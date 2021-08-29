Porr: Construction group Porr presented its half-year performance. The order backlog of Euro 7,848 mn is higher than ever before. Production output of Euro 2,496m marks an increase of 9.8%. EBT went from red to black and stood at EUR 11.5m, not only outperforming the level of the previous year, but also well above the first half of 2019. "The energy transition as well as the expansion of public transport and the enormous demand for affordable homes are all in the Porr domain. This development will continue to secure full order books in the coming years", said Karl-Heinz Strauss, CEO of Porr. On the basis of the good earnings development in the first half of 2021, the Executive Board continues to forecast production output for the full-year 2021 of Euro 5.3 bn to Euro 5.5 bn ...

