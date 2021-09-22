Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2021 | 14:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Decision of Nasdaq Vilnius concerning conditional admission of AB Šiauliu bankas bonds to the Bond List

Concerning conditional admission of AB Šiauliu bankas financial instruments to
the Bond List: 

AB Šiauliu bankas bonds (issue amount up to 2 500 units)

1. To admit bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas to the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius
provided that until the end of the year 2021 AB Šiauliu bankas fulfills these
conditions set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board: 

 1.1. the Prospectus shall be approved and published in the manner defined in
applicable legal acts and 

1.2. bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas shall be distributed publicly.



2. To determine that bonds of AB Šiauliu bankas shall be considered admitted to
the Bond List when AB Šiauliu bankas presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius
concerning fulfillment of the conditions established by the Nasdaq Vilnius
Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the issuer
and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the
Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made. 



3. If the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements
established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will set the
day of admission of the financial instruments into the trading list, which will
also be the first trading day of these financial instruments. 



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.