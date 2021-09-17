DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / 2021 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the 'Report')

2021 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the 'Report')



17.09.2021 / 15:29

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Re: 2021 IFRS Half-Yearly Financial Report (the 'Report')



The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the 'Company'). The Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.



The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:



Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Ireland



Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200



