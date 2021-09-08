Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN:A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has contracted to provide its proprietary iUGO Care platform to cardiology patients in Puerto Rico. Through its partnership with digiiMED (www.digiimed.com), Reliq will provide its iUGO Care platform, Care Management Services, and medical monitoring devices to more than 2,500 Medicare Advantage Cardiology patients in Puerto Rico.

digiiMED, a digital medicine services company, works with clinical providers and patients throughout Puerto Rico and Latin America. Using Reliq's iUGO Care Software, digiiMED allows providers to manage their patient's chronic conditions, adjust medications and make treatment decisions based on real time data.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex chronic disease patients to receive high-quality care in the home or other community-based setting thereby improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to be adding a new cardiology practice in Puerto Rico to our platform. We will be providing our iUGO Care software and Care Management Services to over 2,500 cardiac patients who are covered by Medicare Advantage. We will also be supplying medical monitoring devices from our existing inventory to these patients. The Company remains on track to achieve a revenue run rate of approximately $2 Million per month by the end of December 2021. As previously disclosed, Reliq expects to have its first full profitable quarter this quarter, and we do not expect to need to raise additional funds going forward to achieve our revenue targets."

The company expects to generate an average revenue of US$40 per patient per month for this deployment, as well as a one-time payment of more than US$500,000 for supplying devices. Onboarding has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2021.

The shares are trading at $1.18. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com. Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com.

