Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
31.08.21
08:14 Uhr
2,530 Euro
+0,010
+0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2021 | 13:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH.COM RELEASES THE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT

SSH.COM RELEASESTHE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT


Helsinki, Finland - August 31st,2021 - As part of the Post Quantum leadership strategy SSH.COM has announced today the commercial availability of SSH NQX PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) Edition.

SSH NQXtm is an encryption product family for protecting data-in-transit over any transport network, fixed or mobile. With Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms data security is uncompromised against any legacy or Quantum threats to come.

The first version of SSH NQX PQC Edition will utilize QuantumSafe algorithms in key exchange procedures which is the most important element in securing data transit. SSH NQX PQC Edition also supports Quantum Resilience features like PPKttps://www.pqc.fi

For more information about SSH NQXtm, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/nqx


For more information:
Kristian Nieminen
SSH.COM
+358 50 3777970
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.
We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

###


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.