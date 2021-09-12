Mayr-Melnhof: The Austrian based cartonboard group Mayr-Melnhof Group has appointed Päivi Suutari (58, M.Sc.) as the new Managing Director of MM Kotkamills (Finland). She will start in her role on 1.10.2021. Päivi Suutari has worked for more than 30 years in the Cartonboard and Packaging industry (Stora Enso, Huhtamaki) and brings a wealth of experience leading businesses and people in several countries in Europe and Asia. She joined Kotkamills in 2019 as Vice President for Research, Development and Innovation and has played a key role in advancing the company's development and innovation activities. MM Group CEO Peter Oswald. "Päivi Suutari is an experienced leader and is familiar with international integration situations. Her task now is to work with the MM ...

