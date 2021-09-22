Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
WKN: A3CRR7 ISIN: FR0014003PZ3 Ticker-Symbol: 7Z8 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
09:16 Uhr
9,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.09.2021
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 16092021

Regulated information

September 22, 2021

Information relating to the share capital and voting rights

as of September 16, 2021

Accor Acquisition Company (the "Company") announces that on September 16, 2021, it proceeded with the repurchase and cancellation of 1,177,847 Class A preference shares, in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

Following this capital reduction, the share capital of the Company amounts to €373,881.53, divided into 37,388,153 shares representing 37,388,153 theoretical voting rights and 35,090,396 exercisable voting rights[1].

DateNumber of shares outstandingNumber of potential voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights
09/16/202137,388,15337,388,15335,090,296

[1] Treasury shares are deprived of voting rights.

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71083-aac-number-of-shares-and-voting-rights-16092021.pdf

