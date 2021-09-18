New Operations and administration staff added to support growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) ("Maitri") a global platform for healthcare security, announces hiring of new key project management leadership and administrative functions to meet demands from new and existing clients across North America.

Maitri is expecting to continue to add needed staff for laboratories and field personnel for COVID-19 screening tests over the coming months. This is a result of the increased spread of COVID-19 variants and increased testing in all organizations.

"Navigating through the Delta Variant surge is a priority with our new and existing clients," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "We have an expanding opportunity to sell our health-tech platform while answering the call to support immediate needs of TV/Film Studios, Fortune 500 and education with their testing needs. Our commitment to our vision of 'Unstoppable is Possible' is supported by our labs located in key hubs the United States."

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has reached an agreement with an arms-length creditor pursuant to which it will settle outstanding indebtedness totaling $579,310 through the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share. The creditor has agreed that the common shares issuable in connection with the settlement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of twenty-four months following issuance.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Maitri offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Maitri's system includes software, a network of top healthcare professionals and integrated laboratories for Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood productions and major sporting and music events. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca and www.bloomhealthpartners.com.

