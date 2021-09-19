Valneva: Austrian/French specialty vaccine company Valneva announced that it has completed recruitment of the initial cohort of elderly participants in Valneva's Phase 3 trial, VLA2001-304, of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. 300 volunteers aged 56 years and older have been recruited in New Zealand into the VLA2001-304 trial with the objective to generate further safety and immunogenicity data for this age group. The cohort size has been increased to 300, from 150, in consultation with the European Medicines Agency ("EMA"). Topline data from this cohort will read out in early 2022, and it is expected that the data will support additional regulatory submissions.Valneva: weekly performance: -43.56% Vienna Airport: The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna ...

