Borealis: In the first six months of 2021, Borealis, provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics, achieved an operating profit of Euro 723 mn. This compares to Euro 104 mn in the first six months of 2020. The improvement was driven by both strong demand for Borealis products as well as an exceptionally high integrated polyolefins market environment which propelled integrated industry margins to previously unseen levels. Long order book and fixed price deliveries for 2021, in tandem with operational issues at the end of 2020, prevented the Borealis Fertilizers business from capitalising on the healthy market environment in the first half of this year. (From the 21st Austria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...