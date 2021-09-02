Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0), a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada, has reported 8.15 metres of 20.8 grams per tonne gold in a new vein system at Ulu. Blue Star Gold owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Blue Star" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_o4n1jpcb/Blue-Star-Gold-reports-815-metres-of-208-gt-gold-in-a-new-vein-system-at-Ulu-High-Lake-Greenstone-Belt-Nunavut

With the recent acquisition of the Roma Project, the company now controls more than 16,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

The 2021 exploration campaign is evaluating a number of high priority targets in the area of the known high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit on the Ulu Project, as well as high potential targets along the Ulu fold hinge.

Numerous priority targets exist along the 5 km long Ulu fold which extends from the Flood Zone Deposit up to the contiguous Hood River Project up to the NFN Zone. Objectives of this year's program include better understanding the controls of higher-grade zones within the structures, evaluating additional structures on and adjacent to the Ulu fold hinge, and expanding and infilling previously known mineralized zones that have had only limited drilling.

Currently two drills are operating with 3,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in 14 drill holes representing approximately 55% of the planned metres. Drilling focused on targets proximal to the historical Flood Zone resource area with the initial two holes evaluating lightly drilled geologically complex areas in the Flood Zone. Subsequent drilling has evaluated parallel altered and mineralized trends within 500 metres of the Flood Zone and stepped out to the Gnu Zone for revaluation of historical drilling.

Drilling recently commenced on the North Fold Nose Zone which was a focus of previous programs.

The majority of assays for drill hole 21BSG-007, a follow up hole below 21BSG-005, are pending with the exception of a strongly veined section intersected above the target horizon, which consisted of generally white quartz veining within a highly strained and altered gabbro unit. This hole intersected a new vein system in the Gnu area returning results of 8.15 metres of 20.8 grams per tonne gold starting at 162 metres, with visible gold observed during core logging.

Assays are also pending on the remaining 13 holes completed, shown in green, with visible gold observed in 21BSG-001 and 002.

Darren Lindsay, Vice President Exploration, stated: "The exploration campaign is progressing exceptionally well given some early start up hurdles. Drilling is systematically evaluating our targets however the drill program remains very adaptive to the rocks we see coming from each target test. As a result, some meterage will be re-allocated to follow up on the excellent results from 21BSG007 as subsequent field work has confirmed this as a significant new target in the Gnu Zone and could be the team's first new discovery on the Blue Star Projects. The majority of holes completed to date display expected sulphide mineralization similar to those encountered in historical drilling and the 2019 and 2020 drill campaigns."

Additionally maiden field programs were undertaken at select targets on the Roma Project after the completion of a detailed heliborne magnetometry survey over a portion of the Project area.

The shares are trading at $0.72. For more information, please visit the company's website www.BlueStarGold.ca, contact Grant Ewing, P Geo., CEO, at 778-379-1433 or by email info@BlueStarGold.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95289