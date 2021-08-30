Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
WKN: A2JB90 ISIN: SE0011762517 Ticker-Symbol: 7R3 
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Clean Industry Solutions Hold Europe AB at FNSE (453/21)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:    Clean Industry Solutions Hold Europe AB, LEI:          
        549300HMLQ707POBTP63                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:  CISH SE0011762517                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting    With reference to the press release published by Clean Industry 
 reason:    Solutions Hold Europe AB on August 30, 2021 at 11.38 CEST.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous   The opening auction starts at 12.00 CEST followed by continuous 
 trading    trading from 12.10 CEST, August 30, 2021.            
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:   Order books have been flushed                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related    N/A                               
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact    Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50               
 details:   Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
