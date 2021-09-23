GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: Availability of the 2021 Half-year financial report





Groupe Gorgé announces today that it has published its 2021 Half-year financial report in French.

It has been filed at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It can be consulted on Groupe Gorgé's investors website: www.groupe-gorge.com page "Documents".

An english version of the half-year financial report will be available in the coming days.









Forward Looking Statement

GROUPE GORGE press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding GROUPE GORGE's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect GROUPE GORGE's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de Référence (Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in GROUPE GORGE or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering, and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231?million in 2020.







More information on: www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B (GOE)







Investor contact:

Hugo Soussan

Tel: +33 1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr





Press contacts:

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

