Agreement To Advance Healthcare Diagnostic Technologies

Jackson Center, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Halberd Corp. (OTC Pink: HALB) and heliosDx, a wholly owned company of Rush Net, Inc., an Alpharetta, GA company, announce a Scientific Collaboration Agreement to explore synergies and opportunities mutually beneficial to both companies. A major objective of the agreement is to develop accurate and reliable diagnostic methods by sharing innovative ideas and technologies that will provide the foundation for more effective disease management. Halberd Corporation had been searching for a method to provide a much faster means to test a new line of diagnostic technologies.

Halberd's Patricio F. Reyes, MD, a board certified neurologist & neuropathologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and Chief Medical Officer of the Retired NFL Players Association has focused on certain proteins and molecules in bodily fluids, which he believes, will greatly enhance understanding of the pathophysiologic underpinnings of common neurologic disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and strokes.

Dr. Reyes stated, "While we anticipate that similar techniques would be utilized for the diagnosis of brain tumors and infections, such as COVID-19, we also expect our novel information to be the basis for more efficacious preventive and treatment strategies."

Dr. Reyes continued, "As we move forward, I firmly maintain that our partnership with heliosDx, a well-established medically and scientifically based company, will offer unique facilities and expertise in the collection and processing of appropriate samples to ensure the validity of our standardized methods and carefully collected clinical data. We anticipate this test data will ultimately serve as disease biomarkers, predictors of disease progression, or efficacy measures of treatment, all of which are much needed by healthcare providers and third party insurers."

Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX, stated, "The opportunity to work with Dr. Reyes and Halberd to develop testing based on Dr. Reyes' previously identified biomarkers is a significant step for heliosDX to establish a research division, while utilizing our expertise to further prove the efficacy of these biomarkers. Furthermore, we believe, the synergies offered by this agreement, will demonstrate a positive clinical outcome that ultimately will assist in patient care, and offer a great opportunity to pursue CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) Codes to provide an insurance billing component."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "heliosDX's business model, access to bodily fluids, and a unique physician-designed panel of testing, aids in patient care and compliance. Their unique facility for massive testing, and thus the acceleration of the diagnostic evaluation process is very compatible with Halberd's objectives. Additionally, we believe heliosDX has substantive experience with and the capability of efficiently securing CPT codes for the various diagnostic procedures envisioned by Halberd, to secure reimbursement from Medicare and/or private insurance companies.

"We are all impressed with the professionalism of heliosDx and its incredibly talented team as well as its visions. Both Halberd and heliosDx corporations are excited about their shared commitment on this project and look forward to working very closely together in the near future to achieve common objectives."

About helios DX.

heliosDX is a medical laboratory, in the process of acquiring other medical laboratories, servicing medical physicians throughout its location in Alpharetta Georgia and throughout the mainland United States. heliosDX is a first-class urine drug testing (UDT) laboratory, also offering Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, PCR (Nail, Wound, RPP, STI, GI, UTI), and PGX. It offers its physicians individualized customer service, as well as fast and accurate reporting of high complexity, mass spectrometer urinalysis results. heliosDX's unique, physician designed, panel of testing aids in patient care and compliance.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies:

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287 and an allowed but not yet issued patent for the treatment of Cockayne Syndrome.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

