Nasdaq Vilnius: Decision of Nasdaq Vilnius concerning conditional admission of AB Šiauliu bankas bonds to the Bond List

Concerning conditional admission of AB Šiauliu bankas financial instruments to the Bond List: AB Šiauliu bankas bonds (issue amount up to 2 500 units) 1. To admit bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas to the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius provided that until the end of the year 2021 AB Šiauliu bankas fulfills these conditions set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board: 1.1. the Prospectus shall be approved and published in the manner defined in applicable legal acts and 1.2. bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas shall be distributed publicly. 2. To determine that bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas shall be considered admitted to the Bond List when AB Šiauliu bankas presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius concerning fulfillment of the conditions established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made. 3. If the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will set the day of admission of the financial instruments into the trading list, which will also be the first trading day of these financial instruments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.