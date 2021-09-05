Warimpex: Real estate developer Warimpex Group remained on solid financial footing in the first half of 2021. The Group's result for the period climbed into positive territory in the first half of 2021, rising from minus Euro 21.7 mn in the prior-year period to Euro 1.7 mn. Total revenues dropped by 7 per cent to Euro 12.8 mn, while the expenses directly attributable to revenues were reduced by 33 per cent to Euro 4.4 mn. This results in gross income from revenues of Euro 8.4 mn, which represents an increase of 17 per cent versus the prior-year period. In 2021, Warimpex's activities will focus on making preparations for construction for its development projects, obtaining building permits, and continuing ongoing construction. The topic of sustainability is playing an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...