17.09.2021 | 12:07
JSC Halyk Bank: MSCI Upgrades Halyk Bank's ESG rating to 'BB' from 'B'

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: MSCI Upgrades Halyk Bank's ESG rating to 'BB' from 'B'

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: MSCI Upgrades Halyk Bank's ESG rating to 'BB' from 'B' 17-Sep-2021 / 11:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MSCI Upgrades Halyk Bank's ESG rating to 'BB' from 'B'

MSCI ESG Research LLC ('MSCI') has upgraded Halyk Bank's ESG rating to 'BB' from 'B' following the publication of Sustainability report for 2019 and 2020.

Based on the results of the completed annual review, the Bank's ESG rating was upgraded from laggard to average category.

The upgrade was a result of significantly improved ESG related disclosure and driven by further enhancement in the Bank's privacy and data security practices and human capital management.

"The ESG rating upgrade from the reputable ESG rating agency is a strong evidence of the continuous progress of developing the Bank's ESG framework and improving approaches to ESG disclosure in order to create more value and transparency for its stakeholders" - noted the CEO of Halyk Bank Umut Shayakhmetova.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 11,002.4 bn as at 30 June 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 592 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  122434 
EQS News ID:  1234232 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234232&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
