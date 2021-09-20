Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald's extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald's digital and restaurant technology

Press contact:

Capgemini and McDonald's extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald's digital and restaurant technology

PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 - Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald's Corporation. Through this agreement, Capgemini will continue to develop, deploy, and maintain certain digital, e-commerce, and restaurant technology solutions that power consumer engagement across channels such as kiosk, Point of Sale (POS), web, global mobile application, drive thru and home delivery.

"McDonald's has successfully undergone a rapid modernization of its platforms, digital channels and restaurant technology in the past four years in support of its strategic initiative, Accelerating the Arches ," said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group. "This extension of our strategic relationship marks an important milestone in the transformation journey of McDonald's that dates back nearly 15 years. We are inspired by McDonald's mission of making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone and look forward to continuing our support of its customers-first vision for growth."

"As a strategic provider, Capgemini plays a key role in everything we do when it comes to technology. Together, we have achieved greater speed, agility and scalability in how we develop and deploy digital technologies to better serve our customers through greater convenience and personalization," said Daniel Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer, McDonald's Corporation. "As we look ahead, we are doubling down on the three Ds-Delivery, Digital and Drive Thru-with the goal of making our customer experiences faster and easier no matter how food is ordered or obtained in over 110 countries. Capgemini's global strategic talent, market-leading capabilities and commitment to our shared values have been instrumental in McDonald's digital transformation journey."

"It's impressive to see McDonald's further solidify its top position in the industry given its investments in modernizing its technology platforms, channels and restaurants. The recent launch of its loyalty program, MyMcDonald's Rewards, is yet another example of the personal touches and conveniences at the heart of its customer experiences," said Ted Levine, Head of Consumer Products, Retail, Distribution and Services, for Capgemini in the Americas. "Our Capgemini teams around the world take great pride in powering game-changing programs like this as well as the modernization of McDonald's architecture and platforms. Together, we have transformed our joint ways of working shifting to more agile, product-centric development and creating a culture where top tech talent wants to work for McDonald's and Capgemini. We look forward to our continuing relationship, committed to business outcomes that better serve customers, crews and communities."

