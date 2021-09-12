Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Verdienen wie die Öl-Barone! Auf dem Weg zum Produzenten! Geheimtipp vor nächster Aufwärtswelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852927 ISIN: AT0000644505 Ticker-Symbol: LEN 
Tradegate
10.09.21
21:30 Uhr
103,80 Euro
-1,80
-1,70 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00104,0011.09.
102,80103,6010.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG49,600+0,98 %
LENZING AG103,80-1,70 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG9,500-0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.