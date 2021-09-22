Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVXG ISIN: US5494981039 Ticker-Symbol: CH2A 
Tradegate
22.09.21
09:30 Uhr
23,700 Euro
+0,900
+3,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCID GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUCID GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,25023,60009:31
23,40023,55009:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FSD PHARMA
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FSD PHARMA INC1,286+3,21 %
LUCID GROUP INC23,700+3,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.