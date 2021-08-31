SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH.COM RELEASES THE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT

SSH.COM RELEASESTHE WORLDS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE QUANTUM-SAFE SOLUTION FOR DATA-IN-TRANSIT





Helsinki, Finland - August 31st,2021 - As part of the Post Quantum leadership strategy SSH.COM has announced today the commercial availability of SSH NQX PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) Edition.

SSH NQXtm is an encryption product family for protecting data-in-transit over any transport network, fixed or mobile. With Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms data security is uncompromised against any legacy or Quantum threats to come.

The first version of SSH NQX PQC Edition will utilize QuantumSafe algorithms in key exchange procedures which is the most important element in securing data transit. SSH NQX PQC Edition also supports Quantum Resilience features like PPKttps://www.pqc.fi

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

