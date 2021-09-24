Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF), a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, has released drill results on its Huronian Gold Project. The 100% owned Huronian Project, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay in a region of numerous multi-million-ounce development and advanced exploration projects, is one of two company properties, the other being its 100% owned Bluffpoint Project.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Kesselrun" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18NSgJPsHro

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold at an average grade of 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz gold at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold in the inferred category. The resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998 and is historic in nature and is presented only for reference purposes as additional work is required to confirm the numbers.

Continued drilling of the McKellar zone has been successful in confirming the continuity of the mineralization with the discovery of another high-grade structure. The zone has now been extended to over 500 metres in strike length and approximately 100 metres in depth, with further drilling planned down plunge of these structures as well as along strike to the southwest.

Highlights include hole 21HUR091 which intercepted 47.8 g/t gold over 0.6 m within a 5.9 m wide zone which averaged 6.4 g/t gold, and hole 21HUR079, which intercepted 22.2 g/t gold over 0.6 m within a 28.8 m wide zone which averaged 1.0 g/t gold. The table in the video shows the significant drill intercepts with additional highlights including hole 21HUR077, which intercepted 13.7 g/t gold over 1.0 m as well as an 11.0 m wide zone averaged 0.7 g/t gold, and hole 21HUR076, which intercepted 6.3 g/t gold over 1.5 m within a 19.4 m wide zone which averaged 1.1 g/t gold.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, stated: "Our drilling on the McKellar zone is proving our model of numerous high-grade structures within a wider zone of gold mineralization. Future drilling on McKellar will focus on extending those known high-grade structures at depth as well as building on the impressive 500 metres of strike length already outlined."

The 2021 Huronian drill program is budgeted at 20,000 metres targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. The area also has tremendous potential for discovery of new wide zones of significant gold mineralization in light of the new revised mineralization model.

As of today's news, approximately 15,000 metres have been drilled of which the results from approximately 8,000 metres of drilling have been released.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling. It is on strike from Wesdome Gold's adjacent Moss Lake Gold Deposit which has a resource estimate of 1,377,300 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the indicated category and 1,751,600 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the inferred category, as outlined in their 2013 PEA. Again, management cautions that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources' property.

The shares are trading at $0.145.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.KesselrunResources.com, contact Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, at 807-285-3323 or by email at michaelT@KesselrunResources.com or corporate communications at 866-416-7941 or email information@KesselrunResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CEO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97520