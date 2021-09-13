DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 7,341,706 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 6 to 10 September 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.73 per share for a total consideration of EUR 20.1m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 22,427,229 for a total consideration of EUR 61.2m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

