Andritz: International technology group Andritz has successfully started up a stock preparation system supplied to Vinda Personal Care (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., as part of its tissue production at the mill in Yangjiang, Guangdong, China. With this new line, there are now more than 20 stock preparation systems from Andritz operating in different mills belonging to the Vinda Group.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.62% Fabasoft: Siemens Energy relies on Fabasoft Approve as a process-driven quality management solution in the "Power Transformers" area. After the successful completion of the pilot projects in the two largest transformer plants in Weiz (Austria) and Nürnberg (Germany), the global roll-out is planned for more than 3,000 users.Fabasoft: weekly performance: 1.00% ...

