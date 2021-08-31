Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGH) (formerly Braingrid Limited) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from Braingrid Limited to Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. The name change was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting held on May 19, 2021 and a certificate of amendment, effecting the name change, was filed on August 11, 2021. The Company's shares are currently halted, but are expected to trade under the symbol of "TGH" once trading commences following completion of the Company's change of business to an investment company (see the Company's November 30, 2020 press release).

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. Braingrid is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media Contact:

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.

Doug Harris

Chief Financial Officer

416-480-2488

