countries, to eliminate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. These incentives and exceptions are supportive programs such as paying a certain part of the personnel salaries and related tax liabilities by the government and delaying the debts to the public or banks. Group applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security cuts. In this way, personnel expenses were reduced, and the cash flow balance was maintained through the deferral of payments, including tax payments, regarding personnel salaries.

The Group has successfully addressed the refinancing of the Group's USD 250 million Eurobond issued by Global Liman with a maturity of 14 November 2021. In May 2021, the Group has entered a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD 261.3 million with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street to refinance the remaining Eurobond in full. The Sixth Street loan agreement reached financial close and the Eurobond has been refinanced in full at the end of July 2021. Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, the Company will have the ability to select from a range of interest payment options including an all-cash interest rate, a cash interest rate of LIBOR +5.25% plus PIK rate, or a PIK only rate of LIBOR +8.5% up until December 2022. The loan repayment is repaid with a bullet payment at final maturity in year 2026. Accordingly, the Group, at its discretion, will not be required to make any debt service (principal or interest) until year-end 2022 for this loan facility.

Additionally, management has contacted to the banks related to its current financial liabilities, and covenant compliance for Port of Adria has been waived and postponed until early 2022, and covenants compliance for Valletta Cruise Port and Barcelona Port Investment has been waived until 2021 year-end.

As of the date of this report, Cruise operations have restarted again since the closing of cruise operations in March 2020. The expectation of the sector, underpinned by agreement on health protocols with relevant authorities to contain the risk of spread of Covid-19, is a gradual revamp of cruise operations all over the world until a return to operation of the all cruise ships by the end of the year 2021. The Group, in conjunction with the leading companies of the cruise industry, has carried out a detailed traffic study which concluded that the Group's cruise ports will recover in 2022, adhering to the initial forecast with a slow acceleration after the restart of operation late 2020 in Europe and in the second quarter of 2021 in the Caribbean.

The Group believes it is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the fact that there is still a material impact of Covid-19 on current operations. The recovery of the cruise sector is supported by the positive economic outlook, increasing vaccination rates which together with other measures have led to a sharp decrease in Covid-19 cases in the key cruise source markets and the established of adequate health and safety protocols for cruise operations.

In view of the above the Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to 31 December 2022. In order to stress test the financial position of the Group, management has considered a plausible but severe downside scenario. The following key, severe but plausible, assumptions were used in preparing this analysis:

-- A severe but plausible low case in the number of cruise passengers arriving at all ports in the GPHportfolio for a period to 31 December 2022 with a corresponding impact on passenger revenues and ports' variableexpenses being a 20% reduction of the base case. The base case assumes a moderate return over 2021 to pre COVID-19pandemic levels through 2022.

-- A severe but plausible low case for the Port of Adria commercial port which is that the trading levelsexperienced in 2021 do not improve throughout the forecast period.

The Directors have also been mindful of an even more severe scenario, considered implausible, of a fall to zero in the number of cruise passengers arriving at all ports in the GPH portfolio for a six-month period to 31 March 2022 with a corresponding impact on passenger revenues and ports' variable expenses.

The conclusion from these scenarios, even the identified implausible scenario, is that the Group will continue to have sufficient cash resources for the period of assessment. However, as described above, certain of the Group's non-recourse financial liabilities (with a total nominal outstanding amount of USD 29.3 million as of 31 March 2021) have covenants associated with them that will be tested within the next 12 months. In the base case and implausible scenario these covenants may not be met, and future waivers of forecast covenant breaches have not yet been requested and thus not yet received. The Group does not foresee any issues to receive further waivers, if and when needed, with the relevant banks regarding covenant compliance based on its past experience of receiving such waivers as mentioned above and the long track record of working together with these banks.

In view of this uncertainty surrounding future waivers of potential covenant breaches the Group has received written indication from the parent company Global Yatirim Holding (GIH) that it would provide financial and other support to the Group, including not seeking repayment of amounts currently made available, for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of this Annual Report should it be necessary to enable the Group to meet the aforementioned financial liabilities in case waivers are not received and such financial liabilities cannot be refinanced if that happens, and continue to trade. The Directors, having considered the information described herein have a reasonable expectation that the Group and the Parent company have adequate resources to continue in operational existence. Thus they believe that it remains appropriate to prepare the consolidated and parent company financial statements on a going concern basis. 2 Segment reporting a. Products and services from which reportable segments derive their revenues

The Group operates various cruise and commercial ports and all revenue is generated from external customers such as cruise liners, ferries, yachts, individual passengers, container ships and bulk and general cargo ships. b. Reportable segments

Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance.

The Group has identified two main segments, commercial and cruise businesses. Under each main segment, Group had presented its operations on port basis as an operating segment, as each port represents a set of activities which generates revenue and the financial information of each port is reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision-maker in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Spanish Ports are aggregated due to the Group's operational structure. The Group's chief operating decision-maker is the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), who reviews the management reports of each port at least on a monthly basis. Following the disposal of Port Akdeniz, the only port within the commercial segment is Port Adria.

The CEO evaluates segmental performance on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding the effects of specific adjusting income and expenses comprising project expenses, bargain purchase gains and reserves, board member leaving fees, employee termination payments, unallocated expenses, finance income, finance costs, and including the share of equity-accounted investments which are fully integrated into GPH cruise port network ("Adjusted EBITDA" or "Segmental EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA is considered by Group management to be the most appropriate profit measure for the review of the segment operations because it excludes items which the Group does not consider to represent the operating cash flows generated by underlying business performance. The share of equity-accounted investees has been included as it is considered to represent operating cash flows generated by the Group's operations that are structured in this manner. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued)

The Group has the following operating segments under IFRS 8:

-- BPI ("Creuers" or "Creuers (Barcelona and Málaga)"), VCP ("Valetta Cruise Port"), Ege Liman ("EgePorts-Kusadasi"), Bodrum Liman ("Bodrum Cruise Port"), Ortadogu Liman (Cruise port operations) (sold in January2021; see note 4), POH, Nassau Cruise Port ("NCP"), Antigua Cruise Port ("GPH Antigua"), Lisbon Cruise Terminals,SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Port"), Venezia Investimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment" or"Venice Cruise Port"), La Spezia Cruise Facility Srl. ("La Spezia"), Balearic Handling SLA ("Balearic"), and ShoreHandling SLA ("Shore") which fall under the Group's cruise port operations.

-- Port of Adria ("Port of Adria-Bar") and Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations) ("PortAkdeniz-Antalya") (sold in January 2021; see note 4) which both fall under the Group's commercial port operations.

The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are BPI, VCP, Ege Liman, Nassau Cruise Port, Antigua Cruise Port, Port of Adria (Commercial port operations) and Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations).

Bodrum Cruise Port, Italian Ports, Port of Adria (Cruise Operations), Ortadogu Liman (Cruise operations), Shore, Balearic and Equity accounted investees are not exceeding the quantitative threshold, have been included in Other Cruise Ports.

Global Liman, BPI, Global BV, GP Melita, POH, GP Netherlands, Global Depolama, GP Med, GPH Americas, and GPH Bahamas do not generate any revenues and therefore is presented as unallocated to reconcile to the consolidated financial statements results.

Assets, revenue and expenses directly attributable to segments are reported under each reportable segment.

Any items which are not attributable to segments have been disclosed as unallocated. 2 Segment reporting (continued)

b) Reportable segments (continued) i. Segment revenues, results and reconciliation to profit before tax

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue, results and reconciliation to profit before tax by reportable segment:

(*) Please refer to glossary of alternative performance measures (APM).

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port Total Elimination of USD '000 BPI VCP Liman Cruise Cruise Cruise Cruise Liman of Commercial Discontinued Total Port Port Ports (**) Adria operations 15 month ended 31 March 2021 Revenue 1,886 4,217 905 58,746 2,781 1,546 70,081 33,465 9,318 42,783 (33,465) 79,399 Segmental (2,740) 2,054 (391) 432 627 (1,680) (1,698) 22,833 2,852 25,685 (22,833) 1,154 EBITDA Unallocated (7,879) expenses Adjusted EBITDA (6,725) Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation and (34,209) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (30,955) (*) Finance income 30,047 Finance costs (80,814) Profit before (122,656) income tax Year ended 31 December 2019 Revenue 31,278 13,872 6,549 2,492 1,753 7,102 63,046 47,486 7,352 54,838 -- 117,884 Segmental 20,461 8,027 4,590 1,808 1,169 8,309 44,364 37,369 1,708 39,077 -- 83,441 EBITDA Unallocated (6,426) expenses Adjusted EBITDA 77,015 Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation and (47,737) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (8,391) (*) Finance income 8,082 Finance costs (42,333) Profit before (13,364) income tax

The Group did not have inter-segment revenues in any of the periods shown above. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) ii. Segment assets and liabilities

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the years ended:

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port of Total BPI VCP Liman Cruise Port Cruise Port Cruise Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Total USD '000 Ports 31 March 2021 Segment assets 134,164 121,511 37,024 198,831 52,436 11,159 555,125 -- 67,587 67,587 622,712 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 18,776 18,776 -- -- -- 18,776 investees Unallocated 175,251 assets Total assets 816,736 Segment 63,260 64,194 7,767 206,314 54,572 11,522 407,629 -- 42,535 42,535 450,164 liabilities Unallocated 276,529 liabilities Total 726,693 liabilities 31 December 2019 Segment assets 151,938 117,434 46,283 79,794 30,283 14,711 440,443 231,789 72,844 304,633 745,076 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 26,637 26,637 -- -- -- 26,637 investees Unallocated 23,166 assets Total assets 794,879 Segment 68,591 60,430 9,918 79,583 29,777 12,153 260,452 72,367 38,474 110,841 371,293 liabilities Unallocated 268,323 liabilities Total 639,616 liabilities 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iii. Other segment information

The following table details other segment information for the years ended:

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port of Total BPI VCP Liman Cruise Cruise Cruise Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Unallocated Total USD '000 Port Port Ports 15 months ended 31 March 2021 Depreciation and (15,313) (3,881) (3,511) (2,945) (1,557) (2,563) (29,769) -- (4,060) (4,060) (380) (34,209) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 expenditures Total additions to 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 non-current assets (*) 12 months ended 31 December 2019 Depreciation and (11,696) (3,102) (2,857) (1,027) (204) (3,501) (22,387) (21,832) (3,141) (24,973) (377) (47,737) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 1,571 1,615 46 7,850 7,681 222 18,985 3,311 1,596 4,907 76 23,968 expenditures Total additions to 1,571 1,615 46 7,850 7,681 222 18,985 3,311 1,596 4,907 76 23,968 non-current assets (*)

(*) Non-current assets exclude those relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investees). 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iv. Geographical information

The Port operations of the Group are managed on a worldwide basis, but operational ports and management offices are primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda and Italy. The geographic information below analyses the Group's revenue and non-current assets by countries. In presenting the following information, segment revenue has been based on the geographic location of port operations and segment non-current assets were based on the geographic location of the assets.

15 month-period ended Year ended Revenue 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) * Restated Turkey 1,479 9,535 Montenegro 9,318 7,380 Malta 4,217 13,872 Spain 1,981 31,278 Bahamas 58,746 2,492 Antigua & Barbuda 2,781 1,753 Italy 468 3,838 Croatia 409 250 79,399 70,398

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

As at As at Non-current assets 31 March 2021 31 December 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Turkey 44,518 222,615 Spain 123,714 129,114 Malta 118,985 115,467 Montenegro 65,267 70,080 Bahamas 5,123 69,213 Antigua & Barbuda 138,376 40,494 Italy 65,355 5,863 UK 8,509 7,474 Croatia 2,833 2,944 Unallocated 29,916 28,816 602,596 692,080

Non-current assets relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investments) are presented as unallocated. v. Information about major customers

IFRIC 12 construction revenue relates entirely to ongoing construction at Nassau Cruise Port. Excluding IFRIC 12 revenue, the Group did not have a single customer that accounted for more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue in any of the periods presented. 3 Transactions with owners of the company i. Changes in ownership interest

The Group has acquired minority shares of Malaga Port at 23 January 2020. 20% of total shares of Malaga Port owned by Malaga Port Authority acquired by Creuers. Total consideration paid for 20% shares amounted to Eur 1,540 thousand (USD 1,707 thousand). Minority interest regarding this 20% shares of Malaga Port as of 31 December 2019 was 1,853 thousand, which was reversed for finalization of acquisition accounting.

The Group has taken over all shares of Ravenna Passenger Terminal at 5 July 2020. Ravenna Passenger Terminal's equity was negative after the year end 2019 accounts. Accordingly, a raise on equity was compulsory for regulatory reasons. None of the minority shareholders accepted to inject equity to the Company, and current equity of EUR 50 thousand (USD 57 thousand) offset against retained earning losses. The Group decided to keep the company operative, so accepted to inject new equity of EUR 20 thousand (USD 23 thousand) and offset remaining losses of EUR 57 thousand (USD 64 thousand). As a result of this transaction, the Group become only shareholder of Ravenna Passenger Terminal. Minority interest provided for 46% shares of the Port as of 31 December 2019 was USD 52 thousand losses, resulting a decrease in equity attributable to owners of the company amounting to USD 50 thousand and translation reserves by USD 2 thousand. ii. Contributions and distributions

The Group's subsidiary Bodrum Cruise Port, the directors decided to increase paid in capital of the Company by TRY 7,924 thousand (USD 1,208 thousand) from TRY 18,000 thousand (USD 12,726 thousand) to TRY 25,924 thousand (USD 13,933 thousand). Minority shareholders paid USD 483 thousand of total share capital increase. 4 Discontinued operation

Following a strategic review the Group has announced in July 2019 that is will focus on cruise operations and has launched a disposal process for certain assets. As a result of such disposal process, the Group has, following a period of exclusive negotiations, entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") on 21 October 2020 to sell Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri ("Port Akdeniz") to QTerminals W.L.L. ("QTerminals" or "Purchaser"), a Qatari commercial port operating company, for an enterprise value of USD 140 million. After the approval of QTerminals' application by the Competition Authority, fulfilment of all prerequisites for the sale transaction and obtaining the necessary legal approvals, the sale was completed on January 25, 2021.

As a result of the adjustments made according to the net debt position of Port Akdeniz and debt-like items, the equity value sales price was realized as USD 115,159 thousand. Q Terminals has paid USD 103,643 thousand of the total amount in cash, and the balance amounting to USD 11,516 thousand has been withheld by the Purchaser will be paid in the fourth quarter 2021. In case any claims would arise under this agreement, the Group may cover those claims related to the sales transaction, after the full sales price is obtained on the last quarter of 2021, if applicable.

Port Akdeniz is classified as a discontinued operation because it represents a separate major line of business and geographic area of operations. Port Akdeniz was not previously classified as held-for-sale or as a discontinued operation. The comparative consolidated statement of profit or loss has been restated to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. 4 Discontinued operation (continued) a. Results of discontinued operation

2021 2019 Revenue 33,465 47,486 Cost of sales (31,192) (31,731) Gross profit 2,273 15,755 Other income 1,090 1,837 Selling and marketing expenses (25) (55) Administrative expenses (2,415) (2,141) Other expense (2,763) (1,948) Operating profit (1,840) 13,448 Finance income 11,830 1,283 Finance costs (11,803) (3,585) Net finance costs 27 (2,302) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees -- -- Results from operating activities (1,813) 11,146 Income tax benefit/ (expense) 5,648 (1,268) Results from operating activities, net of tax 3,835 9,878 Gain on sale of discontinued operation 9,071 -- 12,906 9,878 Basic and diluted earnings per share 20.5 15.7 (cents per share)

The profit from the discontinued operation of USD 12,906 thousand (2019: USD 9,878 thousand) is attributable entirely to the owners of the Company. Of the loss from continuing operations of USD 84,582 thousand (2019: USD 24,509 thousand), an amount of USD 71,208 thousand is attributable to the owners of the Company (2019: USD 28,436 thousand). b. Effect of disposal on the financial position of the Group

In thousands of USD As at Closing Date Property and equipment (25,166) Intangible assets (127,719) Other long-term assets (13) Inventories (458) Trade and other receivables (1,969) Related party receivables (3,481) Cash and cash equivalents (3,700) Loans and borrowings 28,172 Trade and other payables 7,107 Provisions 2,666 Deferred tax liabilities 25,782 Current tax liabilities 390 Net assets and liabilities (98,389) Sales price 115,159 Net asset value of disposal group (98,389) Hedge accounting disposal (133,265) Disposal of translation created on consolidation 125,566 Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 9,071 Consideration received, satisfied in cash 103,643 Cash and cash equivalents disposed of (3,700) Net cash inflows 99,943 5 Revenue

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, revenue comprised the following:

BPI VCP EP NCP ACP Others Cruise Port of Commercial Consolidated Adria 2019 2019 (USD '000) 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2021 Restated* Restated* Point in time Container -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6,985 5,090 6,985 5,090 6,985 5,090 revenue

Landing fees 1,139 26,829 528 5,852 12 2,585 5,044 2,450 2,018 1,473 516 3,108 9,257 42,297 -- -- -- -- 9,257 42,297 Port service 210 1,733 894 1,093 82 2,071 27 18 -- -- 500 570 1,713 5,485 324 229 324 229 2,037 5,714 revenue Cargo revenue -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,441 1,505 1,441 1,505 1,441 1,505 Domestic 22 406 -- -- 8 47 215 -- -- -- 2 20 247 473 70 15 70 15 317 488 water sales Income from duty free -- -- 376 4,001 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 376 4,001 -- -- -- -- 376 4,001 operations Other revenue 64 351 333 384 241 733 851 24 48 8 236 1,062 1,773 2,562 18 -- 18 -- 1,791 2,562 Over time Rental income 451 1,959 2,084 2,542 562 1,113 -- -- 716 272 293 724 4,106 6,610 480 513 480 513 4,586 7,123 IFRIC 12 Construction -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- -- -- -- -- 52,609 -- revenue Habana Management -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,618 -- 1,618 -- -- -- -- -- 1,618 fee Total Revenues as 1,886 31,278 4,215 13,872 905 6,549 58,746 2,492 2,782 1,753 1,547 7,102 70,081 63,046 9,318 7,352 9,318 7,352 79,399 70,398 reported in note 2

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

The following table provides information about receivables, contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers;

Year ended 15 months period ended 31 December 2019 Revenue 31 March 2021 Restated * (USD '000) (USD '000) Receivables, which are included in 'trade and other receivables' 5,129 15,212 Contract assets 839 1,172 Contract liabilities (318) (427) 5,650 15,957

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

The contract assets primarily relate to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on Commercial services provided to vessels and management agreements. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when the rights become unconditional. This occurs when the Group issues an invoice to the customer.

The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers for services not yet been provided. These amounts will be recognised as revenue when the services has provided to customers and billed, which was based on the nature of the business less than one week period.

The amount of USD 967 thousand recognised in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period has been recognised as revenue for the period ended 31 March 2021.

The amount of revenue recognised in the period ended 31 March 2021 from performance obligations satisfied (or partially satisfied) in previous periods is USD 839 thousand. This is mainly due to the nature of operations.

No information is provided about remaining performance obligations at 31 March 2021 that have an original expected duration of one year or less, as allowed by IFRS 15. 6 Cost of sales

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, cost of sales comprised the following:

2019 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* IFRIC-12 Construction expenses 51,557 -- Depreciation and amortization expenses 30,783 23,980 Personnel expenses (**), (***) 7,675 10,853 Insurance expense 4,221 930 Repair and maintenance expenses 1,173 1,503 Security expenses 1,053 2,882 Commission fees to government authorities and pilotage expenses (1,246) 1,781 Cost of inventories sold 247 2,884 Replacement provision 793 673 Other expenses 1,834 2,666 Total 98,090 48,152

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. See Note 4.

** 394 thousand USD (2019: 3,474 thousand USD) of total personnel expenses are related to outsourced personnel expenses.

*** The Group has benefited from various supportive programs on personnel salaries and related tax liabilities announced by the governments of the operating countries amounting to USD 1,495 thousand as a decrease from Groups salary expenses, to eliminate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. Group applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security cuts. 7 Administrative expenses

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, administrative expenses comprised the following:

2019 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Personnel expenses 9,544 6,091 Depreciation and amortization expenses 3,419 1,920 Consultancy expenses 3,969 2,008 Representation and travel expenses 363 502 Other expenses 2,916 2,542 Total 20,211 13,063

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation. 8 Other income and other expenses

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, other income comprised the following:

2019 2021 USD'000 USD'000 Restated* IFRS 16 gain from concession fee waivers 682 -- Foreign currency income from operations 768 18 Insurance income -- 587 Gain on sale of fixed assets -- 17 Other 1,428 1,041 Total 2,878 1,663

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, other expenses comprised the following:

2019 2021 USD'000 USD'000 Restated* Project expenses 11,098 5,146 Provisions ** 7,111 71 Indemnity payments 549 -- Impairment loss on Equity Accounted investments 8,369 -- Impairment loss on intangible assets 3,587 Impairment losses on other assets 41 262 Recovery from insurance -- 346 Other 2,614 807 Total 33,369 6,632

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

** Provisions booked under Other expenses composed of Nassau Ancillary contribution provision, legal provision and other provisions. 9 Finance income and costs

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, finance income comprised the following:

2019 2021 Finance income (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Other foreign exchange gains 29,422 5,362 Interest income on related parties 469 -- Interest income on banks and others 54 143 Interest income from housing loans 30 3 Interest income from debt instruments 72 1,766 Total 30,047 7,274

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

The income from financial instruments within the category financial assets at amortized cost is USD 553 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 146 thousand). Income from financial instruments within the category fair value through profit and loss is 72 thousand (31 December 2019: 1,766 thousand).

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2019, finance costs comprised the following:

2019 2021 Finance costs (USD '000) (USD '000) Restated* Interest expense on loans and borrowings 30,339 24,914 Foreign exchange losses from Eurobond 39,038 5,222 Foreign exchange losses on other loans and borrowings 1,224 3,888 Interest expense on leases 4,912 2,405 Foreign exchange losses on equity translation ** 1,238 414 Other foreign exchange losses 2,447 474 Loan commission expenses 933 960 Unwinding of provisions during the year 408 355 Letter of guarantee commission expenses 17 198 Other interest expenses 88 235 Other costs 170 158 Total 80,814 39,223

* Comparative information has been re-presented due to a discontinued operation.

** Ege Ports and Bodrum Cruise Port have functional currency of USD while their books are required to be kept as per Turkish Companies Law "VUK 213" article 215 in TL. All equity transactions are made in TL and transaction incurred during the year are being translated to USD resulting to foreign exchange differences on the profit or loss account.

The interest expense for financial liabilities not classified as fair value through profit or loss is USD 35,251 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 27,319 thousand). 10 Property and equipment

Movements of property and equipment for the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposals Transfers business combination operation (*) translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 127,921 2,464 -- 25,054 363 (23,212) 3,376 135,966 improvements Machinery and 56,080 1,302 (350) 1,295 229 (38,492) 938 21,002 equipment Motor 17,896 291 -- 345 -- (6,535) 14 12,011 vehicles Furniture and 11,337 1,646 (289) 8 -- (2,123) 213 10,792 fixtures Construction 9,759 24,496 -- (27,282) -- -- (139) 6,834 in progress Land 92 1 -- (6) -- -- -- 87 improvement Total 223,085 30,200 (639) (586) 592 (70,362) 4,402 186,692 Accumulated 1 Depreciation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 depreciation January expense Disposals Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 39,438 4,576 -- -- -- (8,238) 489 36,265 improvements Machinery and 34,570 1,645 (321) -- -- (28,186) 301 8,009 equipment Motor 11,431 1,447 -- -- -- (3,241) (4) 9,633 vehicles Furniture and 7,093 853 (240) -- -- (1,657) (181) 5,868 fixtures Land 42 16 -- -- -- -- 1 59 improvement Total 92,574 8,537 (561) -- -- (41,322) 606 59,834 Net book 130,511 126,858 value

(*) Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation". 10 Property and equipment (continued)

Movements of property and equipment for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Leasehold improvements 122,482 2,597 (2) 4,431 (1,587) 127,921 Machinery and 55,159 1,147 (30) 227 (423) 56,080 equipment Motor vehicles 17,858 126 (6) -- (82) 17,896 Furniture and fixtures 9,666 1,931 (18) -- (242) 11,337 Construction in 4,388 9,987 -- (4,658) 42 9,759 progress Land improvement 67 25 -- -- -- 92 Total 209,620 15,813 (56) -- (2,292) 223,085 Accumulated 1 January Depreciation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December depreciation 2019 expense differences 2019 Leasehold improvements 33,586 6,022 -- -- (170) 39,438 Machinery and 30,326 4,385 (31) (6) (104) 34,570 equipment Motor vehicles 10,041 1,386 -- 6 (2) 11,431 Furniture and fixtures 6,278 859 (6) -- (38) 7,093 Land improvement 38 4 -- -- -- 42 Total 80,269 12,656 (37) -- (314) 92,574 Net book value 129,351 130,511 10 Property and equipment (continued)

As at 31 March 2021, the net book value of machinery and equipment purchased through leasing amounts to USD 5 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 1,511 thousand), the net book value of motor vehicles purchased through leasing amounts to USD 2,993 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 6,810 thousand), and furniture and fixtures purchased through leasing totally depreciated (31 December 2019: USD 7 thousand). In 2021, no capital expenditure was made through finance leases (31 December 2019: nil).

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, according to the "TOORA" and "BOT" tender agreements signed with the related Authorities, at the end of the agreement periods, real estate with their capital improvements will be returned as running, clean, free of any liability and free of charge. The details of the pledge or mortgage on property and equipment regarding the loans and borrowings are explained on Note 17.

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021, borrowing costs amounting USD 2,286 thousand capitalised into property and equipment (31 December 2019: none).

As at 31 March 2021, the insured amount of property and equipment amounts to USD 288,261 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 295,721 thousand). 11 Intangible assets

Movements of intangible assets for the 15 months ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposal Transfers business combination operation * translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 668,576 65,606 (919) 586 -- (304,993) 12,765 441,621 rights Customer 3,937 -- -- -- 1,446 -- 99 5,482 relationships Software 1,343 94 -- -- -- (803) 31 665 Other 706 427 (51) -- -- -- 151 1,233 intangibles Total 674,562 66,127 (970) 586 1,446 (305,796) 13,046 449,001 Accumulated 1 Amortisation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 amortisation January expense ** Disposal Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 244,922 24,350 (249) -- -- (160,794) 3,391 111,620 rights Customer 3,693 400 -- -- -- -- 2 4,095 relationships Software 797 167 -- -- -- (633) 168 499 Other 532 321 (51) -- -- -- 75 877 intangibles Total 249,944 25,238 (300) -- -- (161,427) 3,636 117,091 Net book 424,618 331,910 value

* Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation"

** USD 3.587 thousand is impaired on Port of Adria Port operating rights. Details explained under recoverability of intangible assets. 11 Intangible assets (continued)

Movements of intangible assets for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Port operation rights 605,115 70,028 (393) -- (6,174) 668,576 Customer relationships 3,937 -- -- -- -- 3,937 Software 1,268 88 -- -- (13) 1,343 Other intangibles 713 58 -- -- (65) 706 Total 611,033 70,174 (393) -- (6,252) 674,562 Accumulated 1 January Amortisation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December amortisation 2019 expense differences 2019 Port operation rights 214,227 32,012 (79) 7 (1,245) 244,922 Customer relationships 3,365 328 -- -- -- 3,693 Software 646 156 -- -- (5) 797 Other intangibles 434 144 -- (7) (39) 532 Total 218,672 32,640 (79) -- (1,289) 249,944 Net book value 392,361 424,618

Movements of intangible assets for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 1 January Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December 2019 differences 2019 Port operation rights 605,115 70,028 (393) -- (6,174) 668,576 Customer relationships 3,937 -- -- -- -- 3,937 Software 1,268 88 -- -- (13) 1,343 Other intangibles 713 58 -- -- (65) 706 Total 611,033 70,174 (393) -- (6,252) 674,562 Accumulated 1 January Amortisation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 December amortisation 2019 expense differences 2019 Port operation rights 214,227 32,012 (79) 7 (1,245) 244,922 Customer relationships 3,365 328 -- -- -- 3,693 Software 646 156 -- -- (5) 797 Other intangibles 434 144 -- (7) (39) 532 Total 218,672 32,640 (79) -- (1,289) 249,944 Net book value 392,361 424,618 11 Intangible assets (continued)

The details of Port operation rights as at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 December 2019 USD '000 Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Period Period Creuers del Port de 92,442 111 months 100,336 126 months Barcelona Cruceros Malaga 10,838 137 months 11,400 152 months Valletta Cruise Port 62,561 548 months 61,299 563 months Port of Adria 15,562 273 months 19,623 288 months Port Akdeniz -- -- 144,198 104 months Ege Ports 10,197 144 months 11,240 159 months Bodrum Cruise Port 2,411 564 months 2,657 579 months Nassau Cruise Port 132,112 317 months 68,488 332 months Cagliari Cruise Port 1,897 69 months 2,201 84 months Catania Cruise Port 1,981 81 months 2,173 96 months Ravenna Cruise Port -- -- 39 12 months

All port operating rights have arisen as a result of IFRS 3 Business combinations, except Barcelona Port Investments, Ravenna Cruise Port, Catania Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port, which arose as a result of applying IFRIC 12. Each port represent a separate CGU as per IAS 36.

For the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, borrowing costs amounting USD 9,569 thousand capitalised into intangible assets (31 December 2019: none).

Project expenses directly attributable to the creation of the port right of USD 7,500 thousand (2019: USD 7,125 thousand) have also been capitalized as part of the port operating rights.

Recoverability of intangible assets

Management prepared formal forecasts for cruise port and commercial port operation for their remaining concession period, which are used to estimate their Value In Use ("VIU"). VIU calculations require subjective judgements based on a wide range of variables at a point in time including future passenger numbers or commercial volumes. Any significant decrease in variables used for value in use calculation is assessed as an impairment indicator. Due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's trade, an indicator of impairment has been identified for all cruise ports within the Group (2019: Port of Akdeniz was the only port with an indicator of impairment; no impairment was recognised). For Nassau Cruise Port, the Group estimates the recoverable amount using a fair value less costs to sell method, using a level 3 valuation technique based on forecast future cash flows. If the recoverable amount of an investment is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the investment is reduced to its recoverable amount and an impairment loss is recognised in the income statement. Each port represents a separate CGU.

The Group uses the budget and long-range plan as approved by the board as the basis for the discounted cash flow models. The period over which cash flows have been projected is the length of the relevant concession agreement. The concession period has been used instead of 5 years (and a terminal value) as the concession length best represents the future use of the assets within the CGU. Management forecasted a recovery in following two years for number of passengers based on past experience on issues impacted Cruise industry (Costa Concordia case, 2008 global economic crisis), the publications made by Cruise Industry stakeholders, and the cash flows for following seven years with the remaining concession term having minimal estimated growth or industry growth. The key assumptions used in the estimation of the recoverable amount are set out below.

2021 Post-tax discount rate used for Ports with Euro functional currency 4.33% - 7.64% Post-tax discount rate used for Ports with USD functional currency 7.70% - 10.54% Annualized growth, year 2 - year 7 "Passengers" 2.00% - 5.97%

For all of the cruise ports, the recoverable amount estimated was in excess of the carrying amount of that CGU and thus no impairment has been recognised (2019: no impairment recognised) as the recoverable amount is higher than the carrying value of the respective CGU. 11 Intangible assets (continued)

Changing the assumptions selected by management, in particular the discount rate and growth rate assumptions used in the cash flow projections, could significantly affect the Group's impairment evaluation and hence reported assets and profits or losses.

In relation to a number of the smaller cruise ports in the Other Cruise segment there is sufficient uncertainty relating to the assumptions on which the cash flow projections that have been prepared such that there is a risk of an impairment to the carrying amount of the CGUs within the next financial year. The total carrying amount of these CGUs is USD3.6m. When preparing the cash flow forecasts for these ports, it has been assumed that revenue in 2022 is higher than 2019 by between 10%-25%, reflecting booked cruise calls. It is then assumed that revenue will grow in line with historic growth rates for the remainder of the concessions. Due to the largely fixed cost base, EBITDA margins are also expected to grow for the remainder of the concession to a maximum of 50%. Due to the short length of the remaining concession period for these ports, a further extended 'no sail' period that could arise from further Covid-19 restrictions could lead to significant impairment of the carrying amounts.

In relation to Port of Adria, an indicator of impairment has been identified as, whilst the port has continued to operate through the period, the port has not grown as expected when acquired in 2013. As a result, long term growth assumptions have been revised and an impairment of USD 3.587 thousand (2019: no impairment recognised) has been recognised. The recoverable amount of the CGU has been estimated as USD 56.6 million (EUR 48.3 million) based on its value in use.

Assumption Approach to determining assumption Assumption used Annual revenue growth Bottom-up planning for key revenue items for the 5.2% - 9.9% 2021-2025 foreseeable period of 5 years Annual revenue growth 2026 to In line with expected GDP growth 3.9% end of concession EBITDA margin growth Based on comparable container ports' margins Growing up to 59% at the end of the concession from today's c. 28% Discount rate Based on comparable ports' cost of debt and cost 7.00% of equity on area

The following reasonable adverse changes to key assumptions will result the in the following impairment charge being recognised (if all other assumptions remain the same):

CGU Reduction in revenue growth of 1% Reduction in EBITDA margin of 1% 1% increase to discount rate (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) Port of Adria 1,470 1,470 6,000 12 Equity-accounted investments

The nature of the operations and the locations of the equity-accounted investees of the Company are listed below:

Locations Operations Equity-accounted investees LCT - Lisbon Cruise Terminals, LDA ("LCT") Portugal Port operations SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Port") Singapore Port operations Venezia Investimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment") Italy Port investments Goulette Cruise Holding ("Goulette") UK Port investments La Spezia Cruise Facility Srl. ("La Spezia") Italy Port operations Pelican Peak Investments Inc ("Pelican Peak") Canada Ancillary services

Lisbon Cruise Terminals

The Group has entered into the concession agreement of Lisbon Cruise Port within the framework of a public-service concession on 18 July 2014 as a part of the consortium comprising Global Liman, RCCL, Creuers and Group Sousa - Investimentos SGPS, LDA. The operation right of Lisbon Cruise Port has been transferred by the Port Authority of Lisbon to LCT-Lisbon Cruise Terminals, LDA, which was established by the Consortium on 26 August 2014. The Group has a 46.2% effective interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals as at 31 March 2021, hence the Group can only appoint a minority of Directors to the Board and therefore does not have control over the entity. Lisbon Cruise Terminals has been recognised as an equity-accounted investee in the consolidated financial report as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2021 and 2019. 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

Singapore Port

Barcelona Port Investments, S.L ("BPI") was established as a joint venture between the Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("RCCL") on 26 July 2013 for the purpose of acquiring Creuers. Global Liman has 62% ownership in BPI. Creuers holds a 100% interest in the port operation rights for the Barcelona cruise port, as well as an 100% interest in the port operation rights for the Malaga cruise port and a 40% interest in the port operation rights for the Singapore cruise port. Singapore cruise port has a fiscal year starting from 1 April and ending on 31 March. The entity's financial results are aligned to the Group's fiscal year to account for under the scope of IAS 28. The effective interest held on Singapore cruise port is 24.8%. Singapore has been recognised as an equity-accounted investee in the consolidated financial report as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019.

Venice Investment

Venezia Investimenti Srl is an international consortium formed for investing in Venezia Terminal Passegeri S.p.A ("VTP"). The international consortium formed as a joint venture by GPH, Costa Crociere SpA, MSC Cruises SA and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd each having a 25% share of the Company.

Goulette Cruise Holding

Goulette Cruise Holding is a joint venture established 50%-50% between the Company and MSC Cruises S.A. ("MSC"), to acquire La Goulette Shipping Cruise, which operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia. The Company made a share capital contribution for its 50% shareholding amounting to EUR55 thousand and issued a loan of USD6m in December 2019 to fund the acquisition of La Goulette Shipping Cruise proportionately to its share. The joint venture acquired the shares in La Goulette Shipping Cruise on 26 December 2019.

La Spezia

GPH purchased a minority interest of 28.5% through POH in La Spezia Cruise Facility Srl, which has the operating rights of La Spezia Cruise Port, Italy.

Pelican Peak

Group invested Pelican Peak, a company established in Canada and operating in the Caribbean region to provide ancillary services to cruise passengers. The investment in Pelican Peak shares were made as part of the Group's plans to integrate its services vertically and increase ancillary service opportunities of the Group.

Impairment analysis

Management prepared formal forecasts for Equity accounted investees for their remaining concession period, which are used to estimate their Value In Use ("VIU"). VIU calculations requires subjective judgements based on a wide range of variables at a point in time including future passenger numbers, growth forecast and discount rates. Due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's trade, an indicator of impairment has been identified for all investments within the Group.

The recoverable amount of each investment is estimated using a value in use (VIU) model. The Group uses the budget and long-range plan as approved by the boards of respective entities as the basis for the discounted cash flow models. The period over which cash flows have been projected is the length of the relevant concession agreement. The concession period has been used instead of 5 years (and a terminal value) as the concession length best represents the future use of the assets.

For the investments of Singapore, Lisbon, Goulette and Pelican Peak the recoverable amount estimated was significantly in excess of the carrying amount of that investment and thus no impairment has been recognised (2019: no impairment recognised).

In relation to Venezia Investimenti, an indicator of impairment has been identified as, whilst the port has continued to operate through the period, the port has not grown as expected since acquisition in 2016, and the concession period remaining decreased significantly. As a result, a detailed analysis for the investment has been made and taking into consideration the recent limitations and restrictions to cruise traffic in Venice, an impairment of USD8.4 million (2019: no impairment recognised) has been recognised. The recoverable amount of the investment has been estimated as USD2.5 million using a discount rate of 9.1% based on its value in use. 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

For the year ended 31 March 2021

At 31 March 2021, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals, Goulette Cruise Holding, Singapore Port and Pelican Peak are equity-accounted investees in which the Group participates.

The following table summarises the financial information of Goulette Cruise Holding, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals, Singapore Port and Pelican Peak as included in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2021. The table also reconciles the summarised financial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port.

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore Peak Goulette Cruise Holding Investimenti Terminals Port (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) Percentage ownership interest 10.23% 50.00% 25.00% 50.00% 40.00% Non-current assets 5,323 21,106 17,083 29,980 12,093 Current assets 3 2,350 3,513 3,259 24,275 Non-current liabilities (300) (20,201) (10,751) (14,189) (7,620) Current liabilities (349) (4,719) (34) (1,718) (10,800) Net assets (100%) 4,676 (1,464) 9,811 17,332 17,948 Group's share of net assets 478 (732) 2,453 8,666 7,179 Carrying amount of interest in 478 -- (*) 2,453 8,666 7,179 equity-accounted investees Revenue -- -- 861 2,674 22,331 Expenses (1,112) (1,593) (231) (4,908) (18,327) Profit and total comprehensive income for (1,112) (1,593) 631 (2,233) 4,004 the year (100%) Group's share of profit and total (114) (64) (*) 158 (1,117) 1,602 comprehensive income

(*) Group has no obligation to fund the Goulette's operations or has made payments on behalf of the Goulette. The Group's interest on Goulette is reduced to zero, yearly result recognized is the balance nullifying the equity.

As at 31 March 2021, the amounts in the above table include the following:

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD '000 Peak Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port Holding (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD 000) Cash and cash equivalents 3 9 3,513 2,892 11,714 Non-current financial liabilities (excluding trade (265) 16,250 -- (13,816) (7,174) and other payables and provisions) Current financial liabilities (excluding trade and -- -- -- (561) (617) other payables and provisions) Interest income -- 873 -- -- -- Depreciation and amortisation -- -- (2) (1,751) (3,322) Interest expense -- (795) -- (542) (336) Income tax expense -- -- -- 594 (820)

For the 15 months ended 31 March 2021, the Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income is set out below:

Net profit (USD '000) Singapore Port 1,602 Venezia Investimenti 158 Pelican Peak (114) Goulette Cruise Holding (64) Lisbon Cruise Terminals (1,117) Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income 465 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2019

At 31 December 2019, La Spezia, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port are equity-accounted investees in which the Group participates.

The following table summarises the financial information of La Spezia, Goulette Cruise Holding, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port as included in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019. The table also reconciles the summarised financial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port.

La Spezia Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore Goulette Cruise Holding Investimenti Terminals Port (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) Percentage ownership interest 30.00% 50.00% 25.00% 50.00% 40.00% Non-current assets -- 13,536 34,274 29,465 7,141 Current assets 24 246 5,020 6,484 19,272 Non-current liabilities -- (13,659) -- (13,569) (2,846) Current liabilities -- -- (37) (3,476) (5,312) Net assets (100%) 24 123 39,257 18,904 18,255 Group's share of net assets 7 62 9,814 9,452 7,302 Carrying amount of interest in 7 62 9,814 9,452 7,302 equity-accounted investees Revenue -- -- 3,053 7,832 28,490 Expenses -- -- (925) (6,340) (17,735) Profit and total comprehensive income for -- -- 2,128 1,492 10,755 the year (100%) Group's share of profit and total -- -- 532 746 4,302 comprehensive income

As at 31 December 2019, the amounts in the above table include the following:

La Spezia Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD '000 Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port (USD'000) Holding (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD'000) (USD 000) Cash and cash equivalents 24 246 5,000 3,193 2,763 Non-current financial liabilities (excluding trade -- 13,659 -- (13,569) (2,403) and other payables and provisions) Current financial liabilities (excluding trade and -- -- -- (934) (337) other payables and provisions) Interest income -- -- -- -- 74 Depreciation and amortisation -- -- (2) (1,260) (1,885) Interest expense -- -- -- (456) -- Income tax expense -- -- -- (444) (2,615)

For the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income is set out below:

Net profit (USD '000) Venezia Investimenti 532 Lisbon Cruise Terminals 746 Singapore Port 4,302 Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income 5,580 13 Cash and cash equivalents

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, cash and cash equivalents comprised the following:

2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Cash on hand 72 132 Cash at banks 164,232 63,601 - Demand deposits 141,433 39,288 - Time deposits 22,799 17,815 - Overnight deposits -- 6,498 Other cash and cash equivalents 6,295 47 Cash and cash equivalents 170,599 63,780

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, maturities of time deposits comprised the following:

2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Up to 1 month 21,706 23,248 1-3 months 1,093 1,065 Total 22,799 24,313

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, the ranges of interest rates for time deposits are as follows:

2020 2019 Interest rate for time deposit-TL (highest) 18.8% 9.0% Interest rate for time deposit-TL (lowest) 18.0% 8.0% Interest rate for time deposit-USD (highest) -- 1.9% Interest rate for time deposit-USD (lowest) -- 1.3% Interest rate for time deposit-EUR (highest) 0.05% 0.01% Interest rate for time deposit-EUR (lowest) 0.35% 0.15%

As at 31 March 2021, cash at bank held at BPI, Nassau Cruise Port, Ege Port and Port of Adria amounting to USD 15,639 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 5,672 thousand) is restricted due to debt service reserve amounts regarding financing agreements and subscription guarantees (Note 15). Debt service reserve guarantees were given for the following period's interest and principal payment and can be used when requested for investment purposes. 14 Capital and reserves a. Share capital

The Company's shares are ordinary voting shares. There are no preferential rights attached to any shares of the Company.

The details of paid up share capital as of 31 December are as follows:

Number of shares Share capital Share Premium '000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance at 1 January 2018 62,827 811 -- Balance at 31 December 2018 62,827 811 -- Balance at 31 December 2019 62,827 811 -- 14 Capital and reserves (continued) b. Nature and purpose of reserves i. Translation reserves

The translation reserves amounting to USD 58,779 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 213,715 thousand) are recognised as a separate account under equity and comprises foreign exchange differences arising from the translation of the consolidated financial statements of subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees from their functional currencies (of Euro and TL) to the presentation currency USD. ii. Legal reserves

Under the Turkish Commercial Code, Turkish companies are required to set aside first and second level legal reserves out of their profits. First level legal reserves are set aside as up to 5% of the distributable income per the statutory accounts each year. The ceiling of the first level reserves is 20% of the paid-up share capital. The requirement to set aside ends when the 20% of the paid-up capital level has been reached. Second level legal reserves correspond to 10% of profit distributed after the deduction of the first legal reserves and the minimum obligatory dividend pay-out, but holding companies are not subject to this regulation. There is no ceiling for second level legal reserves and they are accumulated every year. First and second level legal reserves cannot be distributed until they exceed 50% of the capital, but the reserves can be used for offsetting the losses in case free reserves are unavailable. As at 31 March 2021, the legal reserves of the Group amounted to USD 6,014 (31 December 2019: USD 13,144 thousand). iii. Hedging reserves

Net investment hedge

In the year ended 31 March 2021, Global Liman has used its US Dollar Eurobond financing in a net investment hedge of the US Dollar net assets of Ege Port and Bodrum Cruise Port (31 December 2019: the Company has used its US Dollar Eurobond financing in a net investment hedge of the US Dollar net assets of Ege Port, Bodrum Cruise Port and Port Akdeniz). A foreign exchange loss recognised in other comprehensive income as a result of net investment hedging was USD 45,209 thousand (2019: loss USD 24,725 thousand).

The net investment hedge of the US Dollar net asset of Port Akdeniz has been eliminated with the disposal accounting. Total hedged amount on GLI (the group company held Port Akdeniz' shares) accounts amounted to USD 223,934 thousand. Translation reserves created during elimination of Port Akdeniz equity (GLI, sub holding company, has TL functional currency, which resulted translation gains on the elimination of subsidiaries equity against its investments held in TL) created during PA consolidation was USD 216,235 thousand, leaving a loss of USD 7,699 thousand on the disposal transaction.

Cash flow hedge

The Group entered into an interest rate swap in order to hedge its position against changes in interest rates. The effective portion of the cash flow hedge that was recognised in other comprehensive income was USD 469 thousand loss (31 December 2019, USD 335 thousand loss). The amount that was reclassified from equity to profit and loss within the cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value line item for the year was USD 244 thousand (31 December 2019, USD 246 thousand) recognized at financial expenses on profit and loss statement. 14 Capital and reserves (continued) b. Nature and purpose of reserves (continued)

The hedge instrument payments will be made in the periods shown below, at which time the amount deferred in equity will be reclassified to profit and loss:

More than 3 5 years or less 3 months months but less but more than More than or less than 1 year 1 year 5 years (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) Net cash outflows exposure Liabilities 110 89 145 -- At 31 March 2021 110 89 145 -- Net cash outflows exposure Liabilities -- 220 265 -- At 31 December 2019 -- 220 265 -- iv. Merger reserves

On 17 May 2017, Global Ports Holding PLC was listed on the Standard Listing segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. As part of a restructuring accompanying the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of the Group on 17 May 2017, Global Ports Holding PLC replaced Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. as the Group's parent company by way of a Share exchange agreement. Under IFRS 3 this has been accounted for as a Group reconstruction under merger accounting. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared as a continuation of the existing Group. Merger accounting principles for this combination have given rise to a merger reserve of USD 225 million. This has been transferred from the merger reserve to retained earnings subsequent to the share capital reduction, as it does not have any features distinct from retained earnings. c. Dividends

Dividend distribution declarations are made by the Company in GBP and paid in USD in accordance with its articles of association, after deducting taxes.

The Board of the Company has decided to temporarily suspend the dividend for full year 2019, until the situation related to spread of Covid-19 ("coronavirus") becomes clearer, no dividend was decided and distributed during the reporting period ended 31 March 2021.

GPH PLC proposed and paid a 2019 interim dividend of GBP 0.155 per share to its shareholders, giving a distribution of GBP 9,738 thousand (USD 12,580 thousand).

GPH PLC declared 2018 final dividend of GBP 0.212 per share to its shareholders on 24 May 2019 and paid on 5 July 2019, giving a distribution of GBP 13,319 thousand (USD 16,645 thousand).

The total dividends in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 were USD 29,225 thousand.

Dividends to non-controlling interests totalled USD 237 thousand in the reporting period (2019: USD 6,366 thousand) and comprised a distribution of USD 24 thousand (2019: USD 2,550 thousand) made to other shareholders by Valletta Cruise Port fully in cash, and a distribution of USD 213 thousand (2019: USD 3,751) made to other shareholders by Barcelona Port Investments fully paid in cash (2019: a distribution of USD 65 thousand made to other shareholders by Cagliari Cruise Port no cash settlement). 15 Loans and borrowings

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, loans and borrowings comprised the following:

2021 2019 Current loans and borrowings (USD '000) (USD '000) Current portion of bonds issued 272,437 18,554 Current bank loans 3,802 12,497 -- TL 2,529 3,632 -- Other currencies 1,273 8,865 Current portion of long-term bank loans 16,654 29,899 -- TL 3,877 822 -- Other currencies 12,777 29,077 Lease obligations 2,307 1,741 Finance leases -- 622 Lease obligations recognized under IFRS 16 2,307 1,119 Total 295,200 62,691 2021 2019 Non-current loans and borrowings (USD '000) (USD '000) Non-current portion of bonds issued 113,734 232,436

Non-current bank loans 76,389 94,156 -- TL -- 7 -- Other currencies 76,389 94,149 Finance lease obligations 63,611 63,707 Finance leases -- -- Lease obligations recognized under IFRS 16 63,611 63,707 Total 253,734 390,299

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, the maturity profile of long-term bank loans comprised the following:

2021 2019 Year (USD '000) (USD '000) Between 1-2 years 24,523 270,997 Between 2-3 years 22,052 11,463 Between 3-4 years 30,792 9,130 Over 4 years 112,756 35,002 Total 190,123 326,592

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, the maturity profile of lease obligations comprised the following:

USD '000 2021 2019 Future minimum Interest Present value of minimum Future minimum Interest Present value of minimum lease payments lease payments lease payments lease payments Less than one 5,118 (2,811) 2,307 3,646 (1,905) 1,741 year Between one and 142,913 (79,302) 63,611 142,638 (78,931) 63,707 five years Total 148,031 (82,113) 65,918 146,284 (80,836) 65,448 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Details of the loans and borrowings as at 31 March 2021 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2021 Loans and borrowings type Company name Currency Maturity Interest Interest Principal Carrying type rate % value Loans used to finance investments and projects Unsecured Eurobonds (i) Global Liman USD 2021 Fixed 8.13 250,000 256,817 Unsecured Bond (vi) Nassau Cruise Port USD 2040 Fixed 8.00 124,470 129,355 Secured Loan (ii) Barcelona Port EUR 2023 Floating Euribor + 14,445 14,403 Investments 4.00 Secured Loan (iii) Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2025 Floating Euribor 3m + 3,840 3,818 1.75 Secured Loan (iv) Valetta Cruise EUR 2035 Floating Euribor + 12,063 10,906 Port 2.80 Secured Loan Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 2.20 - 5.55 556 556 Port Secured Loan Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2021 Fixed 9.50 - 19.00 375 396 Secured Loan (v) Port of Adria EUR 2025 Floating Euribor + 22,892 23,049 4.25 Secured Loan Port of Adria EUR 2022 Fixed 3.15 - 3.30 1,186 1,189 Secured Loan Catania Cruise EUR 2027 Fixed 2.20 - 5.55 30 30 Port Secured Loan Balearic Handling EUR 2025 Fixed 1.50 132 132 Secured Loan Shore Handling EUR 2028 Fixed 1.50 253 253 Secured Loan Barcelona Cruise EUR 2024 Floating EURIBOR + 2,816 2,819 Port 4.00 Secured Loan (vii) Antigua Cruise USD 2026 Floating LIBOR + 5.75 33,283 33,283 Port 466,341 477,006 Loans used to finance working capital Unsecured Loan Global Liman TL 2021 Fixed 9.25 - 9.50 1,977 2,132 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman TL 2021 Fixed 30.60 3,576 3,878 5,553 6,010 Finance lease obligations (incl. IFRS-16 Finance Lease) Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 26 26 Port Leasing Global Ports PLC GBP 2022 Fixed 3.5 406 406 Leasing Barcelona Cruise EUR 2029 Fixed 4.25 2,165 2,165 Port Leasing Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2041 Fixed 2.00 9,380 9,380 Leasing Valetta Cruise EUR 2066 Fixed 4.27 67,512 26,539 Port Leasing Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2067 Fixed 18.09 1,731 1,845 Leasing Port of Adria EUR 2043 Fixed 3.85 14,184 9,695 Leasing Zadar HRK 2038 Fixed 5.50 2,775 2,775 Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 378 318 Port Leasing Nassau Cruise Port USD 2047 Fixed 1.79 137 137 Leasing Antigua Cruise USD 2048 Fixed 7.65 32,387 12,632 Port 131,081 65,918 548,934 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Details of the loans and borrowings as at 31 December 2019 are as follows:

As at 31 December 2019 Loans and borrowings type Company name Currency Maturity Interest Interest rate Principal Carrying type % value Loans used to finance investments and projects Unsecured Eurobonds (i) Global Liman USD 2021 Fixed 8.13 250,000 250,989 Secured Loan (ii) Barcelona Port EUR 2023 Floating Euribor + 18,224 17,857 Investments 4.00 Secured Loan (iii) Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2025 Floating Euribor 3m + 4,467 4,437 1.75 Secured Loan (iv) Valetta Cruise Port EUR 2026 Floating Euribor + 10,295 9,162 2.80 Secured Loan Global BV EUR 2020 Floating Euribor + 5,430 5,441 4.60 Secured Loan Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 2.20 - 6.20 564 564 Port Secured Loan Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2020 Fixed 17.0 - 27.5 513 594 Secured Loan (v) Port of Adria EUR 2025 Floating Euribor + 22,392 22,551 4.25 Secured Loan Port of Adria EUR 2019 Fixed 3.85 840 842 Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman TL 2020 Fixed 14.50 339 339 Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman USD 2020 Fixed 3.60 - 6.60 1,401 1,401 Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman EUR 2020 Fixed 3.40 - 6.00 533 535 Secured Loan Barcelona Cruise EUR 2024 Floating EURIBOR + 2,686 2,651 Port 4.00 Secured Loan (vi) Nassau Cruise Port USD 2021 Fixed 4.5 16,000 16,000 Secured Loan (vii) Antigua Cruise Port USD 2026 Floating LIBOR + 5,75 16,104 15,197 349,788 348,560 Loans used to finance working capital Unsecured Loan Global Liman TL 2020 Fixed 26.34 2,694 2,701 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman USD 2020 Fixed 4.95 1,500 1,511 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman EUR 2020 Fixed 3.54 2,377 2,437 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman TL 2020 - Fixed 15.84 - 30.6 534 509 2021

Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman EUR 2020 Fixed 3.80 - 8.75 20,849 21,025 Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman USD 2020 Fixed 3.80 - 8.75 10,289 10,478 Secured Loan Ortadogu Liman TL 2020 Fixed 26 320 321 38,563 38,982 Finance lease obligations Leasing Ortadogu Liman USD 2020 Fixed 7.35 186 186 Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2021 Fixed 1.96 45 44 Port Leasing Ege Liman USD 2020 Fixed 7.75 1 1 Leasing Ege Liman EUR 2020 Fixed 5.5 385 385 Leasing Global Ports PLC GBP 2022 Fixed 3.5 690 648 Leasing Barcelona Cruise EUR 2020 Floating 3.9 3 4 Port Leasing Barcelona Cruise EUR 2030 Floating 4.0 2,424 2,424 Port Leasing Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2036 Floating 4.0 9,478 9,479 Leasing Valetta Cruise Port EUR 2066 Floating 4.27 25,386 25,001 Leasing Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2067 Fixed 8.3 2,441 2,474 Leasing Port of Adria EUR 2043 Floating 3.85 14,115 9,408 Leasing Zadar HRK 2038 Fixed 9.35 2,993 2,994 Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.5 328 328 Port Leasing Antigua Cruise Port USD 2048 Floating 7.65 12,072 12,072 70,547 65,448 452,990 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Detailed information relating to significant loans undertaken by the Group is as follows: i. The sales process of the Eurobond issuances amounting to USD 250 million with 7 years of maturity, and8.125% coupon rate based on 8.250% reoffer yield was completed on 14 November 2014. Coupon repayment was madesemi-annually. The bonds have beenquoted on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Eurobonds contain the following key covenants: ? If a concession termination event occurs at any time, Global Liman (the "Issuer") must offer torepurchase all of the notes pursuant to the terms set forth in the indenture (a "Concession Termination EventOffer"). In the Concession Termination Event Offer, the Issuer will offer a "Concession Termination Event Payment"in cash equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of notes repurchased, in addition to accrued and unpaidinterest and additional amounts, if any, on the notes repurchased, to the date of purchase (the "ConcessionTermination Event Payment Date"), subject to the rights of holders of notes on the relevant record date to receiveinterest due on the relevant interest payment date. ? According to the Eurobond issued by Global Liman, the consolidated leverage ratio may not exceed 5.0 to 1(incurrence covenant). The consolidated leverage ratio as defined in the Eurobond includes Global Liman as theissuer and all of its consolidated subsidiaries excluding the Malaga Cruise Port (being Unrestricted Subsidiary asdefined in the Eurobond). Nassau Cruise Port and GPH Antigua are subsidiaries of GPH PLC, therefore not included onthe covenant computation of Global Liman Eurobond. Irrespective of the consolidated leverage ratio, the issuer willbe entitled to incur any or all of the following indebtedness: ? Indebtedness incurred by the Issuer or Ege Ports ("Guarantor") pursuant to one or more credit facilitiesin an aggregate principal amount outstanding at any time not exceeding USD 5 million; ? Purchase money indebtedness incurred to finance the acquisition by, the Issuer or a RestrictedSubsidiary, of assets in the ordinary course of business in an aggregate principal amount which, when addedtogether with the amount of indebtedness incurred and then outstanding, does not exceed USD 10 million; ? Any additional indebtedness of the Issuer or any Guarantor (other than and in addition to indebtednesspermitted above) and Port of Adria indebtedness, provided, however, that the aggregate principal amount ofIndebtedness outstanding at any time of this clause does not exceed USD 20 million; and provided further, that morethan 50% in aggregate principal amount of any Port of Adria indebtedness incurred pursuant to this clause isborrowed from the International Finance Corporation and/or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. ? Group debt covenants are calculated based on applicable IFRSs as of the time the lease obligations wereinitially recognised. Therefore, the group debt covenants as at period end have not been affected from thetransition to IFRS 16 in 2019. ii. On 30 September 2014, BPI and Creuers entered into a syndicated loan. Tranche A of this loan is paidsemi-annually, at the end of June and December, with the last payment being in 2023. Tranche B already paid,Tranche C amounting to Euro 2.4 million has a bullet payment in 2024. The interest rate of this loan is Euribor 6m+ 4.00%. The syndicated loan is subject to a number of financial ratios and restrictions, breach of which couldlead to early repayment being requested. Under this loan, in the event of default, all the shares of BPI (a totalof 3,170,500 shares each being EUR1) and Creuers (3,005,061shares each being EUR1) are pledged together with certainrights of these companies. The agreement includes terms about certain limitations on dividends payments, newinvestments, and change in the control of the companies, change of the business, new loans and disposal of assets. iii. On 12 January 2010, Cruceros Málaga, S.A. entered into a loan agreement with Unicaja regarding a Euro 9million loan to finance the construction of the new terminal. This loan had an 18-month grace period. It is linkedto Euribor and has a term of 180 months from the agreement execution date. Therefore, the maturity date of the loanis on 12 January 2025. A mortgage has been taken out on the administrative concession agreement to guaranteerepayment of the loan principal and accrued interest thereon. 15 Loans and borrowings (continued) iv. Valletta Cruise Port's bank loans and overdraft facilities bear interest at Euribor + 3% (31 December2019: + 3%) per annum and are secured by a mortgage over VCP's present and future assets, together with a mortgageover specific property within the concession site for a period of 65 years commencing on 21 November 2001. v. Port of Adria entered into a loan agreement with EBRD amounting to Euro 20 million in total on 26February 2018 with a 6-year maturity, 2 years grace period and an interest rate of Euribor + 4.25%. Principal andinterest will be payable quarterly, in January, April, July and November of each year. Under this loan agreement,in the event of default, all shares of Port of Adria (12.040.993 Shares having 0,5026 EUR nominal value per each and30.683.933 Shares having 1,1485 EUR nominal value per each) are pledged to the bank in accordance with a share pledgeagreement. In compliance with this agreement, the Company is also guarantor of Port of Adria, and as per agreement,the Company has to comply with the consolidated leverage ratio of 5.0 to 1, as it is presented on the Eurobond ofGlobal Liman. vi. In June 2020, NCP has successfully completed a private bond offering. The 20-year unsecured bond willmature in 2040 and pay a semi-annual coupon of 8.0% p.a. starting in June 2021. vii. On 26 September 2019, GPH Antigua entered into a syndicated loan with 6 years maturity and 2 years graceperiod. Repayment will be made quarterly starting from 31 December 2021, at a principal rate of 2.0835%. Remainingamount (58.33%) will be paid at 31 December 2026. The interest rate of this loan will be Libor + 5.75% prior to NewPier completion date and Libor + 5.25% after completion of New pier construction. The syndicated loan is subject toa number of financial ratios and restrictions, breach of which could lead to early repayment being requested. Theagreement includes terms about certain limitations on dividends payments, new investments, and change in thecontrol of the companies, change of the business, new loans and disposal of assets.

Reconciliation of movements of liabilities to cash flows arising from financing activities

USD'000 Liabilities Equity Note Loans and Leases Retained NCI Total Borrowings earnings Balance at 1 January 2020 387,542 65,448 61,053 86,330 600,373 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds from loans and borrowings 160,641 455 -- -- 161,096 Repayment of borrowings / leases (52,318) (3,922) -- -- (56,240) Dividend paid 14 (c) -- -- -- (237) (237) Total changes from financing cash flows 108,323 (3,467) -- (237) 104,619

The effect of changes in foreign exchange 40,262 (450) (224) 3,715 43,303 rates Other changes Liability-related Disposal (29,469) -- 5,854 -- (23,615) Interest expense 30,339 4,912 -- -- 35,251 Interest paid (17,569) (2,803) -- -- (20,372) Total liability-related other changes (36,412) 2,278 -- -- (34,134) Total equity-related other changes -- -- (78,834) (14,986) (93,820) Balance at 31 March 2021 483,016 65,918 (12,151) 74,822 611,605 15 Loans and borrowings (continued) USD'000 Liabilities Equity Note Loans and Leases Retained NCI Total Borrowings earnings Balance at 1 January 2019 345,146 1,905 108,981 91,045 547,077 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds from loans and borrowings 74,918 -- -- -- 74,918 Repayment of borrowings / leases (31,949) (3,066) -- -- (35,015) Dividend paid 14 (c) -- -- (29,225) (5,062) (35,591) Total changes from financing cash flows 42,969 (3,066) (29,225) (5,062) 4,312 The effect of changes in foreign exchange 4,782 (304) 29 -- 4,507 rates Other changes Liability-related New leases / other financial liability -- 67,132 -- -- 67,132 Interest expense 26,077 2,434 -- -- 28,511 Interest paid (26,388) -- -- -- (26,388) Total liability-related other changes (5,044) (2,653) -- -- (7,697) Total equity-related other changes -- -- (18,732) 347 (18,385) Balance at 31 December 2019 387,542 65,448 61,053 86,330 600,373 16 Earnings / (Loss) per share

The Group presents basic earnings per share ("basic EPS") data for its ordinary shares. Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the profit or loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, less own shares acquired.

During the year, the Group introduced share-based payments as part of its long-term incentive plan to directors and senior management. The shares to be granted to the participants of the scheme are only considered as potential shares when the market vesting conditions are satisfied at the reporting date. None of the market conditions are satisfied at the reporting date and therefore there is no dilution of the earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share (please refer to the glossary of APMs). There are no other transactions that can result in dilution of the earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share (please refer to the glossary of APMs).

Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

2021 2019 (USD '000) (USD '000) Profit attributable to owners of the Company (80,313) (18,558) Weighted average number of shares 62,826,963 62,826,963 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share with par value of GBP 0.01 (cents per share) (127.8) (29.5) Profit attributable to owners of the Company (93,219) (28.436) Weighted average number of shares 62,826,963 62,826,963 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share with par value of GBP 0.01 (cents per share) (148.4) (45.3) 17 Commitments and contingencies a. Litigation

There are pending lawsuits that have been filed against or by the Group. Management of the Group assesses the possible results and financial effects of these lawsuits at the end of each period and as a result of these assessments, the required provisions are recognised for the possible expenses and liabilities. The total provision amount that has been recognised as at 31 March 2021 is USD 6,118 thousand (31 December 2019: USD 1,295 thousand).

The information related to the significant lawsuits that the Group is directly or indirectly a party to, is outlined below:

The Port of Adria-Bar (Montenegro) is a party to the disputes arising from the collective labour agreement executed with the union by Luka Bar AD (former employer/company), which was applicable to Luka Bar AD employees transferred to Port of Adria-Bar. The collective labour agreement has expired in 2010, before the Port was acquired by the Group under the name of Port of Adria-Bar. However, a number of lawsuits have been brought in connection to this collective labour agreement seeking (i) unpaid wages for periods before the handover of the Port to the Group, and (ii) alleged underpaid wages as of the start of 2014. On March 2017, the Supreme Court of Montenegro adopted a Standpoint in which it is ruled that collective labour agreement cannot be applied on rights, duties and responsibilities for employees of Port of Adria-Bar after September 30th, 2010. Although the Standpoint has established a precedent that has applied to the claims for the period after September 30th, 2010; there are various cases pending for claims related to the period of October 1st, 2009 - September 30th, 2010. In respect of the foregoing period of one year, the Port of Adria-Bar has applied to the Constitutional Court to question the alignment of the collective labour agreement with the Constitution, Labor Law and general collective agreement. The Port of Adria-Bar is notified that the application for initiating the procedure for reviewing the legality of the Collective Agreement has been rejected due to a procedural reason, without evaluating the arguments submitted. On May 17, 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed Port of Adria's case and confirmed and accepted the applicability of the conflicting articles of the collective bargaining agreement in terms of employees' lawsuits for employees.

As of 31 March 2021, the Group has allocated a provision expense of USD 3,067 thousand for this lawsuit in its consolidated financial statements.

On 24 July 2020, the Competition Authority initiated an investigation against Ortadogu Liman, Metlog Lojistik Gemicilik Turizm A.S., and MSC Gemi Acenteligi A.S., due to an alleged breach of Article 4 and 6 of the Law on the Protection of Competition, Law No. 4054 ("Competition Law"). Port Akdeniz has engaged legal representation and submitted a full defence against all allegations on 14 September 2020. As a result of such defence, all allegations pertaining to the breach of Article 4 have been dropped by the Competition Authority, however, in the investigation report received on 2 August 2021, the Competition Authority has alleged that Ortadogu Liman has alleged that Ortadogu Liman has engaged in exclusionary abuse in breach of Article 6 of the Competition Law. Whole process before the Competition Authority may take up to an additional 6 to 12 months (excluding the possibility to file an administrative lawsuit against a negative decision of the Competition Authority).

At this stage, the claim has not matured, and it depends on the decision of the Competition Authority and based on the defence against the claims. The course of the process remains uncertain. The aforementioned investigation report refers a potential monetary fine ranging from 0.5% to 3.0% of Ortadogu Liman's annual revenue in the year prior to the final decision. At this stage, a reasonable estimation cannot be made on the liability related to potential claims, accordingly no provision is recognised.

Ortadogu Liman has been sued for a service given to a commercial ship. Following the local court's decision accepting the claims of the ship owner, Ortadogu Liman has filed an appeal against such decision.

As of 31 March 2021, the Group has allocated a provision expense of USD 3,000 thousand for this lawsuit in its consolidated financial statements. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) b. Guarantees

As at 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2019, the letters of guarantee given comprised the following:

2021 2019 Letters of guarantee (USD '000) (USD '000) Given to seller for the call option on APVS shares (*) 5,168 5,457 Given to Privatisation Administration / Port Authority 2,562 2,947 Other governmental authorities 218 5,715 Others 115 402 Total letters of guarantee 8,063 14,521

(*) Venetto Sviluppo ("VS"), the 51% shareholder of APVS, which in turn owns a 53% stake in Venezia Terminal Passegeri S.p.A (VTP), has a put option to sell its shares in APVS partially or completely (up to 51%) to Venezia Investimenti (VI). This option originally can be exercised between 15th May 2017 and 15th November 2018, extended until the end of November 2021. If VS exercises the put option completely, VI will own 99% of APVS and accordingly 71.51% of VTP. The Group has given a guarantee letter for its portion of 25% to VS, which serves as a security of the full amount of the put option mentioned above.

Other collaterals are disclosed in Note 15. c. Contractual obligations

Ege Liman

The details of the TOORA ("Transfer of Operational Rights Agreement") dated 2 July 2003, executed by and between Ege Liman and OIB together with TDI are stated below:

The agreement allows Ege Liman to operate Ege Ports-Kusadasi for a term of 30 years for a total consideration of USD 24.3 million which has already been paid. Ege Liman's operation rights extend to port facilities, infrastructure and facilities which are either owned by the State or were used by TDI for operating the port, as well as the duty-free stores leased by the TDI. Ege Liman is entitled to construct and operate new stores in the port area with the written consent of the TDI.

Ege Liman is able to determine tariffs for Ege Ports- Kusadasi's port services at its own discretion without TDI's approval (apart from the tariffs for services provided to Turkish military ships).

The TOORA requires that the foreign ownership or voting rights in Ege Liman do not exceed 49%. Pursuant to the terms of the TOORA, the TDI is entitled to hold one share in Ege Liman and to nominate one of Ege Ports - Kusadasi's board members. Global Liman appoints the remaining board members and otherwise controls all operational decisions associated with the port. Ege Ports-Kusadasi does not have the right to transfer its operating rights to a third party.

Ege Liman is liable for the maintenance of the Port together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Ege Liman.

Bodrum Liman

The details of the BOT Agreement dated 23 June 2004, executed by and between Bodrum Liman and the DLH are stated below:

Bodrum Liman had to construct the Bodrum Cruise Port in a period of 1 year and 4 months following the delivery of the land and thereafter, will operate the Bodrum Cruise Port for 12 years. The final acceptance of the construction was performed on 4 December 2007, and thus the operation period has commenced.

Bodrum Liman also executed an extension on prior Concession Agreement with the General Directorate of National Property on 15 November 2018 ("Bodrum Port Concession Agreement"). The BOT Agreement is attached to the Bodrum Port Concession Agreement and Bodrum Liman is entitled to use the Bodrum Cruise Port under these agreements for an extended period of 49 years starting from 31 December 2019. The BOT Agreement permits Bodrum Liman to determine tariffs for Bodrum Cruise Port's port services at its own discretion, provided that it complies with applicable legislation, such as applicable maritime laws and competition laws. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) c. Contractual obligations (continued)

Bodrum Liman (Continued)

Bodrum Liman was required to pay the Directorate General for Infrastructure Investments a land utilisation fee. This fee increases by Turkish Consumer Price index each year. With the extension signed, this fee will be revised yearly as per the agreement between Company and Directorate General.

Bodrum Liman is liable for the maintenance of the Port together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Bodrum Liman.

Port of Adria

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 15 November 2013, executed by and between Global Liman and the Government of Montenegro and AD Port of Adria-Bar are stated below:

Global Liman will be performing services such as repair, financing, operation, maintenance in the Port of Adria for an operational period of 30 years (terminating in 2043).

Port of Adria has an obligation to pay to the Government of Montenegro (a) a fixed concession fee in the amount of Euro 500,000 per year; (b) a variable concession fee in the amount of Euro 5 per twenty-foot equivalent ("TEU") (full and empty) handled over the quay (ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship container handling), no fees are charged for the movement of the containers; (c) a variable concession fee in the amount of Euro 0.20 per ton of general cargo handled over the quay (ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship general cargo handling). However, pursuant to Montenegrin Law on Concessions, as an aid to the investor for investing in a port of national interest, the concession fee was set in the amount of Euro 1 for the period of three years starting from the effective date of the TOORA Contract. Tariffs for services are regulated pursuant to the terms of the concession agreement with the Montenegro port authority, where the maximum rates are subject to adjustments for inflation.

For the first three years of the agreement, Port of Adria had to implement certain investment and social programmes outlined in the agreement and had to commit Euro 13.6 million towards capital expenditure during that period. This included launching and investing Euro 6.5 million in certain social programmes at Port of Adria Bar such as retrenching employees, the establishment of a successful management trainee programme, and subsidising employees to attend training and acquire additional qualifications, as well as the provision of English lessons to employees. All the relevant investment requirements already performed by Port of Adria at the end of 2016.

Port of Adria is liable for the maintenance of the Port of Adria together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government of Montenegro at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Port of Adria.

Barcelona Cruise Port

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 29 July 1999, executed by and between Creuers del Port de Barcelona and the Barcelona Port authority are stated below:

Creuers del Port de Barcelona, S.A. ("Creuers") will be performing the management of port services related to the traffic of tourist cruises at the Port of Barcelona, as well as the development of commercial complementary activities corresponding to a seaport, in Adossat Wharf in Barcelona for an operational period of 27 years. The port operation rights for Adossat Wharf (comprised of Terminals A and B) terminates in 2030. The Port concession period can be extended automatically for three years provided that (i) Creuers has complied with all the obligations set forth in the Port Concession; and (ii) Creuers remains rendering port services on tourist cruises until the expiry of the extended term. Therefore, the concession the concession period is considered to be 30 years.

Creuers is liable for the maintenance of Adossat Wharf Terminals A and B, as well as ensuring that port equipment is maintained in good repair and in operating condition throughout its concession period. For the detailed maintenance and investment requirements, explained in the concession agreement, replacement provision has provided in the financials of the Company. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Barcelona Port Authority. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) c. Contractual obligations (continued)

Barcelona Cruise Port (continued)

The concession is subject to an annual payment, which consisted of the following fees: (i) a fee for the occupancy of the public land at the port, (ii) a fee for the operation of public land for commercial activities, and (iii) a general service fee.

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 26 July 2003, executed by and between Creuers and the Barcelona Port authority are stated below:

Creuers will be performing the management of port services related to the traffic of tourist cruises at the Port of Barcelona, as well as the development of commercial complementary activities corresponding to a seaport, in WTC Wharf in Barcelona for an operational period of 27 years. The port operation rights for the World Trade Centre Wharf (comprised of Terminals N and S) terminate in 2027. However, the Port concession period can be extended automatically for three years provided that (i) Creuers has complied with all the obligations set forth in the Port Concession; and (ii) Creuers remains rendering port services on tourist cruises until the expiry of the extended term. Therefore, the concession period is considered as 30 years. Creuers is liable for the maintenance of Adossat Wharf Terminals N and S together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Barcelona Port Authority.

Malaga Cruise Port

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 9 July 2008, executed by and between Cruceros Malaga and the Malaga Port authority are stated below:

