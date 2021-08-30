DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2021

Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2021

Moscow, Russia - 30 August 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q 2021) ending 30 June 2021.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2Q 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

-- Segezha Group IPO. In April 2021, Segezha Group held an IPO on Moscow Exchange, raising RUB 30 billionwith a purpose to finance its investment programme and optimise its debt leverage. At the time of the IPO, thecompany's capitalisation was RUB 125.5 billion, with a free float of 23.9%. The Corporation's stake is 72.0%[1].

-- Development of the pharmaceuticals business. In June 2021, Sistema sold an 11.2% equity stake in RistangoHolding Limited, the 100% owner of Binnopharm Group, to Nevsky Property Investments Limited, controlled by VTBCapital, for RUB 7 billion. As a result, Sistema and VTB's effective stake in Binnopharm Group is 75.3%; VTBCapital holds 11.2%, and a consortium of investors holds 12.5%.

-- New dividend policy. In May 2021, the Board of Directors approved a new dividend policy, under which theCorporation targets annual payments of no less than RUB 0.31 per ordinary share in 2021, RUB 0.41 per ordinaryshare in 2022 and RUB 0.52 per ordinary share in 2023. In addition to the basic dividend, the Board of Directorshas recommended that, starting from 2022, Sistema distribute 10% of the absolute growth in its adjusted OIBDA forthe previous year to shareholders, in the event that the Corporation delivers absolute OIBDA growth of more than 5%for the previous year and that the net debt / OIBDA ratio does not exceed 3.0x as of the end of the previous year.

-- In June 2021, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders approved the distribution of dividends totallingRUB 2,991.5 million, or RUB 0.31 per ordinary share for full year 2020.

-- Improved credit ratings. In May 2021, S&P affirmed Sistema's rating at BB and revised the outlook topositive from stable. The agency noted the increase in the share of liquid assets in Sistema's portfolio and theincrease in the value of its asset portfolio as a result of the Ozon and Segezha Group IPOs. In June 2021, FitchRatings upgraded Sistema's rating to BB with a stable outlook, noting the considerable increase in the scale of thebusiness operations of Segezha Group, Steppe and Medsi, as well as the elimination of currency risks in theCorporation's debt portfolio.

-- Debt capital markets programme. In April 2021, the Corporation placed RUB 10 billion of series 001P-20bonds with a semi-annual coupon rate of 8.2% per annum. In July 2021, the Corporation placed RUB 15 billion ofseries 001P-21 bonds with a semi-annual coupon rate of 8.4% per annum. In August 2021, the Corporation completedbookbuilding of series 001P-22 bonds amounting to of RUB 15 billion with a quarterly coupon rate of 8.2% per annum.

-- Sistema stock buyback. The extended buyback programme provides for the repurchase of up to RUB 7.0billion worth of the Corporation's ordinary shares by a wholly owned subsidiary of Sistema by 17 September 2022.The maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the Programme is capped at 343 million. As of 23 August 2021,173.4 million shares had been repurchased.

-- MTS stock buyback. From May to July 2021, as part of the MTS programme to buy back stock up to a value ofRUB 15 billion, Sistema's wholly owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. along with Sistema itself sold a total of22,796,040 ordinary shares and American depositary shares of PJSC MTS for a consideration of RUB 7.5 billion to LLCBastion, a wholly owned subsidiary of MTS.

PROGRESS IN ESG

-- Approval of new ESG policies. In May 2021, Sistema's Board of Directors approved an Environmental Policyand a Human Rights Policy. The policies set out the Corporation's approach to sustainability management and setbenchmarks for portfolio companies.

2Q 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

-- Consolidated revenue grew by 16.0% year-on-year to RUB 180.0 billion.

-- Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 6.7% year-on-year to RUB 58.5 billion.

-- Adjusted OIBDA margin was 32.5%.

-- Adjusted net loss attributable to Sistema was RUB 3.4 billion.

Vladimir Chirakhov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said:

"In the second quarter of 2021 we delivered accelerated growth of revenue and adjusted OIBDA of 16% and 7%, respectively, driven by strong performance from our public and non-public assets. MTS accelerated growth into double digits amid growth in demand for telecoms and financial services, as well as growth of revenue from the retail segment and also thanks to contributions from digital and cloud solutions for business and the media segment. Segezha Group increased revenue by 45% year-on-year amid a favourable pricing environment and growth of demand as the global construction sector recovers, as well as due to productivity growth and the launch of new higher-margin products. The outstanding revenue growth delivered by Steppe of 77% year-on-year was driven by growth in the Field Crops and Agrotrading segments due to increased exports of agricultural crops, sales of stock from last year's harvest and higher global grain prices, as well as positive dynamics in the Dairy segment as sales volumes of milk increased, and growth of revenue from the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment. Medsi grew revenue by 60% year-on-year as demand for regular medical services recovered amid continued demand for COVID-19 diagnostics, prevention and treatment. Binnopharm Group delivered revenue growth as it continued to execute on a strategy of aggressive sales growth into the hospital and retail segments.

"Our unconsolidated portfolio companies also delivered high growth rates during the period as their businesses continued to expand. Ozon continued its dynamic growth despite the high base of 2Q 2020 when online shopping boomed to anomalous levels during lockdown. Ozon's revenue in 2Q 2021 grew by 94% year-on-year, while average growth over the past few years reached 136%, underscoring the persistent trend of triple-digit growth. Etalon Group's real estate sales totalled 122.3 thousand sqm or RUB 24.9 billion, up 29% and 115% year-on-year, respectively. To support future growth Etalon has already launched sales for its flagship ZIL-Yug project and the second phase of Nagatino i-Land. The company is also focusing on expanding its offering by acquiring new projects, some of which are planned for launch in 1H 2022.

"Key events during the period included the IPO of Segezha Group, during which the company raised RUB 30 billion in new capital to reduce its debt and invest in attractive new projects that will substantially grow both the business and shareholder value. We are also pleased that our work to build a leading pharmaceuticals holding has been recognised by VTB Group, which previously provided financing for the project and in June 2021 became a shareholder when VTB Capital acquired an 11% stake in Binnopharm Group."

***

SISTEMA RESULTS REVIEW

(RUB mln) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Revenue 180,008 155,124 16.0% 351,544 313,370 12.2% Adj. OIBDA 58,491 54,843 6.7% 115,421 108,497 6.4% Operating income 25,770 24,068 7.1% 51,154 46,963 8.9% Net (loss)/profit attributable to Sistema (3,883) 581 - (6,283) (9,633) - Adj. net (loss)/profit attributable to Sistema (3,387) 1,935 - (5,786) (7,475) -

Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 16.0% year-on-year to RUB 180.0 billion, driven by revenue growth at key assets: at MTS, thanks to higher consumption of telecoms and financial services, increased revenue in the retail segment, as well as a significant contribution from digital and cloud-based solutions for business and media products; at Segezha Group, mainly due to a recovery in demand from the construction industry, which drove positive price dynamics across all of the Group's product types, as well as rouble depreciation; at Steppe, thanks to increased revenue in all key segments; and at Medsi, due to a recovery in demand for routine medical care amid continued demand for services related to COVID-19.

