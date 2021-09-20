Regulatory News:

As announced on July 28, 2021, Green Mobility Holding SA, a special-purpose company controlled by a consortium led by Volkswagen Group and also consisting of Attestor Capital LLP and Pon Holdings BV, has filed today a cash tender offer at a price of €0.50 per share, plus a potential earn-out of €0.01 per share if the 90% squeeze-out threshold is reached at the end of the offer (including dividends), for the Company's securities (the "Offer"). This filing has been the subject of a notice of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) No. 221C2447 dated this day, available on the AMF's website (https://www.amf-france.org/fr). The draft Offer remains subject to the review by the AMF.

On September 17, 2021, the Company's board of directors, in its reasoned opinion on the Offer, unanimously determined that the Offer is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and recommended that the Company's shareholders tender their shares to the Offer.

This opinion was given after examination of the report of the independent expert appointed by the board of directors (Ledouble), which concluded that the financial terms of the Offer were fair, and on the recommendation of the ad hoc committee composed of a majority of independent directors.

The draft offer document of Green Mobility Holding as well as the Company's draft response document to the Offer, containing in particular the reasoned opinion of the board of directors and the report of the independent expert, have been the subject of specific press releases and are available on the AMF's website and on the websites of the Volkswagen Group and of the Company (https://investors.europcar-group.com/contemplated-tender-offer), respectively.

