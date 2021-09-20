Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Mr. George Graham, the President of ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) ("AirTest"), a leading provider of sensor technologies for building applications, would like to announce, with sincere regret, the resignation of Darrel R. Taylor as a director of the company. Mr. Taylor has been an active director of AirTest for the past 17 years and was Chairman of the Audit Committee but has found it necessary to resign at this time due to health reasons.

For further information, please contact:

George Graham

Phone: (604) 245 5659

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97049