Poda to Commence PMTA Process in the USA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a professional services agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with NKO Consulting Corp. ("NKO") to actively manage the application process for the Company to obtain marketing authorization for certain Poda products pursuant to the Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") program of the US Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA").

Under section 910(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, anyone can submit a PMTA for any new tobacco product seeking a US FDA marketing order. A PMTA must provide scientific data that demonstrates a product is appropriate for the protection of public health. In order to reach such a decision and to authorize marketing, the US FDA considers, among other things:

Risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including people who would use the proposed new tobacco product as well as non-users;

Whether people who currently use any tobacco product would be more or less likely to stop using such products if the proposed new tobacco product were available;

Whether people who currently do not use any tobacco products would be more or less likely to begin using tobacco products if the new product were available; and

The methods, facilities, and controls used to manufacture, process, and pack the new tobacco product.

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, NKO will help to coordinate and oversee the entire PMTA process for certain Poda products. It is anticipated that the entire PMTA process will take at least 18 months. Prior to receiving PMTA approval, however, Poda may be able to sell certain of its products in the USA that are not subject to PMTA authorization requirements.

NKO is a consulting company founded by Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kadysh. Nick is a member of Poda's Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert, Nick has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public Policy Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for Red Bull Canada. Through NKO, Nick is able to deliver a wide range of services and expertise that will be invaluable for Poda during the PMTA process.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Obtaining PMTA approval in the USA for certain Poda products is an important goal for the Company. NKO has the experience and expertise needed to make the PMTA process as fast and effective as possible, and I am very pleased to have entered into this Consulting Agreement with them. Poda is committed to the goal of making our revolutionary heat-not-burn products available to every current adult smoker globally, and the USA contains a large population of adult smokers who I believe could benefit from access to a wide variety of Poda's potentially reduced-risk products. Obtaining marketing authorization under the PMTA for certain Poda products in the USA will allow us to expand our offerings in this Country."

