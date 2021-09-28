Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, has appointed Laure d'Hauteville as Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Laure has extensive experience in the world of finance. She started her career as a financial analyst in the video game industry, then spent ten years in a large international Group (Areva) as a financial controller where she worked both at a local level in the United States and at Group level. She joined Focus after seven years at Gameloft a mobile game developer where she was Deputy CFO and member of the Executive Committee.

Throughout her career, Laure has demonstrated her talent for innovating, inspiring and growing the teams under her responsibility. At Gameloft, she was able to define and implement a robust and efficient financial organization to support the strategy and the transformation of both the company and its subsidiaries.

Laure d'Hauteville succeeds Jean-François Busnel, who is stepping down as Group Chief Financial Officer after having actively participated in the implementation of financing and in the first acquisitions of development studios. Jean-François Busnel will ensure an effective transition period with Laure d'Hauteville

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Focus talent pool and to be able to bring all my experience and energy to serve the long-term strategy to which Focus is committed," said Laure d'Hauteville CFO of Focus Home Interactive. "Focus' ambition to build a strong Group and to offer unique experiences for gamers implies values of high standards, creativity, innovation and quality. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences with the teams in place, and actively participating in the achievement of Focus' objectives

"Laure's arrival marks a new step in our efforts to build an ambitious Group," said Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home Interactive. "We are delighted to welcome Laure, who will be able to bring all her experience to organize and define an increasingly effective financial strategy. I am very confident in her ability to support the growth and transformation of Focus and thus maximize value creation. She will bring to the table her knowledge of the video game industry, as well as her experience in the financial markets. On behalf of Focus Home Interactive, I would like to thank Jean-François Busnel who has contributed since the beginning of 2020 to the financial structuring of the group. The entire team joins me in wishing him the best in his future activities.

A propos de Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-entmt.com

For more information follow us on: Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Facebook

