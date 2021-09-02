Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has contracted to provide its proprietary iUGO Care platform to more than 1,500 patients in the US Virgin Islands. Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Reliq" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_mfd1vcuv/Reliq-Health-a-rapidly-growing-global-telemedicine-company-has-contracted-to-provide-its-proprietary-iUGO-Care-platform-to-more-than-1500-patients-in-the-US-Virgin-Islands

The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex chronic disease patients to receive high-quality care in the home or other community-based setting thereby improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

Through its partnership with digiiMED (www.digiimed.com), Reliq will provide its iUGO care platform and Care Management Services to more than 1,500 patients through Rural Health Clinics in the US Virgin Islands. digiiMED, a digital medicine services company, works with clinical providers and patients throughout Puerto Rico and Latin America. Using Reliq's iUGO Care Software, digiiMED allows providers to manage their patient's chronic conditions, adjust medications and make treatment decisions based on real time data.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "We are delighted to be expanding our deployments with digiiMED into the US Virgin Islands. We will be providing our iUGO Care software platform and Care Management Services to over 1,500 patients in the US Virgin Islands (USVI) through the local Rural Health Clinics (RHCs). The RHCs will use iUGO Care to monitor their chronic disease patients in order to prevent complications that can lead to hospitalization or death. The number of deaths in the USVI attributed to chronic disease has increased by over 30% in the last decade, so there is an urgent need for tools that will enable a more proactive, preventative approach to healthcare in this community. The RHCs will also use our Behavioural Health Integration module to support patients with mental health concerns. Behavioural Health programs are not currently widely available in the USVI, so our iUGO Care platform will significantly improve access to care for these vulnerable patients. This contract clearly demonstrates the demand for Reliq's unique software and services across a wide range of clinical applications and geographies."

Onboarding will begin this month and is expected to be completed in November, with Reliq receiving an average revenue of US$40 per patient per month for this deployment.

The shares are trading at $1.16. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com. Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95287