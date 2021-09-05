Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for four synchronous condenser plants in New South Wales. The first shipment of components will commence in 2022, with commissioning starting immediately afterwards.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.12% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (02/09/2021)

