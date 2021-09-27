DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics Partners with iClick and JD Worldwide to Launch 'Vins Mall' to Enhance Wine eCommerce layout

CN Logistics Partners with iClick and JD Worldwide to Launch "Vins Mall" to Enhance Wine eCommerce layout

[Hong Kong-27 September 2021] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that "Vins Mall", an electronic market platform specializing in wine and spirits, is officially launched today and will utilize the online marketing solutions of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK.US) in order to provide one-stop shopping experience to consumers in Hong Kong and China. "Vins Mall" will also partner with JD Worldwide, an international supply chain service provider under JD.com, further strengthening the Group's overall layout in the wine eCommerce market in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

"Vins Mall" is a WeChat applet developed by the Group which uses a strong wine wholesaler network and a simple and quick user interface, to promote and sell quality wine products including red and white wine, champagne and bubbles, from all over the world to consumers including hotels, restaurants and wine lovers. As an online marketing service provider, iClick will provide in-depth consumer behavior surveys for the platform, and use precise big data analysis to help the "Vins Mall" conduct precision marketing to the domestic wine consumer group of up to 690 million people and boost the sales performance of the platform. As a industry leader which has engaged in the forwarding and storage services for wine since 2008, CN Logistics will make full use of its resources and supporting facilities in warehouse management and logistics, as well as collaborate with Hong Kong Wine Chamber of Commerce, to provide wine products with reliable sources and guaranteed quality, and join hands JD Worldwide to handle cross-border logistics services between Hong Kong and China.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, commented, "Although the Group is an industry leader in the field of wine logistics in Hong Kong, we have never been complacent and are committed to doing better. Therefore, we continue to stay close with the latest trends in the market and are constantly seeking new breakthroughs. I am honored to share some business updates in the wine field on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Group's listing. The official launch of the "Vins Mall" not only reflects the arrival of new growth catalyst, but also marks a major achievement for the Group in the field of wine e-commerce. As a WeChat applet, "Vins Mall" will promote high-quality wine to the majority of consumers in the WeChat ecosystem with the help of the precision marketing solution of iClick, so as to help the Group further grasp the vast opportunities in the domestic market."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

