Erik Jost Named as Chief Strategy Officer and Richard Ward as Chief Revenue Officer

In the second paragraph, first sentence of release dated September 8, 2021, Fernando Chueca's title has been amended to Managing Director with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners and 1E Chairman.

1E ADDS C-SUITE TEAM MEMBERS, DOUBLES DOWN ON COMMITMENT TO GROWTH

1E, the leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) currently managing over 11 million endpoints, announced today the addition of two new members to its senior leadership team: Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Erik Jost and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Richard Ward. Jost brings with him three years of executive leadership experience within NTT DATA Services' Dynamic Workplace Services, and Ward joins the team after more than a decade at Eggplant, now part of Keysight Technologies, where he served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Both Jost and Ward will play a pivotal role in enabling more businesses to adopt hybrid working and transform digital employee experience.

"We are delighted to bring Erik Jost and Richard Ward into the senior leadership team," said Fernando Chueca, Managing Director with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners and 1E Chairman. "Carlyle's investment thesis was predicated on 1E's highly differentiated Digital Employee Experience technology and our expertise in helping growth businesses achieve scale. These two newly created C-suite positions are part of our strategic plan to scale 1E and demonstrate our commitment to invest in our people."

At NTT DATA, Jost was responsible for the discovery and translation of emerging technology into real world services and offerings, along with aligning existing service offerings to modern technology applications. He has overseen a variety of projects over the course of his career, including delivery of Modern Workplace Environments, Device as a Service (DaaS), Unified Communications Strategy and Architecture, and many other user-centric innovations. Prior to NTT DATA, Jost was a Senior Manager in Digital Workplace at Amgen and Principal in Digital Workplace and Collaboration at Yorktel.

During Ward's tenure at Eggplant, he was responsible for all sales performance across the globe from customer acquisition, retention and expansion to the development and growth of existing sales operations. Prior to Eggplant, Ward was an engineer with ITCM and holds a degree, with honors, in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Bath.

"I am thrilled to welcome both Erik and Richard to 1E's leadership team," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and founder of 1E. "The transition to hybrid work is unstoppable and Erik's experience in user-centric innovation will help us align closely with the needs of organizations worldwide. As for Richard, his commercial experience will be vital in industrializing our sales, marketing and customer success, enabling us to take Tachyon to a wider market."

For more information about 1E, visit www.1E.com.

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

