Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Releases Video of Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today the release of the video from management's exclusive interview at Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square, New York.

The interview can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgloqrpb6o0 .

"Highlights from our recently released interview include our $100M revenue guidance for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, the completion of 14 acquisitions in the last year and the significant synergies we are realizing from cross-selling efforts across our family of companies," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our recently announced New Solar Jump Start program helping roofing companies transition to solar is underway, as is our audit, which puts us on track for an OTCQB uplisting in preparation for a Nasdaq uplisting in the future. We believe that within 24 months, inclusive of all acquisitions, we could realize $300M in new revenues.

"We are reaching a clear inflection point in our growth trajectory, generating monthly revenues nearly in line with our annual results not long ago. I am proud of our team's commitment to driving forward the business and am thankful for our valued shareholders who stuck with us as we laid the groundwork for this next phase," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662929/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Releases-Video-of-Exclusive-Interview-at-NASDAQ-Marketsite-in-Times-Square