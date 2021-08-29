ATX TR with a strong week, News came from A1 Telekom Austria, Valneva, Borealis, UBM, Marinomed, CA Immo, Porr, EVN, Pierer Mobility and S Immo. Valneva shares gained 20 percent. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,52% to 7.233,04 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 32,32%. Up to now there were 108 days with a positive and 59 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,03% away, from the low 32,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,35%, the weakest is Friday with 0,05%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 11,32% in front of OMV 4,7% and Palfinger 4,67%. And the following stocks performed worst: Frequentis -4,07% in front of Rosenbauer -3,33% and VIG -2,57%. Further highlights this week: Wienerberger for 3 days in a row up ...

