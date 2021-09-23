Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
23.09.21
14:45 Uhr
20,220 Euro
+0,270
+1,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.09.2021 | 15:01
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Sep-2021 / 13:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a correction of the announcement released 23.09.2021 (12:14). The reason for the correction is the heading of the column detailing the number of shares transacted read 'Number of Shares Sold' and should have read 'Number of shares Purchased'.

The Company was notified on 23 September 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 22 September 2021 by a PDMR as set out below. 

Name            Number of Shares Purchased        Price 
Jasmine Whitbread      2,170                   GBP17.2695 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Jasmine Whitbread 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                Chair - Travis Perkins plc 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial            Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code                ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Purchase of shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)              Price(s)       Volume(s) 
                                 GBP17.2695      2,170 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                 Aggregate  Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume                 Price    Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                       GBP17.2695   2,170   GBP37,474.82 
e)      Date of the transaction              22 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction              XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122881 
EQS News ID:  1235615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
