Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Clean Industry Solutions Hold Europe AB at FNSE (453/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Clean Industry Solutions Hold Europe AB, LEI: 549300HMLQ707POBTP63 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: CISH SE0011762517 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Clean Industry reason: Solutions Hold Europe AB on August 30, 2021 at 11.38 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12.00 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 12.10 CEST, August 30, 2021. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified