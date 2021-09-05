Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Astrabel d.o.o. to supply a tissue plant for cost-efficient production of high-quality grades to its mill in Belišce, Croatia. Start-up is planned for 2023. The turn-key project includes stock preparation, tissue machine with air systems and rewinder, complete electrification and automation, and pumps. Dinko Buric, Mayor of the city of Belišce, explains: "This investment is not only a major step for Astrabel but also for our city. Andritz offers a perfect solution with local proximity as well as the opportunity to conduct trials and train the staff at their tissue pilot plant in Austria." Milorad Krgovic, Chairman of the Board of Astrabel, adds: "We are looking forward to receiving ...

