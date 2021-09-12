Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan, to deliver a PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with a flue gas cleaning system. The boiler will be part of a new biomass power plant to be built in Niigata East Port in Niigata Prefecture, Honshu Island, some 300 km north of Tokyo, Japan. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in September 2024.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.08% Vienna Stock Exchange: Vienna Stock Exchange announced an expansion of the already extensive financial education offering. This includes, among other things, an initiative on the topic of Green Financial Literacy with newly designed and digital teaching materials, which are available for use with immediate effect. In addition, seven ...

