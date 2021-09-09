SphingoTec GmbH: SphingoTec's Innovative Biomarkers to Enable Personalized Medicine in Septic Organ Failure

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that quickly escalates into multiple organ failure.

SphingoTec's biomarkers for assessing organ function in real-time help guide clinical decision making by providing patient-specific information.

Multiple presentations at the Weimar Sepsis Update in Weimar help push forward the science and practice of precision medicine with diagnosis and biomarker-guided therapy.

HENNIGSDORF and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces a series of presentations demonstrating the utility of its innovative biomarkers in sepsis, positively impacting diagnostic and treatment decisions for critically ill patients. The new data will be presented at the 10th Weimar Sepsis Update, Germany.

In the oral presentation on the "Properties of Proenkephalin in septic acute kidney injury", Dr. med. Christian Nusshag presented the results of a prospective observational study and the performance of kidney function biomarker Proenkephalin (penKid). Measured on top of standard of care, penKid can reliably indicate changes in renal function more dynamically than serum creatinine and can also provide additional diagnostic information on renal function, even when the patient is under renal replacement therapy.

In addition to the research presentation, during a lunch symposium, new data will highlight the utility of the biomarkers in clinical routine as well as in biomarker-guided clinical trials in sepsis. In the presentation "Implementing new Biomarkers in Daily Practice: Proenkephalin and bioactive Adrenomedullin in sepsis", Dr. med. Lukas Martin from the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen, shares the insights from the first hospital to have implemented the innovative biomarkers in clinical routine. The regular measurements of the biomarkers penKid and bio-ADM have supported clinicians to improve diagnosis, help earlier risk stratification and optimize the treatment of critically ill patients. Bioactive adrenomedullin (bio-ADM) is a dynamic biomarker delivering real-time information on the endothelial function, one of the most common causes of septic shock. Moreover, increased bio-ADM levels were used as inclusion criteria in the AdrenOSS-2 Phase II trial to identify patients with endothelial dysfunction. In the presentation "Biomarker-guided Approach for the Treatment of Septic Shock - Precision Medicine in the AdrenOSS-2", Prof. Dr. med. Tobias Schürholz from the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen will show a closer look at the steps taken to achieve precision medicine in septic organ failure.

Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec said "it is clear that sepsis is not only characterized by a high incidence worldwide, but it is also diagnostically underserved. Our biomarkers provide actionable information on pathophysiological mechanisms in sepsis. By early identifying and monitoring the hallmarks of sepsis, such as endothelial dysfunction and kidney dysfunction, our biomarkers can provide patient-specific information, paving the way for personalized medicine in sepsis, and beyond."

##

10th Weimar Sepsis Update

Oral presentation

Properties of Proenkephalin in septic acute kidney injury . Speaker: Dr. Med. Christian Nusshag, University Hospital Heidelberg.

Session: WS2: European Group on Immunology of Sepsis (EGIS)

Lunch symposium: Precision Medicine in Septic Organ Failure

Implementing new Biomarkers in Daily Practice: Proenkephalin and bioactive Adrenomedullin in sepsis . Speaker: Priv. Doz. Dr. Med. Lukas Martin, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen

. Speaker: Priv. Doz. Dr. Med. Lukas Martin, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen Biomarker-guided Approach for the Treatment of Septic Shock - Precision Medicine in the AdrenOSS-2 . Speaker: Prof. Dr. Med. Tobias Schürholz, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen

##

About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform. SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) produces the tests alongside a broad menu of established and commonly used tests for acute and critical care.

Ruxandra Lenz

Sr. Manager Marketing and Communications

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-0

press@sphingotec.com

www.sphingotec.com

SOURCE: SphingoTec GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663306/SphingoTecs-Innovative-Biomarkers-to-Enable-Personalized-Medicine-in-Septic-Organ-Failure