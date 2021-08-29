S Immo: The listed real estate investment company S Immo AG ended the first half of 2021 on a very positive note with a net income for the period of Euro 137.3 mn (HY 2020 Euro 16.1 mn). EBIT also increased significantly to Euro 166.3 mn (HY 2020: Euro 41.8 mn). In the first half of the year, total revenues increased year-on-year from Euro 87.8 mn to Euro 91.1 mn. This improvement can be attributed to acquisitions and to careful operational management of the existing portfolio. The result from property valuation returned to the level seen in 2019, coming in at a very satisfying amount of Euro 131.5 mn (HY 2020: Euro 10.2 mn). Around 72% of the value increases were attributable to the German portfolio, around 22% to Austrian properties and roughly 6% to the CEE segment. In July 2021, S ...

