DJ Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS 22-Sep-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2021

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A (ISIN: IT0005450819, Ticker: ALAIR), the holding company of a group active as market maker and liquidity pool in the telecommunications industry, announced today that it has implemented a liquidity contract with Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS starting on September 22, 2021, with respect to Airtime Partecipazioni shares listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The implementation of this liquidity contract will be carried out in accordance with the AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts on shares as an accepted market practice (the « AMF Decision ») and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI). For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: -- 100,000 euros. The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2018-01 July 2, 2018 and if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting. Airtime Partecipazioni and Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS may terminate the liquidity contract at any time during the term by mutual agreement. This liquidity contract is based on Shareholder's General Meeting held on June 8, 2021 which authorized a share buyback program as described in the Information Document related to the admission to trading dated September 20, 2021. This communication is available in the section Investor Relations of the website www.airtimepartecipazioni.com

ENQUIRIES

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Philippe Ronceau/Estelle Bleuze

airtime@citigatedewerogerson.com

+33 6 64 12 53 61

ABOUT Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.

With its unique Airtime Exchange cloud-based platform, Airtime is an advanced market marker in wholesale telecommunications services and liquidity pool, operating an all-in-one B2B voice and sms trading solution with fintech modules enabling direct bank account integration and receivables auctioning. Airtime Exchange offers real-time settlement, as well as post-trade reporting and working capital financing for all the members. Airtime was founded in 2017 by Italian telecommunications and technology entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Airtime is also present in Ireland and the United States. The Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR134m in 2020.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Via di Affogalasino, 105 00148 Rome Italy E-mail: mcapovilla@airtimepartecipazioni.com Internet: https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/ ISIN: IT0005450819 Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1235110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1235110 22-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235110&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)