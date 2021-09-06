(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
- Issuer
Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A
ISIN: FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights:
31 July 2021
31 August 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
81 862 901
81 858 865
Effective voting rights
81 660 074
81 655 988
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
SEB S.A.
