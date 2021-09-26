Andritz: International technology group Andritz has successfully started up key production equipment for the first of two environmentally friendly hardwood pulp production lines supplied for Bracell's "Star" project in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo. The second line is expected to be started up by the end of September. Project "Star" is one of the largest and most sustainable pulp mills in the world, operating with the highest environmental standards. It features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp made from sustainably cultivated eucalyptus.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.62% Bawag: Bawag Group hosted its inaugural ...

