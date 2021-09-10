Anzeige
Freitag, 10.09.2021
Relay testet die Reichen und die Schönen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2021 | 22:53
IAC States that Cape Verde Again Fails to Live Up to the Rule of Law

IAC issues statement about report from Sputnik

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021

The headline of the report is telling, "Alex Saab's extradition to the United States would make a law student blush."

The report outlines the various steps in the diligent process on how Alex Saab's defense team has vowed to continue to fight to ensure the Venezuelan diplomat is not extradited, however, should Alex Saab be extradited, states Sara Flounders, International Action Center Founder, Cape Verde needs to be remembered as a nation failing judicial standards. An innocent man has been detained without reasons and did not have access to medical attention for 448 days. The reputation of Cape Verde will continue from here on, as one with no respect for human rights and its own legal process.

Sputnik's report highlights Saab's lawyers conclusion that the fact that authorizing extradition to the United States is "the atoning death of the rule of law" for Cape Verde (Africa). Over the few months, it has been said by external international relations experts, that this case is "purely motivated by political interests according to an agenda dictated by Washington DC." Stated by a source close to a high level judge in France, along with Russia's and Iran's foreign Ministries.

ECOWAS lead counsel, Femi Falana and his team described the Constitutional Court ruling as "extremely poorly drafted, poorly argued and legally inconsistent, which "would blush a law student." "The instrumentalization of law for political purposes requires a certain talent that Cape Verdean judges seem to lack. In the absence of substantive arguments that can convince the reader otherwise, the sentence is presented in a form and with confusing and hermetic language. The result is legally deplorable," he adds.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sara Flounders
International Action Center
https://iacenter.org/
E-mail: iacenter@iacenter.org
Tel: +1 212-633-6646

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9d2cb53-42fe-4f72-ad4d-61364a135d34


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
