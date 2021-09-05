ATX TR with new HIghs. News came from Warimpex, Strabag, Pierer Mobility, Immofinanz (2), Erste Group, Wienerberger, Frequentis, Andritz (2) and Valneva. Valneva stocks gained 23 percent. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,45% to 7.338 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 34,24%. Up to now there were 111 days with a positive and 61 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,08% away, from the low 34,24%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,34%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: EVN 12,39% in front of Strabag 8,5% and Porr 6,46%. And the following stocks performed worst: Amag -3,8% in front of Wienerberger -3,46% and Addiko Bank -2,8%. Further highlights this week: Verbund for 5 days in a row up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...